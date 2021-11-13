Night of dedication, celebration as Brookville rumbles past Rockbridge

"It's never easy when a team scores on the first play of the game. That's the ultimate punch in the face," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "So I was proud of my guys for not getting rattled, and we came out and responded."

The Bees (7-3) took a 7-6 lead five plays later when Tayshaun Butler punched in an 8-yarder. Seven minutes later, quarterback Drake McDaniel spied Stephen Preston sprinting downfield and unloaded a 35-yard touchdown pass that Preston caught over his shoulder. The rout was on. Brookville scored 21 points in the first quarter, led 28-6 at halftime and poured on 22 more points in the third quarter before capping the night with a TD from backup QB Jordan Kiger and receiver Ben Bennett.

Butler rushed for 216 yards on 12 carries and scored four times, on runs of 8, 54, 20 and 52 yards. McDaniel completed 4 of 9 passes for 125 yards and rushed for an additional 91 yards. He accounted for three scores as Brookville put up 538 yards of total offense.

"I think tonight we came out more as a team than we have all season," McDaniel said. "The thing in my head was, my freshman year when I started they beat us and all the senior friends I had, I let them down. I wasn't gonna do that to this team. Not to this team. So that was my mindset the whole game."