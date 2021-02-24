"No excuses": Despite uncertainty and little time to prepare, high school football returns

If there's one overused phrase in all of sports the last year, it's probably this one: "A season unlike any other."
Maybe you're tired of hearing it. But in this case, it's especially true.
High school football in the dead of winter and continuing into the spring. No preseason scrimmages. Play that could get halted at any moment by outbreaks. A slim regular-season schedule and altered playoffs. No fans allowed; and then, in a reversal, welcoming them aboard.
Here we are, just hours before kickoff in the Lynchburg area, with all the quirky facts and unknown variables about to play out in real time.
If it all seems odd, or like the season so long delayed is suddenly upon us, you aren't alone.
"We have to be ready to play; it's just a strange feeling," Liberty High coach Chris Watts said as he put the finishing touches on his plans Wednesday night. "It doesn't feel like we should be getting ready to play a football game, but here we are."
Watts' Minutemen head to Lynchburg City Stadium to face Heritage tonight at 7. It's one of four games moved to tonight because rain is in the forecast Friday.
These won't be the only changes to the six-game regular-season schedule. Expect cancelations, postponements, games altered because of weather, quarantines and, possibly, shutdowns.
"Who knows what the season's gonna bring," E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody said Wednesday evening, "but we're ready."
The Hilltoppers will not be in action tonight. They're scheduled to play at Jefferson Forest for the Black & Blue Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday.
To get his players motivated, Woody brought the symbol of the rivalry, a large black and blue box, to practices this week. Glass has owned it since the 2016 season. All bets are off Friday, as both teams, like others across the state, enter having had fewer than four weeks of official practices.
But after enduring lockdown, workout restrictions and a fall without football, area players are more than ready to mix it up.
"We could go play in a parking lot if that's what needed to happen, because that's how badly these kids want to play and that's how badly I want to coach," Woody said.
Other games on the schedule tonight include Liberty Christian at Brookville, Amherst at Rustburg and Appomattox at Altavista.
Unlike other years, no area football program can really be confident how it will look tonight and Friday. That's because there have been no true two-a-days and no preseason scrimmages.
"First time in my 26-year career I've ever gone into a game without a scrimmage," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said, adding his team may have gotten in 12 practices since they officially began early this month. Before that, when the Pioneers were allowed to begin holding offseason workouts in June, they did so under stringent guidelines.
Restrictions were designed to keep players safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They also kept coaches from installing offenses and defenses.
"It's been an adjustment to get our feet back under us," Watts said. "And usually you have a couple of scrimmages to find out what you've got. Now, everybody's gonna find out real quick [in this week's games] what they've got."
Much what happens in Week 1 may look rough around the edges — much more so than on a typical opening night.
"We've got no excuses," Bradley added. "We've got the opportunity to play the game we love and the chance for people you love to come watch you play."
This month, the Seminole District decided to not allow fans at fall events. But principals and athletic directors from the eight-school district sent out a release Wednesday backing down from those restrictions.
Now, no more than 250 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor fall events (as of right now, cheerleaders and band members count toward that number) and only home-team spectators will be allowed in attendance via an invitation-only process.
For indoor sports, only 25 spectators may attend (only home-team spectators by invitation) and are subject to temperature checks and health screenings.
All invited guests receive free admission. A number of restrictions apply, such as: masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times; 10 feet of social distancing must be maintained (households may sit together); and no congregating before or after the event.