"No excuses": Despite uncertainty and little time to prepare, high school football returns

Restrictions were designed to keep players safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They also kept coaches from installing offenses and defenses.

"It's been an adjustment to get our feet back under us," Watts said. "And usually you have a couple of scrimmages to find out what you've got. Now, everybody's gonna find out real quick [in this week's games] what they've got."

Much what happens in Week 1 may look rough around the edges — much more so than on a typical opening night.

"We've got no excuses," Bradley added. "We've got the opportunity to play the game we love and the chance for people you love to come watch you play."

This month, the Seminole District decided to not allow fans at fall events. But principals and athletic directors from the eight-school district sent out a release Wednesday backing down from those restrictions.

Now, no more than 250 spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor fall events (as of right now, cheerleaders and band members count toward that number) and only home-team spectators will be allowed in attendance via an invitation-only process.

For indoor sports, only 25 spectators may attend (only home-team spectators by invitation) and are subject to temperature checks and health screenings.

All invited guests receive free admission. A number of restrictions apply, such as: masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times; 10 feet of social distancing must be maintained (households may sit together); and no congregating before or after the event.

