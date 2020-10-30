Northam's amended order clears way for VHSL's return in December

Virginia teams are continuing toward a return to play in about a month, with moves this week by Gov. Ralph Northam clearing the way for all athletes to play.

Northam on Thursday signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67, which deals with protections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among changes in the amended version were updates to a section on recreational sports that allow the Virginia High School League’s 2020-21 format to commence as scheduled in December, according to the organization.

“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a news release. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document.

“Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”

The amended order signed Thursday does not change the number of participants for sporting events, which will be capped at 250 people. The VHSL for the past several months said it had been hoping to see Northam increase that limit.