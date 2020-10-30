Northam's amended order clears way for VHSL's return in December

Virginia teams are continuing toward a return to play in about a month, with moves this week by Gov. Ralph Northam clearing the way for all athletes to play.
Northam on Thursday signed the fourth amended Executive Order 67, which deals with protections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among changes in the amended version were updates to a section on recreational sports that allow the Virginia High School League’s 2020-21 format to commence as scheduled in December, according to the organization.
“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a news release. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document.
“Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
The amended order signed Thursday does not change the number of participants for sporting events, which will be capped at 250 people. The VHSL for the past several months said it had been hoping to see Northam increase that limit.
In conjunction with the signing of the amended order, the VHSL on Friday released a “Guidelines for Return to Participation” document for school divisions. The document outlines modifications to each sport that are meant to “decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets,” according to the VHSL.
Guidance on social distancing, cleaning, equipment use, mask protocols and transportation are included, as well as specific expectations for each sport once seasons begin.
The VHSL’s 2020-21 “Championships +1” format commences Dec. 7 with basketball practices and with basketball games Dec. 21. Basketball and other winter sports will take place first, followed by fall and spring sports.
The format reduces the number of regular-season and postseason matches.
For now, before seasons begin, teams are allowed to continue practicing so long as they abide by the state’s Phase 3 guidelines that outline safety protocols meant to limit the spread of the virus.
School divisions in the area are operating under their own return plans. As of this month, all divisions in the area have allowed athletes to return to workouts, though each division has its own set of guidelines and limits.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
