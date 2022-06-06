'Not done yet': Layne, Wilkerson aim to ride toughness, special bond to repeat state title

APPOMATTOX — It’s been nearly two months since she’s given up an earned run. In the 14 games since, she’s recorded seven no-hitters, a perfect game and 14 shutouts. On the season, she’s led Appomattox to four wins over 2021 state championship teams, all from bigger divisions.

Lay all those facts before Courtney Layne, though, offering a chance for her to expand on those impressive showings as the Raiders’ ace, and she’s not willing to start reminiscing just yet. The numbers she’s put up, the feats she’s accomplished, they’re not things she often thinks about — much less talks about.

“She never gives herself credit first. She always gives credit to her teammates, and I don’t care who she’s talking to,” Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said. “… A lot of people don’t do that now, because they want to be the center, and she doesn’t.”

When she’s physically in the center of the diamond on game days, Layne’s approach doesn’t change. She could jog out to the circle with the purpose of padding her already impressive numbers, but that’s not her goal.

“It’s just, ‘OK, I wanna give my team the best possibility to win this game,’” Layne, the soft-spoken ace said.

She’s done so consistently in the Raiders’ undefeated season so far, but she hopes she and her teammates can add three more wins — including one over Tazewell in a Class 2 state quarterfinal matchup at Appomattox at 5 p.m. Tuesday — to their 21-0 record before all is said and done. Then, she said, she might allow herself a walk back through the journey she’s taken to become one of the best pitchers in the state.

***

“We didn’t get here on accident,” Layne said as practice wrapped up last Thursday, the day before she and the Raiders earned a second straight Region 2C title with a 1-0 win over Dan River.

She sat in the dugout at Appomattox with her catcher, fellow senior Abby Wilkerson, the teammate with whom Layne has formed a particularly special bond over the past six years or so. The two talked about their relationship, pointing often to it as the reason for the Raiders’ success over the past two seasons in particular — a span in which ACHS has not lost and has captured two region titles and a Class 2 state championship, its first state title since 1987.

“It’s so much easier catching Courtney,” Wilkerson said of Layne, a University of Virginia commit who owns a 0.32 WHIP (25 hits and 10 walks in 110 innings), 0.19 ERA, 27.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a whopping 17.2 strikeouts-per-seven-innings rate. All this after a stellar junior campaign, which included a perfect game in the state championship.

Layne’s talent means Wilkerson doesn’t have to go chasing balls way out of the zone or in the dirt. But more than anything else, trust is the secret to their chemistry.

“It’s something a lot of people don’t recognize in the stands, how big that is for a pitcher,” Layne said, explaining how they’ve grown to understand each other’s weaknesses, strengths and tendencies.

Recently, for example, Layne said she felt confident throwing a changeup — a pitch she’s more confident in this season after focusing on perfecting it in the offseason — with a runner on third knowing Wilkerson would block the ball if the pitch ended up low in the zone. That confidence comes from the years’ worth of games they’ve played together, practices they’ve participated in and the frequent work they’ve done on their own, Layne added.

“I know we’re in control,” Wilkerson said.

For a period of last year’s state championship season, however, Wilkerson had to trust that Layne and teammates could hold things down while she sat in the dugout.

***

“It sucked,” Wilkerson said. “How close we [Courtney and I] are and how much I love doing it, I wanted to be out there no matter what.”

The catcher was speaking about the games last year when she had to play the role of spectator after enduring injuries from a scary car crash.

Wilkerson was driving on Virginia 26 on May 30 when she looked away to adjust the radio in her truck. She realized she was veering of the road and tried to get back in her lane but overcorrected, sending her vehicle off the side of the road. It flipped once before it came to a rest.

“Everything was in slow motion. I could see the glass pieces going in my face, in my head I’m like, ‘This is actually happening,’” she said. “Once I finally stopped, I just opened my eyes and all I saw was busted glass everywhere.”

Wilkerson, the truck’s lone occupant, crawled out a window to safety. Luckily, she said, she walked away with only cuts and badly bruised. But with the bruises and soreness she felt, and with caution in mind — especially given the position she plays, behind the plate with a ball coming at her at 65-plus mph— Rawes kept Wilkerson off the diamond as her team was in the heart of the Dogwood District play.

When she returned after sitting out one game and part of another, squatting down behind the plate took her a little longer. “Sometimes getting up I was pretty slow as well,” she added. But the crash has put things in perspective.

“If thing would’ve been just a little bit different, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t have got the chance to win a state championship. I wouldn’t have got the chance to do everything I’ve accomplished,” she said, sitting beside the teammate who played a major role in those moments.

***

As players left the field at ACHS that Thursday morning, Rawes described the pitcher-catcher duo as “tough.”

In Wilkerson, she’s seen physical toughness. Returning from the wreck so quickly last year was one example. Another came when Rawes first met Willkerson years ago; Wilkerson was doing one-handed hitting work off a tee while her other hand was in a cast.

“She’s always had it,” Rawes said.

Then there’s Layne, the stoic pitcher who’d prefer to lead by example than by screaming or shouting.

“If we happen to [allow] a batter on, I think she throws the ball harder then than before they got there,” Rawes said of Layne. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen her get rattled.”

Credit Wilkerson, of course, and the rest of the Appomattox lineup for some of Layne’s ability to stay calm. They have each other’s back, whether that means making a play in the field or driving in the batter in front of them.

“We really are working together now,” Layne said, “clicking on all cylinders: Hitting pitching, catching, fielding.”

Wins over Rustburg and Dan River sprang to mind as evidence, the two explained. But those victories won’t fully satisfy this duo. They’re aiming higher — to become the first group at Appomattox to win back-to-back state championships.

“We’re not done yet,” Wilkerson said.

