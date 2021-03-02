Oakes captures three state titles as Heritage finishes second at Class 3 track & field championships

Alaysia Oakes faced a daunting challenge Tuesday: compete in five events in a four-hour time frame.

And if that wasn't enough, there was a nagging ankle injury the Heritage junior has fought off all season.

But nothing could keep her down. Not the injury, not the rest of the field and certainly not the unprecedented time constraints.

The Heritage junior added three individual state titles to her already impressive resume Tuesday morning in the Class 3 state track & field championships at a mostly empty Liberty Indoor Track Complex at Liberty University.

Oakes won the triple jump, the long jump and the 55 dash and teammate Graysen Arnold claimed the shot put title to pace Heritage to a runner-up team finish. She was also second in the 300 dash and ran the anchor leg in Heritage's runner-up finish in the 4x200 relay.

Heritage entered attempting to repeat as indoor champions, but was overtaken by Western Albemarle in the final four events. Backed by its relays and distance events, Western Albemarle scored a come-from-behind victory, outpacing the Pioneers 110-80.

Arnold and fellow Heritage senior Jalasia Jones went first and second in the shot put.