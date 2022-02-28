Oakes claims long jump title on first day of Class 3/4 state track & field championships

Alaysia Oakes walked away from the sand pit where seconds before she'd landed with an impressive jump, looked back briefly and smiled.

Smiled like she knew it was enough.

Enough for a new personal best in the long jump. Enough for a new state record. And more than enough for the state title.

The Heritage senior posted a leap of 19 feet, 10¾ inches — a personal record by three-fourths of an inch — to start off her quest in strong form at the Class 3 and Class 4 state championships, a two-day event at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex.

That mark, set on her second jump of the day, shattered by nearly 5 inches the previous Class 3 state record, set by Phoebus' Amira Aduma in 2017.

Oakes won the event going away, by more than 3 feet over her closest competitor.

Her goal is to win five individual state titles by the time the Class 3 meet ends Tuesday evening, and her Pioneers are favored to win the team title, which would give her a sixth championship at the event, provided all things work according to plan.

"I was thinking 20 feet," Oakes said of her hopes on the long jump. "But I can't be mad at it. I've got five events, so I'm taking it slowly. Don't wanna exert myself all out in one jump."

Monday, she said, was sort of a warm-up for Tuesday — when a host of events will take place in both Class 3 and 4, including all running finals and the other half of jumps not contested Monday.

"I'm just getting my mind right now, getting used to the environment," Oakes said in the early afternoon hours Monday. "That way tomorrow I can come ready to attack every event, and just give it my all."

She'll compete in the 55-meter, 300 and 500 dashes Tuesday, plus take a swing at hitting 41 feet in the triple jump. Oakes enters the favorite for that event by nearly 5 feet, at 40 feet, 7¾ inches.

Heritage also received points in the high jump from sophomores Akera Molette (third) and Taylor Porter (fifth).

Also in Monday's Class 3 long jump title, Rustburg's NaKayla Foster finished fourth with a 16-07.50 and her teammate Emily Coates was sixth with a 16-00.75. Both athletes figure heavily in Rustburg's hopes for runner-up status as a team, and Foster and Coates will especially shine in the 4x200 relay, where together with Iyana Sherard and Alyssa Pillow they are seeded first by more than three seconds at 1:46.04.

On the boys side, Heritage senior Darius Brown posted a runner-up finish in the triple jump finals with a 44-07. I.C. Norcom's Montrell Covil won the event with a 46-05.50.

"That was the goal, place second and get points for us," Brown said. "It will matter in the long run tomorrow."

Heritage also picked up much-needed points on the boys side from Markus White, who was fifth in the triple jump (42-08.50). The Pioneers are trying to challenge favorite Abingdon for the team title, so they'll take any sort of top-eight finish they can get. Like from junior Antwon Wilson, who placed eighth in the shot put with a 42-04.25 to add one point to the team tally.

"I feel like we have the right mindset," White said. "And as long as we continue to keep our mindset and do our best, we can pull this off."

Brown will make an appearance in the long jump Tuesday, while White is in the long jump and on Heritage's makeshift 4x400 relay squad, which could push the Pioneers over the edge for the team title if they stick with Abingdon throughout the day.

Still, the Pioneers have plenty of work ahead if they want to challenge the Falcons, who received a police escort out of Washington County on Sunday for the drive to Lynchburg. They showed up serious about taking the title, running a speedy 8:10.33 in the 4x800 relay, lapping much of the 16-team field and making a grueling race seem more like a leisurely stroll through the park.

Also on the Class 3 boys side, LCA's Kai Moore finished third in the pole vault at 11 feet, 9 inches. And Staunton River's 4x800 team of Spencer Kearns, Sam Weddle, Jack Weddle and Kayden Ryder finished fourth with an 8:26.03.

On the Class 4 girls side, Jefferson Forest senior Hannah Pettyjohn started a daunting two-day stretch by finishing third in the high jump with a leap of 5-02. She entered tied for the state's best mark with Atlee's Jada Foreman. Foreman took Monday's title with a 5-06 and also claimed the long jump (19-02.25). Amherst's Cyanna Cabel was fifth in the long jump with a 17-04.25.

Pettyjohn's Tuesday events include the pole vault and shot put, and she's favored in both.

On the Class 4 boys side, Amherst's Isaiah Idore placed fourth in the triple jump with a 43-07.

The rest of the afternoon was filled with sprint trails. Heritage's Deuce Crawford went to the wire with Abingdon's Xander Brown in the 55-meter preliminary. Brown took the photo finish for the top spot in Tuesday afternoon's anticipated final with a 6.43. Crawford posted a 6.44.

And Oakes set herself up for success in the 55-meter dash preliminary by taking the top spot for Tuesday's final with a 7.11, besting Foster (7.21).

That 7.11 was Oakes' magic number heading into the meet. She'll try to duplicate it Tuesday, when she's slated to push Heritage to the team title, which would be the school's fourth girls track championship since 2019 and fifth in program history.

"Just so proud of how far we've come," Oakes said. "I just couldn't be more proud, especially with a young team now, being a leader and helping everyone. For people here for the first time, helping them through their nerves, letting them know it's gonna be OK."

