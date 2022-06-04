Oakes leads Heritage girls to fifth state title since 2019, HHS boys tie for second at Class 3/4 state track & field championships

By the end, she was relieved. Relieved that she got through a difficult two days. Relieved that she placed a bow on a splendid high school career. And relieved, even, to be saying goodbye.

Alaysia Oakes capped a remarkable career as a Heritage Pioneer by claiming state titles in three of the five individual events in which she appeared and led her team once more to the Class 3 state title, the program's fifth in a three-year span, at the Class 3 and 4 state track & field championships, which wrapped Saturday at Liberty University.

After garnering 39 of her team's 60 points, the senior who is headed to Stanford let out a sigh. She had hoped to win five events like she did in the indoor championships in March, and thus capture 50 points for her team. That wasn't in the cards on this hot day in June, though.

"Honestly relieved that it's over," Oakes said. "It was kind of stressful. I guess the one thing I have to say is that this entire season has really been just about finishing. Obviously, I had high hopes going in. I only got 39 points today instead of the solid 50 indoor, but I'm relieved to be healthy, coming off the meet tired but healthy."

Oakes won the triple jump Friday, then returned and claimed the long jump and 100 dash Saturday. In the 100 dash, she got off to what appeared to be a wonderful start and led from the outset against Rustburg's NaKayla Foster and her teammate, Emily Coates. Oakes posted a 12.45, Coates was second with a 12.48, and Foster was third with a 12.49.

Foster, a junior, was disappointed with her showing in the 100 dash. The 200 dash was her revenge. Facing Oakes and Coates again, she roared back in the final 75 meters to win comfortably.

"I was a little upset about the outcome in the 100, so I think I took the anger out on the 200 and I was determined to go tackle the 200," Foster said. "When I was getting in my blocks, I was thinking 'just get out strong' and then during my race I was just telling myself 'keep going. Almost there.' So it felt good."

The Red Devils also shook off old demons Saturday. One year ago, on the same track, Rustburg's 4x100 team was disqualified by a judge who claimed Iyana Sherard moved off the blocks before the gun. This year the relay team had to fill a vacancy, adding sophomore Alyssa Pillow. But the same team struggled in the 4x200 event at the indoor championships a few months ago, when starter Iyana Sherard dropped the baton when she appeared to bump arms with another runner and Rustburg finished last.

Not so Saturday. Everything went just right. Foster, Coates, Pillow and Sherard ran an almost flawless race and captured first place wit a 49.42 and completing a journey coach Gerald Mosely described as "two years in the making."

Coates took off on the back stretch after Foster's opening leg and gave Rustburg the lead.

"Considering the last two times we've done a relay [at states] this relay ring means more than the rings I've gotten before. This one means the most to me, so I'm really happy," said Coates, who also had two runner-up finishes. "NaKayla always makes up the stagger, so it looks like I'm really pulling away. But we have our fastest two legs out front and then we just hold on for the rest."

For Sherard, the win was sweet, too. She took on the anchor leg this time instead of the opening one.

"Towards the beginning I was really nervous," she said. "But once we got to the third leg, I knew we've got it. I just took off. It feels like we made a comeback."

The sprint performances helped Rustburg garner 42½ points and finish third behind Heritage and Maggie Walker (48½).

For Heritage, the victory continued an impressive run that started with an outdoor title in 2019, when Oakes was just a freshman. She won her first state title that warm June day, a few weeks after she was named the Seminole District's athlete of the year, a rarity for a freshman. From that point on, she was the brightest light on the local track & field scene, and it didn't take long before the rest of the state was on notice, too.

She leaves high school with 18 individual state titles and 23 counting her team championships. Heritage won outdoor in 2019, '21 and '22 and indoor championships in 2022 and '20 to go along with two more titles: from 2003 (outdoor) and 1997 (indoor).

The Pioneers also received a fifth-place finish from Taylor Porter, took sixth in the 4x100 relay, and showcased sophomore Akera Molette, who was fifth in the 100 hurdles and triple jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles, in addition to running the first leg of the 4x100.

Also on the girls side Saturday, Staunton River twins Jeni and Cali Levine each posted a 5-01 in the high jump to finish second and third, respectively.

In Class 4 on Saturday, Jefferson Forest sophomore Zioe Lamanna finished second in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 800, behind Fauquier's Cassidy Scott. Lamanna led in each of those races, but Scott used a last-minute kick to take the lead each time. Lamanna's finishes helped Jefferson Forest post 54 points and finish second in the team standings to Heritage-Newport News (69).

Amherst's Cyanna Cabell was runner-up in the triple jump and posted a 38-01½. She also took fourth in the long jump.

On the boys side of Class 3, Heritage tied with Maggie Walker with 42 points, finishing behind champion Abingdon (74).

Among local boys, Liberty Christian's Kai Moore stole the show in Class 3 by winning two events: the pole vault and the grueling 300 hurdles. Moore posted a leap of 13 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault, ran to a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles with a 15.96 and then led the field in the 300 hurdles with a 40.92, winning by nearly a second.

Heritage's Deuce Crawford came to the wire with Phoebus' Billy Jones III in the 400 dash, but Jones pulled off the narrow win with a 49.30 to Crawford's 49.50.

"It felt good to PR. Didn't get the win, but glad I set a record," Crawford said.

The Heritage senior was also third in both the 100 and 200 dashes. "Not too mad at my performances, especially not running a whole month," he said. "And coming back, not sure that I was gonna run until two days ago."

In Class 4, Amherst's Isaiah Idore was runner-up in the 110 hurdles, and Jefferson Forest's Addison Hilton finished third in the 400 dash. Hilton also anchored the JF boys 4x400 team, which finished third and included Brian Aveson, Landon Epperson and Collin Mays.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage 60, 2. Maggie Walker 48.50, 3. Rustburg 42.50, 4. Culpeper Co. 38, 5. Charlottesville 34, T6. Tabb 33, Abingdon 33, 8. Lakeland 30, 9. William Byrd 29, 10. Cave Spring 27, T11. Park View-South Hill 24, Liberty Christian Academy 24, 13. York 20.50, T14. Turner Ashby 20, Christiansburg 20, 16. Meridian 18, 17. Fluvanna 15, T18. Phoebus 13, Staunton River 13, 20. Skyline 12, T21. Spotswood 10, Warren Co. 10, Goochland 10, James Monroe 10, I.C. Norcom 10, 26. Broadway 8.50, 27. Lafayette 8, 28. Fort Defiance 7, 29. Magna Vista 6, 30. Caroline 5, 31. Northside 4, 32. Liberty-Bedord 3.50, T33. New Kent 3, Hidden Valley 3, 35. Brentsville District 2.50, T36. Rockbridge Co. 2, Southampton 2, Staunton 2.

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 12.45, 2. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 12.48, 3. NaKayla Foster 12.49; 200 Dash: 1. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 25.12, 2. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 25.59, 3. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 25.73; 400 Dash: 1. Sydney Wynn (James Monroe) 58.22, 2. Brooklyn Jenkins (LCA) 58.61, 3. Danielle Hollington (York) 59.17; 800 Run: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 2:15.89, 2. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 2:19.37, 3. Grace Crum (Meridian) 2:20.00; 1,600 Run: 1. Jessican Palisca (Cave Spring) 4:59.31, 2. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 5:02.47, 3. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 5:04.31; 3,200 Run: 1. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 10:52.55, 2. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 11:14.14, 3. Kaley Tanner (Warren Co.) 11:23.53 4x100 Relay: 1. Rustburg (NaKayla Foster, Emily Coates, Alyssa Pillow, Iyana Sherard) 49.42, 2. Lakeland 50.52, 3. Charlottesville 50.89; 4x400 Relay: 1. Lakeland 4:06.49, 2. LCA (Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler) 4:09.70; 3. Abingdon 4:10.50; 4x800 Relay: 1. Tabb 9:44.84, 2. Meridian 9:45.07, 3. Maggie Walker 9:45.51; 100 Hurdles: 1. Jadelyn Taylor (Goochland) 15.58, 2. Jaelyn Lynch (Charlottesville) 15.64, 3. Shea Hart (Fluvanna) 15.73; 300 Hurdles: 1. Evelyn Brantley (Charlottesville) 45.88, 2. Shea Hart (Fluvanna) 46.61, 3. Kimari Rountree (Lakeland) 47.31; High Jump: 1. Raevin Washington (Turner Ashby) 5-02, 2. Jeni Levine (Staunton River) 5-01, 3. Cali Levine (Staunton River) 5-01; Long Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 19-00, 2. Markeria King (Park View) 17-07.50, 3. Avrie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) 17-06; Triple Jump: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 39-06, 2. Ciarra Moore (York) 37-05, 3. Madison Doss (Spotswood) 37-02.50; Pole Vault: 1. Madelyn Moles (Christiansburg) 11-00, 2. Kona Moore (LCA) 11-00, 3. Kaitlyn Baker (Maggie Walker) 10-06; Shot Put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Culpeper) 41-00, 2. Sydney Blewett (William Byrd) 38-09, 3. Lakhiya Clements (Park View) 35-06; Discus: 1. Theresa Breckley (Culpeper Co.) 107-04, 2. Mya Rosser (Wm. Byrd) 106-02, 3. Taylor Daniels (Culpeper Co.) 103-09.

Other Top 6 locals: 100 Dash: 5. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 13.02; 400 Dash: 6. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 59.81; 4x100 Relay: 6. Heritage (Akera Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden, Taylor Porter) 51.09; 100 Hurdles: 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 16.40; 300 Hurdles: 6. Akera Molette (Heritage) 48.95; Triple Jump: 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 36-01.25; Pole Vault: 5. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 9-06.

Class 4 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage-Newport News 69, 2. Jefferson Forest 54, 3. Deep Creek 53, 4. Western Albemarle 48, 5. Atlee 43, 6. Kings Fork 36, 7. Tuscarora 34, 8. Fauquier 32, 9. Loudoun Valley 29. 10 Hanover 27.50, T11. Courtland 20, Sherando 20, Jamestown 20, 14. Great Bridge 10, 15. John Handley 17, 16. Amherst 15.50, 17. Kettle Run 14, T18. Blacksburg 10, Millbrook 10, 20. James Wood 9, 21. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 8, T22. Lightridge 7, Warhill 7, T24. Monacan 6, GW-Danville 6, Rock Ridge 6, Louisa 6, T28. Henrico 5, Broad Run 5, T30. Churchland 4, Liberty (Bealeton) 4, Halifax 4, T33. Salem 3, Dominion 3, T25. Orange Co. 2, Loudoun Co. 2, E.C. Glass 2, T38. Huguenot 1, Kings Fork 1, Hampton 1.

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 11.98, 2. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 12.14, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 12.52; 200 Dash: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 23.57, 2. Dasya Tolbert (Deep Creek) 24.99, 3. Sanaa Wooden (Heritage-NN) 25.04; Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 56.05, 2. Sabria Wooden (Heritage-NN) 59.08, 3. Tyara Alexander-Colon (Deep Creek) 59.32; 800 Run: 1. Cassidy Scott (Fauquier) 2:12.27, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 2:13.58, 3. Sophie Gross (Lightridge) 2:15.81; 1,600 Run: 1. Cassidy Scott (Fauquier) 4:51.63, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 4:53.33, 3. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 4:58.84; 3,200 Run: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 10:17.46, 2. Caroline Bauer (Jamestown) 10:24.76, 3. Sadie Adams (Western Albemarle) 10:41.79; 4x100 Relay: 1. Kings Fork 46.93, 2. Deep Creek 49.29, 3. Courtland 49.74; 4x400 Relay: 1. Heritage-NN 3:58.23, 2. Kings Fork 4:05.39, 3. Western Albemarle 4:07.27; 4x800 Relay: 1. Western Albemarle 9:19.47, 2. Loudoun Valley 9:35.39, 3. Hanover 9:43.29; High Jump: 1. Alysa Carrigan (Tuscarora) 5-06, 2. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 5-04, 3. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 5-04; Long Jump: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 18-11, 2. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-07.50, 3. Elizabeth Deen (GW-Danville) 18-00.75; Triple Jump: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 39-03,75, 2. Cyanna Cabell (Amherst) 38-01.50, 3. Alysa Carrigan (Tuscarora) 37-09; Pole Vault: 1. Colleen Schaner (Kettle Run) 12-04, 2. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 11-03, 3. Elizabeth Strobach (Western Albemarle) 11-03; Shot Put: 1. Rachael Turner (Hanover) 37-07, 2. Mekaiyla Baker (Courtland) 26-05, 3. Ella Carlson (Sherando) 35-07.50; Discus: 1. Ella Carlson (Sherando) 133-05, 2. Stephanie Clark (Fauquier) 113-05, 3. Aubrey Grove (James Wood) 112-04.

Other Top 6 locals — 4x400 Relay: 5. Jefferson Forest (Hannah Pettyjohn, Alexis Plaster, Zoie Lamanna, Kandace McIvor) 4:07.57; 4x800 Relay: 4. Jefferson Forest (Alexis Plaster, Beall Roberts, Lauren Vossen, Shauna Skow) 9:45.49; Triple Jump: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 35-01.25; High Jump: 6. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-00; Long Jump: 4. Cyanna Cabell (Amherst) 17-11; Triple Jump: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 35-01.25; Shot Put: 4. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 35-04.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Abingdon 74, T2. Heritage 41, Maggie Walker 41, 4. Liberty Christian Academy 39, 5. Lafayette 36, 6. Phoebus 31, 7. James Monroe 26, 8. Brookville 25, 9. Spotswood 23, 10. Caroline 22, T11. Skyline 20, I.C. Norcom 20, 13. Lord Botetourt 18, T14. Tabb 17, Christiansburg 17, T16. Charlottesville 16, Monticello 16, 18. Lakeland 15, T19. Brentsville District 13, Culpeper Co. 13, T21. Bassett 12, Northside 12, 23. Broadway 11, T24. Hopewell 10, Cave Spring 10, Tunstall 10, 27. Fluvanna 9. T28. Lake Taylor 8, New Kent 8, Waynesboro 8, Manassas Park 8, T32. Hidden Valley 6, Turner Ashby 6, 34. Staunton 4.50, T35. Goochland 4, Staunton River 4, T37. William Monroe 2, Rockbridge Co. 2, Magna Vista 2, William Byrd 2, 41. Liberty-Bedford 0.50.

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 10.76, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 10.76, 3. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 10.89; 200 Dash: 1. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 22.08, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 22.34, 3. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 22.44; 400 Dash: 1. Billy Jones III (Phoebus) 49.30, 2. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 49.50, 3. Jowell Gonzalez Santiago (Broadway) 50.24; 800 Run: 1. Chris Smith (Lafayette), 2. Aidan Girard (Fluvanna) 1:59.15, 3. Ben Blanchard (Maggie Walker) 1:59.85; 1,600 Run: 1. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 4:20.72, 2. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 4:20.81, 3. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 4:25.08; 3,200 Run: 1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 9:19.54, 2. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 9:24.94, 3. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 9:25.32; 4x100 Relay: 1. Phoebus 43.16, 2. Lafayette 43.17, 3. LCA (Casey Schmoincke, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford, Gideon Davidson) 43.30; 4x400 Relay: 1. Phoebus 3:25.50, 2. Skyline 3:27.49, 3. Brookville (Christian Seeney, Jaylyn Marshall, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski) 3:27.55; 4x800 Relay: 1. Abingdon 8:13.24, 2. Tabb 8:21.84, 3. Maggie Walker 8:24.63; 110 Hurdles: 1. Mason Cumbie (Hopewell) 15.41, 2. William Smith (Skyline) 15.77, 3. Kai Moore (LCA) 15.96; 300 Hurdles: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 40.92, 2. Dylan Knick (Lord Botetourt) 41.72, 3. Simon Sealey (Hidden Valley) 41.85; High Jump: 1. Skylor Griffiths (Cave Spring) 6-05, 2. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 6-03, 3. Jamarcus Brown (Tunstall) 6-03; Long Jump: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 24-01.75, 2. Dequan Thompson (Culpeper) 22-08.25, 3. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 22-06.75; Triple Jump: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 50-00.50, 2. Philip Daniel (Manassas ParK) 45-11, 3. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 45-09.25; Pole Vault: 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 13-06, 2. Dylan Sawyer (Brentsville District) 13-00, 3. Carter Thrash (Lafayette) 12-00; Shot Put: 1. Dillon Taylor (Spotswood) 54-01.50, 2. Ross Bazzachi (Maggie Walker) 51-03, 3. Justin Royez (Lakeland) 49-10; Discus: 1. Ross Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 163-02, 2. Dillon Taylor (Spotswood) 157-09, 3. Tyrique Taylor (Christiansburg) 148-07.

Other Top 6 locals — 100 Dash: 5. Jeb Moon (LCA) 10.98; 200 Dash: 6. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 22.84; 110 Hurdles: 5. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 16.33; 4x800 Relay: Staunton River (Kayden Ryder, Spencer Kearns, Jack Weddle, Sam Weddle) 8:33.64; High Jump: 4. Kam Burns (Heritage) 6-01.

Class 4 Championships

At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Pulaski 63, 2. Deep Creek 60, 3. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 52, 4. Blacksburg 37, 5. Western Albemarle 33, 6. Hanover 32, T7. Loudoun County 28, Salem 28, 9. Atlee 26, 10. Dominion 22, 11. Courtland 20.50, 12. Grafton 18.75, 13. Loudoun Valley 18, 14. Jefferson Forest 17, 15. Amherst 16, 16. Heritage-Leesburg 15, T17. Manor 14, John Handley 14, Smithfield 14, T20. E.C. Glass 13, James Wood 13, Warhill 13, Mechanicsville 13, 24. Millbrook 12, T25. Louisa 10, Jamestown 10, 27. Churchland 9.50, 28. Dinwiddie 7, 29. Spotsylvania 6, 30. Broad Run 5.75, T31. Heritage-Newport News 5, Sherando 5, 33. Huguenot 4, 34. Rock Ridge 3.50, T35. Warwick 2, Kings Fork 2, 37. Fauquier

Top 3 individuals — 100 Dash: 1. Peyton Lewis (Salem) 10.62, 2. JJ Gulley (Pulaski) 10.79, 3. Shamar Williams (Patrick Henry-A) 10.82; 200 Dash: 1. Antoinne Fair (Deep Creek) 21.76, 2. Peyton Lewis (Salem) 21.88, 3. Shamar Williams (Patrick Henry-A) 21.96; 400 Dash: 1. Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 48.60, 2. Amarion Harrell (Deep Creek) 48.89, 3. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 48.89; 800 Run: 1. Nicholas Hayden (Millbrook) 1:53.79, 2. Jonathan Kumer (Western Albemarle) 1:53.98, 3. Eli Sterling (Blacksburg) 1:54.95; 1,600 Run: 1. Conner Rutherford (Blacksburg) 4:17.58, 2. Ethan Stansbury (Loudoun Co.) 4:18.39, 3. Ethan Coleman (Hanover); 3,200 Run: 1. Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry-A) 9:09.94, 2. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa) 9:11.44, 3. Nathaniel Woshner (James Wood) 9:14.69; 4x100 Relay: 1. Pulaski 41.84, 2. Salem 41.90, 3. Courtland 42.33; 4x400 Relay: 1. Deep Creek 3:21.37, 2. Warhill 3:21.36, 3. Jefferson Forest (Brian Aveson, Landon Epperson, Collin Mays, Addison Hilton) 3:22.59; 4x800 Relay: 1. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7:52.64, 2. Loudoun Valley 7:53.98, 3. Blacksburg 7:55.75; 110 Hurdles: 1. Henry Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 14.71, 2. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 15.03, 3. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 15.13; High Jump: 1. JJ Gulley (Pulaski) 6-05, 2. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 6-03, 3. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 6-01; Long Jump: 1. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 22-09.75, 2. Kwame Whitaker (Courtland) 22-07, 3. John Lyman (Pulaski) 22-06.25; Triple Jump: 1. Omari Cornwall (Heritage-Leesburg) 46-07.50, 2. Nicolas Simmons (Manor) 46-03, 3. Jaime Mitchell (Manor) 45-03.50; Pole Vault: 1. Walker Van Kirk (Jamestown) 15-00, 2. Henry Sullivan (Western Alebmarle) 13-06, 3. Luke Benhase (Hanover) 12-06; Shot Put: 1. Deigo Turner (Pulaski) 54-10, 2. Ryan Nolan (Deep Creek) 53-06.50, 3. Stephen Daley (John Handley) 53-04; Discus: 1. Shinobu Hawk (Grafton) 173-08, 2. Case Kibble (Loudoun Co.) 153-08, 3. Monte McMorris (Spotsylvania) 143-07.

Other Top 6 locals — 400 Dash: Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 49.65; 110 Hurdles: 6. Ja'mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 15.49; Long Jump: 6. Ja'mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 21-07.75; Shot Put: 5. Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass) 49-07; Discus: 6. Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass) 134-05.

