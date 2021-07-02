Oakes reaches All-American status again as Heritage shows well at The Outdoor Nationals

At The Outdoor Track & Field Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, rising Heritage senior Alaysia Oakes reached All-American status for the second time in her illustrious career Thursday evening when she finished sixth in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 1¼ inches.

She also placed ninth in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 39-7.25.

Oakes' performance comes on the heels of helping the Pioneers win the team title at last month's VHSL Class 3 Championships. She was responsible for 46 of Heritage's 74 points that day and won the long jump, triple jump and 100 dash to give her 10 individual state titles and three team championships in her three-year varsity career.

She previously had reached All-American status at the AAU Nationals in Florida, when she also placed sixth in the long jump. To become an All-American, an athlete must post a top-6 finish.

Heritage sent seven athletes to compete at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon's campus, where the Olympic Team Trials were held last moth. Recent HHS grad Jaleal Hamlett placed 20th in the triple jump with a season-best mark of 44-7. He had posted a 44-4.50 to earn a walk-off victory at the Class 3 state championships in June.