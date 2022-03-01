Oakes wins five individual events as the Heritage girls claim another team state title

After accomplishing all of her goals Tuesday afternoon, Alaysia Oakes said plainly: "This is a meet to remember."

One: remember the long jump, now the state's best mark.

Two: remember the triple jump, the title earned with a simple legal leap into the pit.

Three: the 55 dash, that blur of a race won with a lean.

Four: the 500 dash, a sterling, gritty performance.

And five: oh, five was the 300 dash, the crowning to an already unbelievably successful high school career, the moment when all dreams came true, the reason there are people who will likely talk about Oakes' indoor 2022 performance for years.

The Heritage phenom did the unthinkable this week when she won five individual state titles. One occurred Monday (the long jump). The other four took place Tuesday, as Oakes undertook a daunting schedule. She entered the Class 3 state championships with five wins as her goal. To actually accomplish that feat — which she'd tried do before, only to walk away with three individual titles instead — that really was something.

"I am so happy," Oakes said not long after wrapping her day. "It worked out almost perfectly. Just to execute my whole plan, it's amazing."

Oakes scored 50 points off those five wins to bring the Heritage girls their fourth state championship since 2019 and sixth overall. The Pioneers tallied 86 points to runner-up Maggie Walker's 61.

Oakes started Tuesday's finals with the triple jump, winning by more than 3 feet with a measurement of 39 feet, 2½ inches. Then she moved on to the 55 dash, where she posted a 7.09 to set a new state meet record.

In the 500, she was supposed to finish second to James Monroe's Sydney Wynn. At the bell that signaled the final lap, the two were running neck and neck. Then Oakes fell back behind Wynn, only catch her on the backstretch and win by 0.54 seconds.

"I had a plan, and I just stuck to my plan," Oakes said. "I was talking to myself, actually. I usually don't talk to myself during my races out loud, but I was talking to myself to push myself."

Get through the 500 and only the 300 would remain. So she told herself, "Alaysia, one more race and you can have a perfect meet."

"I just had all the adrenaline, and I was just ready to fight one more time," she said.

Last was the 300, when Oakes was tired and perhaps doubting herself most.

"I thought I might just not have it in me," she recalled.

Oakes took over on the backstretch of that race. Rustburg's NaKayla Foster inched closer until the two were in a dead heat. Then Oakes pushed herself forward, finishing with a 40.86. Foster crossed at 40.92.

Those five state titles gave Oakes 18 in her career. Heritage's team state title pushed her total to 19. As impressive as it is, that number would be higher if not for the 2020 outdoor state meet being canceled because of the pandemic.

Heritage entered the final day of competition expecting to win the team title. By noon it was all over. The Pioneers had taken the first, third and sixth places in the triple jump to push their team total well into the 60s, making the title a mathematical certainty.

But when you're hot, you're hot, so things just kept going Heritage's way.

That was never more evident than in the final heat of the girls 4x200 relay, in which Heritage was seeded second, more than three seconds behind Rustburg. The Red Devils were eyeing the state record of 1:46.32, first place pretty much guaranteed as long as the quartet of Iyana Sherard, Alyssa Pillow, Emily Coates and NaKayla Foster ran the way they had all season.

But as Sherard neared the straightaway at the end of the race's first lap, she dropped the baton, possibly by bumping arms with another runner. That left Red Devils sophomore Alyssa Pillow standing stranded in the exchange zone while other runners zoomed ahead. For Rustburg, it was the biggest blow of the day.

Meanwhile, Heritage's relay squad had its own problems — it had fallen into last place. But another team suffered baton-exchange issues, and speedy sophomore Taylor Porter took over, making up Heritage's sizeable deficit. She was closing in on Charlottesville's Wren Ackerman about 15 feet from the finish line when Ackerman tripped and fell. Porter sprinted ahead all alone.

"It was a lot of pressure," Porter said after the race. She was competing in her first state meet. "Since we were last, when I passed the first girl, I knew I had to keep on going."

That 4x200 relay performance netted Heritage an additional eight points. The group finished second behind Cave Spring, which ran in an earlier heat.

The finish was particularly meaningful for Porter, who had to be admitted to the hospital following Heritage's region meet on Feb. 12. After running the 4x200 that day, she experienced severe body pains.

"It was bigger than what we thought it was [at the time], but I'm good now," Porter said, adding she was cleared to compete. "My hard work paid off to get here. And I was nervous in all my events, but it was good."

On the boys side, Heritage's Deuce Crawford shined with victories in the 55 dash, 300 dash and 4x200 relay. He wasn't expected to win the 55 dash, but Crawford got off to an exceptional start to defeat favorite Xander Brown of Abingdon. The HHS senior also set a new meet record with a laser 6.37, which bested the previous Class 3 mark held by LCA's Davis Lane and Blacksburg's Cole Beck (6.41).

Crawford ran the anchor leg of the relay (which included Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele and Kam Burns). He had some ground to make up, but Crawford sped past and then away from the competition.

"We had been No. 1 all year coming into the state meet, so we knew what we had to do, and we came out and did it," Crawford said.

In the 300, he once again got off to a splendid start and took down Brown again with another photo finish. Crawford 34.98, Brown 35.00.

"I could feel him over my shoulder comin'," Crawford said of the finish. "So I just had to keep my form and push through. I honestly thought I'd lost it."

His performances helped the Heritage boys finish second overall. Abingdon, as expected, won the team title with 97 points, loading mostly up on distance events.

Brookville's Tre Lloyd won a state title for the second straight indoor season when he captured the high jump title with a 6-02. Teammate Brent Weselowski was third in the 500 dash and combined with Jaylyn Marshall, Christian Seeney and Chasen Hunt to post a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay.

On the girls side, LCA's Kona Moore, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins and Mia Detwiler combined to win the 4x400 relay by more than four seconds over second-place Tabb. The group, comprised of three freshmen and a junior, posted a 4:12.56.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage 86, 2. Maggie Walker 61, 3. Tabb 45.33, 4. Rustburg 36, 5. Culpeper County 34, 6. Cave Spring 32, 7. Christiansburg 30, 8. Charlottesville 24, 9. Abingdon 23, 10. York 21, 11. Spotswood and Liberty Christian 18, 13. Fluvanna County 15, 14. I.C. Norcom 14, 15. Booker T. Washington 13, 16. Warren County and Lakeland 12, 18. Fort Defiance 11, 19. Brentsville District and Phoebus 10, 21. William Byrd 9.66, 22. Phoebus 9, 23. New Kent and James Monroe 8, 25. Skyline 6, 26. Turner Ashby 5, 27. Liberty 4, 28. Northside and Lafayette 3, 30. Lord Botetourt 2, 31. Goochland and Caroline 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 7.09, 2. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 7.24, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 7.26; 300: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 40.86, 2. Nakayla Foster (Rustburg) 40.92, 3. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 41.64; 500: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 1:17.42, 2. Sydney Wynn (James Monroe) 1:17.96, 3. Danielle Hollington (York) 1:20.65; 1,000: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 3:00.75, 2. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 3:03.33, 3. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 3:06.79; 1,600: 1. Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring) 5:05.72, 2. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 5:09.12, 3. Catherin Garrison (Maggie Walker) 5:13.16; 3,200: 1. Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker) 11:24.32, 2. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon) 11:24.82, 3. Katryna Aulenbach (Tabb) 11:29.49; 55H: 1. Shea Hart (Fluvanna County) 8.64, 2. Jaelyn Lynch (Charlottesville) 8.89, 3. Evelyn Brantley (Charlottesville) 9.06; 4x200: 1. Cave Spring 1:50.87, 2. Heritage (Akera Molette, Tamya Clark, Ayonna Hayden, Taylor Porter) 1:51.87, 3. Lakeland 1:51.97; 4x400: 1. Liberty Christian (Kona Moore, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins, Mia Detwiler) 4:12.56, 2. Tabb 4:16.67, 3. Abingdon 4:17.42; 4x800: 1. Tabb 9:49.26, 2. Maggie Walker 9:50.06, 3. Spotswood 10:03.55; HJ: 1. Ella Somers (Broadway) 5-04.00, 2. Lilly Shepherd (Christiansburg) 4-10.00, 3. Akera Molette (Heritage) 4-10.00; LJ: 1. Alyasia Oakes (Heritage) 19-10.75, 2. Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (Culpeper County) 16-09.00, 3. Corryn Connor (Phoebus) 16-08.00; TJ: 1. Alaysia Oakes (Heritage) 39-02.50, 2. Ciarra Moore (York) 36-01.25, 3. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 35-02.25; PV: 1. Maddie Moles (Christiansburg) 11-03.00, 2. Cameron Unice (Maggie Walker) 10-06.00, 3. Kaitlyn Baker (Maggie Walker) 10-06.00; SP: 1. Jamie Young (I.C. Norcom) 37-09.00, 2. Theresa Breckley (Culpeper County) 37-08.00, 3. Ashley Lauritzen (Culpeper County) 36-10.00.

Other top 8 locals — 55H: 5. Akera Molette (Heritage) 9.18; 4x200: 8. Liberty Christian (Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Kona Moore, Mia Detwiler) 1:53.19; HJ: 5. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 4-10.00; LJ: 4. NaKayla Foster (Rustburg) 16-07.50, 6. Emily Coates (Rustburg) 16-00.75; TJ: 6. Akera Molette (Heritage) 34-02.50; PV: 4. Kona Moore (Liberty Christian) 10-06.00, 5. Susannah Allen (Liberty) 9-06.00; SP: 4. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 35-09.50, 7. Jordyn Robbins (Liberty Christian) 33-08.75.

Class 4 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 59, 2. Jefferson Forest and Atlee 58, 4. Western Albemarle 56.5, 5. Deep Creek 37, 6. Hanover 36.5, 7. Great Bridge 30, 8. Blacksburg and Kings Fork 27, 10. Fauquier 22, 11. Jamestown 19.5, 12. Monacan and Loudoun Valley 15, 14. Amherst 12, 15. Dominion 11, 16. Eastern View and John Handley 10, 18. Cortland and Louisa County and King George 9, 21. George Washington 8, 22. Kettle Run 7.5, 23. Tuscarora 6, 24. Churchland and Heritage (Leesburg) and Patrick Henry (Ashland) 5, 27. Orange County and Liberty (Bealeton) and Grafton 4, 30. E.C. Glass and Lightridge 2, 32. James Wood 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 6.97, 2. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 7.02, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 7.22; 300: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-Newport News) 37.96, 2. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 40.30, 3. Sanaa Wooden (Heritage-Newport News) 40.99; 500: 1. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 1:15.42, 2. Evelyn Anderson (Eastern View) 1:16.92, 3. Dasya Tolbert (Deep Creek) 1:17.84; 1,000: 1. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 3:00.18, 2. Hailey Hodson (Western Albemarle) 3:03.52, 3. Sadie Adams (Western Albemarle) 3:04.55; 1,600: 1. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 4:54.38, 2. Zoie Lamanna (Jefferson Forest) 4:54.98, 3. Sadie Adams (Western Albemarle) 4:59.68; 3,200: 1. Caroline Bauer (Jamestown) 10:32.75, 2. Alli Crytser (Hanover) 10:46.21, 3. Scarlet Fetterolf (Loudoun Valley) 10:52.09; 55H: 1. Jazmyn Richardson (Deep Creek) 8.29, 2. Dasya Tolbert (Deep Creek) 8.48, 3. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 8.51; 4x200: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 1:43.23, 2. Kings Fork 1:44.19, 3. Atlee 1:48.62; 4x400: 1. Heritage (Newport News) 3:59.10, 2. Deep Creek 4:06.80, 3. Western Albemarle 4:07.17; 4x800: 1. Western Albemarle 9:32.90, 2. Jamestown 9:37.11, 3. Fauquier 9:37.29; HJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 5-06.00, 2. Katja Kehlenbeck (Blacksburg) 5-04.00, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 5-02.00; LJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 19-02.25, 2. Elizabeth Deen (George Washington) 18-04.00, 3. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-02.00; TJ: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 40-09.50, 2. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 36-10.75, 3. Dezmajia Carter (Louisa County) 36-07.00; PV: 1. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 12-06.00, 2. Taryn Harvey (Jefferson Forest) 10-06.00, 3. Raina Fitzwater (Western Albemarle) 10-06.00; SP: 1. Rachael Turner (Hanover) 37-06.00, 2. Savannah Nash (Atlee) 34-08.00, 3. Breanna Summers (Dominion) 34-02.00.

Other top 8 locals — 300: 6. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 42.31; 3,200: 7. Abby Johnson (E.C. Glass) 11:28.48; 55H: 4. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 8.75; LJ: 5. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 17-04.25, 8. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 16-08.50; TJ: 5. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 34-01.25; SP: 5. Hannah Pettyjohn (Jefferson Forest) 33-07.00.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Class 3 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Abingdon 97, 2. Heritage 63, 3. I.C. Norcom 53, 4. Lafayette 43, 5. Brookville 36.5, 6. Phoebus 26, 7. Tabb and Fort Defiance 23, 9. Liberty Christian 22, 10. New Kent 19, 11. Skyline and Maggie Walker 16, 13. Lord Botetourt 13, 14. Culpeper County 11, 15. Brentsville District 10.5, 16. Hopewell and Staunton River and Monticello and Fluvanna County and James Monroe and Goochland 10, 22. Christiansburg 9, 23. Northside 8, 24. Broadway and Charlottesville and Magna Vista 5, 27. Caroline 4, 28. Hidden Valley and Booker T. Washington and Spotswood 3, 31. Bassett and Wilson Memorial 2, 33. Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County and William Byrd 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 6.37, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 6.40, 3. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 6.53; 300: 1. Deuce Crawford (Heritage) 34.98, 2. Xander Brown (Abingdon) 35.00, 3. Bryan Dudley (James Monroe) 35.04; 500: 1. Chris Smith (Lafayette) 1:05.10, 2. Aidan Girard (Fluvanna County) 1:06.89, 3. Brent Wesolowski (Brookville) 1:06.98; 1,000: 1. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) 2:35.91, 2. Nick Smerlis (Tabb) 2:36.58, 3. Todd Pillion II (Abingdon) 2:39.12; 1,600: 1. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon) 4:21.96, 2. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 4:22.65, 3. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 4:25.55; 3,200: 1. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon) 9:32.47, 2. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 9:48.07, 3. Brazil Mathes (Monticello) 9:48.70; 55H: 1. Mason Cumbie (Hopewell) 7.72, 2. Logan Bailey (Skyline) 8.08, 3. Cameron Hundley (Lafayette) 8.18; 4x200: 1. Heritage (Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Kameron Burns, Deuce Crawford) 1:31.45, 2. Lafayette 1:32.85, 3. I.C. Norcom 1:32.93; 4x400: 1. Phoebus 3:30.89, 2. Brookville (Jaylyn Marshall, Christian Seeney, Chasen Hunt, Brent Wesolowski) 3:32.14, 3. I.C. Norcom 3:34.26; 4x800: 1. Abingdon 8:10.33, 2. Fort Defiance 8:25:03, 3. Tabb 8:25.88; HJ: 1. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 6-02.00, 2. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 6-02.00, 3. James Whitted (Abingdon) 6-00.00; LJ: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 22-06.50, 2. Dequan Thompson (Culpeper County) 21-07.50, 3. James Whitted (Abingdon) 21-06.00; TJ: 1. Montrell Covil (I.C. Norcom) 46-05.50, 2. Darius Brown (Heritage) 44-07.00, 3. Ellis Branch (New Kent) 42-11.00; PV: 1. Tyler Black (Goochland) 13-03.00, 2. Dylan Sawyer (Brentsville District) 12-09.00, 3. Kai Moore (Liberty Christian) 11-09.00; SP: 1. Sam Boyer (Lafayette) 47-01.75, 2. Paul Battle (I.C. Norcom) 45-11.50, 3. Ross Bazzichi (Maggie Walker) 45-05.00.

Other top 8 locals — 300: 6. Jeb Moon (Liberty Christian) 36.36, 7. McKinley Pennix (Heritage) 36.67; 1,000: 6. Chasen Hunt (Brookville) 2:39.90; 1,600: 4. Chase Hunt (Brookville) 4:30.41; 55H: 4. Kai Moore (Liberty Christian) 8.25, 7. Landon Hoy (Liberty Christian) 8.90; 4x200: 4. Liberty Christian (Casey Schmincke, Gideon Davidson, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford) 1:33.39; 4x400: 4. Staunton River (Malakhi Gregory, Spencer Kearns, Alfred Finney, Kayden Ryder) 3:34.98, 8. Liberty Christian (Landon Hoy, Samuel O’Regan, Luke Davis, Jeb Moon) 3:38.75; 4x800: 4. Staunton River (Spencer Kearns, Sam Weddle, Jack Weddle, Kayden Ryder) 8:26.03; HJ: 4. Kameron Burns (Heritage) 5-10.00, 5. Carter Banks (Heritage) 5-10.00, 8. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 5-10.00; LJ: 7. Trey Lloyd (Brookville) 20-08.75, 8. Markus White (Heritage) 20-03.50; TJ: 5. Markus White (Heritage) 42-08.50; PV: 7. James Brown (Brookville) 11-03.00; SP: 8. Antwon Wilson (Heritage) 42-04.25.

Class 4 Indoor Championships

At Liberty Indoor Track Complex

Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 56, 2. Western Albemarle 47, 3. Pulaski County 46.5, 4. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 41, 5. Atlee 39, 6. Jefferson Forest and Grafton 36, 8. Amherst 31, 9. Manor 23, 10. Hanover 21, 11. Warhill and Deep Creek 20, 13. Blacksburg and Dominion and Smithfield 16, 16. Churchland 15.5, 17. E.C. Glass 14, 18. Louisa County 12, 19. Loudoun County 11, 20. Salem (Roanoke) and Courtland and Jamestown 10, 23. Dinwiddie and Kings Fork 6, 25. Hampton and John Handley 5, 27. James Wood and Broad Run 4, 29. King George and Heritage (Newport News) 3, 31. Lightridge and Mechanicsville 1.

Top 3 finishers — 55: 1. Lewis Payton (Salem) 6.41, 2. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) 6.47, 3. Devin Sloan (Kings Fork) 6.59; 300: 1. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 35.12, 2. Efe Obrimah (Atlee) 35.39, 3. Amarion Harrell (Deep Creek) 35.42; 500: 1. Leo Davis (Warhill) 1:06.37, 2. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.09, 3. Lorenzo Camobreco (Grafton) 1:07.34; 1,000: 1. Ethan Coleman (Hanover) 2:27.25, 2. Jonathan Kumer (Western Albemarle) 2:29.70, 3. Aidan Soto (Loudoun Valley) 2:30.09; 1,600: 1. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 4:13.26, 2. Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry) 4:14.32, 3. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa County) 4:16.23; 3,200: 1. Graham Mussmon (Loudoun Valley) 9:13.48, 2. Luke Taylor (Patrick Henry) 9:15.45, 3. Owen Shifflett (Western Albemarle) 9:20.07; 55H: 1. Henry Sullivan (Western Albemarle) 7.62, 2. Ja’mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 7.84, 3. Barlowe Branch III (Dinwiddie) 7.95; 4x200: 1. Atlee 1:33.00, 2. Loudoun Valley 1:33.08, 3. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 1:33.40; 4x400: 1. Western Albemarle 3:28.26, 2. Warhill 3:31.05, 3. Crafton 3:32.09; 4x800: 1. Loudoun Valley 7:50.99, 2. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 7:56.73, 3. Grafton 7:58.98; HJ: 1. JJ Gulley (Pulaski County) 6-05.00, 2. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 6-00.00, 3. Mobu Nwakor (Jefferson Forest) 6-00.00; LJ: 1. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) 22-01.00, 2. Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pulaski County) 21-08.00, 3. John Lyman III (Pulaski County) 21-04.50; TJ: 1. Jaime Mitchell (Manor) 44-08.25, 2. Nicolas Simmons (Manor) 44-07.25, 3. Arun Mantena (Dominion) 43-07.50; PV: 1. Walker Van Kirk (Jamestown) 15-07.00, 2. Todd Benhase (Hanover) 13-00.00, 3. Tyler Torbush (Louisa County) 12-06.00; SP: 1. Deigo Turner (Pulaski County) 51-05.25, 2. Shinobu Hawk (Grafton) 51-01.00, 3. Ryan Nolan (Deep Creek) 49-03.00.

Other top 8 locals — 500: 5. Brian Aveson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.53, 6. Will Gregory (Amherst) 1:07.79, 8. Landon Epperson (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.99; 1,600: 6. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 4:19.29; 3,200: 7. Brannon Adams (Jefferson Forest) 9:37.30; 55H: 6. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 8.26; 4x400: 8. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Brain Aveson, Addison Hilton) 3:37.36; LJ: 4. Ja’mar Smith (E.C. Glass) 21-04.25; TJ: 4. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 43-07.00; PV: 7. Will Gregory (Amherst) 11-06.00; SP: 8. Malachi Perkins (E.C. Glass) 44-06.00.

