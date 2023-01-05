O'Maundre and Dexter Harris take over as E.C. Glass hands Rustburg first loss

O'Maundre Harris took over early. His cousin, Dexter Harris, owned the court late.

Facing a Rustburg team off to its best start in seven years, E.C. Glass forced turnover after turnover in the first half and then thwarted a third-quarter Red Devils rally as the Harrises combined for 34 points in a 69-44 victory at McCue Gymnasium.

O'Maundre Harris, Glass' senior point guard, finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. He lit up Rustburg for 12 points in the first quarter and led all scorers with 17 points at halftime.

Dexter Harris, a junior guard, finished with a season-high 13 points off the bench, with 11 of them scored in the final frame.

Rustburg (7-1, 1-1 Seminole) entered with the goal of stopping O'Maundre Harris, but the senior found room to glide to the rim and shoot mid-range jumpers in the lane.

"Teams keying in on me, I'm just trying to get my teammates involved," he said. "They get me going, and I'm getting a lot of energy from the stands and my teammates."

As the Hilltoppers (9-1, 4-0 Seminole) built a lead of more than 20 points in the fourth quarter, Harris was rewarded with rest on the bench. Dexter Harris didn't disappoint in his absence. The junior drained three 3-pointers in less than four minutes. He also added three steals.

"Just shot it with confidence and it went in," Dexter Harris said. "I feel like we came in with confidence and just played well."

Rustburg committed 23 turnovers, becoming the first team to turn the ball over 20-plus times against the Hilltoppers' press defense this season.

"We haven't seen pressure like that that, we haven't," Rustburg coach Troy Harris said. "In our seven games we played before [tonight] nobody's pressured us like that. ... It just took us a while to get accustomed to it, and then we hung in there for a long time and I was proud of them hanging in there. Then, at the end of the game when you're subbing, things just get away from you a little bit."

Rustburg committed 15 turnovers in the first half and Glass led by eight, 30-22, at halftime.

The Hilltoppers scored the first four points of the third quarter to go up 12, but Rustburg responded by cutting the deficit to five midway through the frame.

Glass answered, though, with a 13-2 run. It took place during a stretch in which Tayvon Vassal-Crider, Rustburg's leading scorer on the season, exited after picking up his fourth personal foul.

"We just never recovered" from that run, Troy Harris said. "We'll be more accustomed the next time, I think, but that pressure the first quarter really shook us a little bit, for sure."

Vassal-Crider was limited to just eight points and was forced to miss key minutes at the end of the first half and in the third quarter because of foul trouble. In his absence, the Red Devils relied on Elijah Sherard and Andrew Burke. Sherard led his team with 18 points, and the 6-foot-4 Burke finished with a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds).

"If Tayvon ever goes out, all of his duties shift right onto Elijah," Troy Harris said. "And he doesn't get enough credit because we always talk about Tayvon so much. But Tayvon got into foul trouble and Elijah took it right to the rim and he finished a bunch, probably didn't finish enough. And they forced us into some shots that we didn't want to take or some tough shots at the rim that we didn't finish."

Aidan Treacy added 10 points for the Hilltoppers, who play their fourth game in a five-day span at noon Saturday when they face Northside in an invitational tournament at Floyd County High.

O'Maundre Harris was happy his cousin had a strong outing.

"Seeing Dexter get hot and letting him see the ball go in the net, that's a huge thing for him. Because it gives him confidence, and we need that off the bench."

And Glass coach DJ Best was all smiles when asked about Dexter Harris after the game. Maybe that's because the coach is constantly in the junior's ear.

"So the cool thing about him, I lay into him every chance I get," Best said. "I do, because the expectation for him is so high. And I'm glad to see him have a great night against a great opponent. That's what we want is for people to come off the bench and give us instant activity.

"One thing I like about the kid: he is fearless. He is not afraid to shoot. He will absolutely shoot the ball. And I love it, because when you're open you've got to shoot it. And I think a lot of times kids don't understand what open is. They expect you to be the trash can and be wide open. It's not gonna work like that. You might have one or two steps and you've got to be able to let it fly. ... And I've told them in order for you to play like that on offense, you've got to give me everything you've got on defense. So I think that was huge for him today."

Defensively, Glass suffocated the Red Devils with traps just before and just after the timeline, and the turnovers often meant quick and easy transition buckets.

"I think it worked, honestly, in our favor," O'Maundre Harris said, "because we changed defenses a lot when they'd call time out. They burned a lot of timeouts in the first half, so we changed the defense to get them confused and then we got out in transition."

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 69, Rustburg 44

RUSTBURG (7-1, 0-1 Seminole)

Mayhew 1, Vassal-Crider 8, Andrew Burke 12, Elijah Sherard 18, Parrish 2, Taylor 1, Lanpher 2. Totals 14 14-23 44.

E.C. GLASS (9-1, 4-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 13, Knox 7, O'Maundre Harris 21, Aidan Treacy 10, Gilbert 5, Hamlette 2, Brestel 5, Wood 2, Ball 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 28 8-15 69.

Rustburg;9;13;12;10;—;44

E.C. Glass;14;16;21;18;—;69

3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Vassal-Crider, Sherard). E.C. Glass 5 (D. Harris 3, Knox, O. Harris).

Highlights: Rustburg — Burke 11 rebounds, 1 block; Parrish 3 assists; Vassal-Crider 3 blocks, 1 steal. Glass — O. Harris 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Treacy 3 assists, 2 steals; D. Harris 3 steals; Knox 6 rebounds.