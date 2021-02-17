On an unusual day, Oakes does the usual, winning multiple Region 3C individual titles

Alaysia Oakes, her Heritage teammates and other Region 3C athletes entered an entirely different atmosphere Wednesday for their championship meet.
There were, of course, no fans. Masks were abundant. And jumpers and sprinters were forced to travel up and down the hill at Heritage High, from the heated fieldhouse to the outdoor track exposed to the cold, for events. The hybrid indoor-outdoor meet, officially the Region 3C indoor track & field championships, also served as the only opportunity for athletes to punch their tickets to states.
At the end of a season full of adjustments, athletes acknowledged the midweek event was anything but ordinary.
But Oakes, in spite of a few other personal obstacles, put together another typical performance. The Pioneers’ junior standout won her first event of the day for another region title. Then added another victory, and another.
“Today was a good day,” Oakes said, adding quickly, “but it’s definitely not my best.”
Well, she fooled onlookers, opposing coaches and fellow competitors.
Oakes won the long jump, recording the only jump of more than 19 feet on the day.
The triple jump win followed, as Oakes put together her best-ever performance: 40+ feet, a distance only two other athletes in the nation have recorded this year, according to athletic.net. It’s also a program best.
“It was good practice before states,” said Oakes, who won the event at the state meet last year.
Oakes accomplished the feat with a different look Wednesday, sporting a brand-new brace on her ankle for support after enduring some pain.
Maybe that was the difference, she said. “Maybe I’ll put it on to jump.”
With her performance in the state-qualifying meet Wednesday, that may not be a bad idea. Clearly the extra gear “isn’t a problem if you’re breaking school records,” her assistant coach, Shawn Webb, said.
Oakes added a win in the 55 dash, too, with a season-best 7.31.
Her third-place finish in the 300 was disappointing, she acknowledged, but still was good enough to punch her spot in the state event. The top three finishers in each individual event during the meet qualified for state championships, slated for March 2.
Only the winning team from each region advances to states, with Western Albemarle picking up that opportunity Wednesday. The Warriors' win on the girls' side ends Heritage's bid for a third straight state title (after the Pioneers won the 2019 outdoor and 2020 indoor championships).
Oakes’ teammate on the boys side, Jaleal Hamlett, won his event (the long jump), as did Kenneth Crawford (55 dash). Graysen Arnold won the girls shot put. Crawford, Jaleel Carthorne, Jaquin Myers and Zach Steele crossed first in the boys 4x200 event.
“I feel like I could’ve done better,” said Hamlett, who won with a leap of 44 feet, ½ inch. The senior, who doubles as a football player, said his routine was thrown out of whack this year with the fall and winter seasons being switched.
“I was in the weight room at first, so then when I found out they switched it, I kind of had to pull back on the weights a little bit so I could get back and continue on my track routine,” he added.
Hamlett explained he and teammates had to be more strategic in their approach this year with fewer meets and only one shot at making states (with the VHSL choosing not to use standards as qualifying measures). “[This year] you’ve gotta be a tad bit more conservative, because you don’t want to push, push, push and get to the end and you ain’t got nothin’ left. I was just kind of taking it week by week.”
Now, for “the last little bit” of the season “I’ve just gotta keep my mentality, ‘I gotta win,’” he said.
Trey Lloyd also was an event winner with his 6-foot, 2-inch leap in the boys high jump. LCA’s Emory Pafford cleared 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault (more than 2 feet higher than the rest of the field). Rustburg’s team of Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster and Iyana Sherard took the 4x200 girls race.
Several others — including HHS’ Tya Blake in the girls triple and long jump and Goldstein in the high jump and 55 hurdles — finished second or third in their events to get a shot at a state title in March.
“We definitely want it,” said Oakes, who has the chance to add to her already-long list of accolades and championships.