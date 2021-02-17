On an unusual day, Oakes does the usual, winning multiple Region 3C individual titles

“I feel like I could’ve done better,” said Hamlett, who won with a leap of 44 feet, ½ inch. The senior, who doubles as a football player, said his routine was thrown out of whack this year with the fall and winter seasons being switched.

“I was in the weight room at first, so then when I found out they switched it, I kind of had to pull back on the weights a little bit so I could get back and continue on my track routine,” he added.

Hamlett explained he and teammates had to be more strategic in their approach this year with fewer meets and only one shot at making states (with the VHSL choosing not to use standards as qualifying measures). “[This year] you’ve gotta be a tad bit more conservative, because you don’t want to push, push, push and get to the end and you ain’t got nothin’ left. I was just kind of taking it week by week.”

Now, for “the last little bit” of the season “I’ve just gotta keep my mentality, ‘I gotta win,’” he said.

Trey Lloyd also was an event winner with his 6-foot, 2-inch leap in the boys high jump. LCA’s Emory Pafford cleared 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault (more than 2 feet higher than the rest of the field). Rustburg’s team of Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster and Iyana Sherard took the 4x200 girls race.