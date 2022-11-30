On the football field and wrestling mat, Markaz Wood is 'the definition' of Heritage athletics

Football has basically always been a part of Markaz Wood's life. The 17-year-old Heritage standout started playing around the age of 5, at R.S. Payne.

"I went wild," Wood recalled Wednesday after his team wrapped practice in preparation for Saturday's Class 3 state semifinal game against Christiansburg, which will kick off at noon from Lynchburg City Stadium. "I just wanted to get the ball. Wherever it went, I followed it."

He didn't take up wrestling until years later, as a freshman. Then-defensive coordinator Burt Torrence, now Rustburg's head football coach, told Wood one day that he should wrestle. That's all it took.

Now the 5-foot-10, 213-pound Wood is a senior. He's the leader of Heritage's defense at middle linebacker and is looking to push the Pioneers into the state title game. Then it's onto wrestling season, where he's out to improve on last season's second-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament's 220-pound division.

He has gone from a "happy-go-lucky, typical ninth grader" to a dedicated and talented senior. He arrived at this point by pushing himself, armed with determination. He also got here because of a handful of people who refused to watch him fail.

***

It's crossover season, a demanding time of year when fall and winter sports overlap. Brandon Stanbery is pulling double duty as Heritage's defensive line coach and head wrestling coach. He spends time with the football team, which is in the middle of an impressive postseason run, and also is preparing the wrestling team for its season opener, a round robin event at Parry McCluer this weekend.

He returns five wrestlers who advanced to the state tournament last winter. Wood is the most high profile of the bunch after advancing to a state title bout in just his third year of competing.

"In Heritage wrestling, we have a saying, and that is, 'We want to jump levels, we want to destroy levels,'" Stanbery said. "He's the definition of that. His first two years of wrestling and football, he had some growing pains. But he always came back and gave you everything he had. Wrestling last year was great for him, but really the turning point was in the region tournament and the state tournament. That's when he started to put it all together, not just athletically but technically. It's carried over since then."

Stanbery knew he wanted to teach and coach since he was in high school. He grew up around the football programs at E.C. Glass and Heritage, because his father, Fred, was an assistant at Glass in the 1980s and Heritage's head coach from 1991 through 1993.

"I looked up to my dad and his coaching friends," Stanbery said. "That's who I wanted to be. I loved it. I can still tell you the numbers from the 1988 Glass team [state champions]."

He cut his teeth at Amherst, where he spent 12 years and served as wrestling coach and a football assistant. Moving to Heritage, Stanbery said, was "the best thing that's ever happened to me professionally."

The younger Stanbery joined his father in 2019 as the only coaches to lead a Lynchburg-based wrestler to a state title. Fred Stanbery coached E.C. Glass' Alvin Snead to a state title in the 176-pound weight class in 1987. Thirty-two years later, Brandon Stanbery led Heritage wrestler Spencer Goolsby to a state championship. Goolsby's performance has since become standard for HHS wrestlers. And now, Stanbery has another wrestler on the cusp of greatness in Wood.

"It kind of set the bar for me," Wood said of Goolsby's achievement. Wood was a freshman on the team during that 2019 season and was in Salem when a referee held Goolsby's hand high.

For Wood, wrestling isn't necessarily about being strong or fast or nimble. It's about heart.

"It's a mentality," he explained, "that you're not gonna lose. You refuse to lose. You can't lose."

***

Perhaps that's what Nicole Wood, Markaz' mother, told herself years ago, too.

She held things together at home when Markaz was little. His father spent time in jail, and Nicole took care of Markaz and his older brother, Markey.

"Didn't have too much," Markaz recalled. "Living day to day, to be honest with you. But it all worked out, because she did everything for me. She would do anything for me. So I just want to give back to her once I get the chance to."

He's playing for her during the postseason run. And he'll be wrestling for her this winter.

Stanbery and Heritage football coach Brad Bradley have made a difference in his life, too.

"Markaz is part of my family," Stanbery said. "My little girl Harper calls him cousin." That's part of the job. If someone needs help or needs a ride or a talk or 'Hey, let's go to McDonald's," that's what we do."

So Stanbery is there. The coach has admired Bradley's dedication over the years, and that work often involves serving as a role model to teenagers who need one.

"It's very important," Stanbery said. "As a coach, you build on that relationship. It's not just the athletic part. You want to connect with their soul. You want a meaningful connection. You've got to know each other. You've got to trust them, and they've got to trust you and know that you're there for them. If your athletes know that you love them, they will give you everything they've got."

Wood talked about his mother, about her determination to make his life better. That same type of determination shines through in his eyes. It will lead him back to the mat this winter, less than after he became a Greco freestyle champion during the spring. And it shows through every week on the gridiron as he flies in to secure tackles and ensures the defense is set in proper position.

"She showed me how strong a female can really be," he said of Nicole. "What they can do with their backs against the wall. A mother in general, you just love to see it. You can't help a mother's love. You can't beat that."

***

Bradley's squad is 11-2 and in the state semifinals for the sixth time in his 11 years at the school. He's witnessed a marked change in Markaz since his freshman season.

"From the way he handles himself to his performance in the classroom," Bradley said. "Everything for him right now revolves around being able to be successful. He wants to do whatever he has to do to be successful and to be the best teammate and contributor he can.

"He was just a happy-go-lucky, typical ninth grader. Now he's a leader that holds people accountable, that does everything right. But he still likes to have fun. He's that guy who you're always gonna have fun with. But Markaz is a huge part of why we're playing on Saturday."

The middle linebacker has racked up 142 tackles (84 solo) and 15 tackles for a loss this season. He's also broken up three passes and has two interceptions. And he's one of the most dedicated players Bradley could ask for.

"His commitment to our program and to the wrestling program is just amazing," Bradley added. "I've never opened the weight room and him not be there. I've never had a meeting and him not be there. He's there every single day. He's put every bit of blood and sweat and tears into this thing."

This is an exciting time of the year for Wood. "It can't get much better than this," he said of the football run. And he added, "I'm confident I'll get there. As long as I do my thing, I'll be fine," of the upcoming wrestling season.

Wood's influences — Nicole, Stanbery, Bradley and the rest of the Heritage football staff — have all made a difference. But the senior also realizes the importance of believing in himself. Of trusting in his own abilities.

"I can't hold myself back anymore," he said. "I want to be the best person I can be."