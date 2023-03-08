Breakdown: E.C. Glass vs. Varina

E.C. GLASS

The basics: The Hilltoppers have won 16 straight games and haven't lost since Jan. 7, when they fell by six to Northside (which is playing for the Class 3 state title this week). Glass is averaging 65.5 points per game, and 22 of its 25 victories have been by double digits.

How they got here: After closing the regular season with a 20-2 record, the Hilltoppers began region play as the No. 1 seed. They thrashed Mecklenburg County, easily handled George Washington three nights later and then captured the Region 4D crown with a thrilling victory over Western Albemarle, after which students stormed the court in celebration. Glass then met physical John Handley in the state quarterfinals and weathered a few storms to win by 11 points. Monday's win over Tuscarora in the state semifinals started out as a barnburner, but Glass turned on the jets in the second half to pull away and win 73-49.

How they could win: Senior guard O'Maundre Harris is averaging close to 30 points per game in the playoffs. Glass will need another sterling effort from him Thursday, because Harris is the unquestioned leader of the team. But the Hilltoppers also likely will need one or two more scorers to step up and make a difference. A solid offensive night could come from junior forward Jason Knox, junior guard Dexter Harris or senior Aidan Treacy. If Glass reaches 60 points or more, it likely will win, especially if the team is able to to force turnovers with its pressure defense.

VARINA

The basics: Varina has won 14 straight, with its last loss occurring Jan. 16 to Baltimore-based Saint Francis. Two of the Blue Devils' losses were by forfeit. The other was a two-point letdown in the second game of the season against Steward, of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. Varina lost four starters off last year's team, which went 25-1 to capture the Class 4 crown. Despite those losses, they're back at the grand stage.

How they got here: After finishing the regular season 17-4, Varina survived by four points against Eastern View in the first round of the Region 4B tournament. The Blue Devils then took care of Dinwiddie to notch a state berth before winning the region with an 11-point win over Matoaca. Since then, it's been all about surviving to advance. They won a tough state quarterfinal over Heritage-Newport News before knocking off King's Fork in a 40-34 thriller Monday.

How they could win: Varina has height in 6-foot-8 center Josh Hughes, but Glass has thrived against taller opponents this season. Varina's strength is in its guards, which makes this one such an intriguing matchup. If Jerome Conway, Kennard Wyche and Malachi Cosby get going, Varina could celebrate back-to-back championships. Also important for the Blue Devils: breaking the Glass press. The key is not just to survive the pressure, Varina will need to thrive against it and then find the open man off Glass' double-team action.