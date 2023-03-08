The 'One More' mantra that became E.C. Glass' identity this year has reached its pinnacle.
This season, coach DJ Best has used that rallying cry for just about everything. One more win to end the regular season with 20 victories (after reeling off 19 they year prior.) One more win to reach the state tournament. One more solid box out. One more rebound. One more quarter of players giving their all.
Now the Hilltoppers (25-2) are one win away from accomplishing their ultimate goal: bringing home a state title to Lynchburg for the first time in 56 years.
Glass faces defending Class 4 state champ Varina (22-4) in the championship game at 8 p.m. Thursday at Virginia Commonwealth's Siegel Center in Richmond.
All that talk of 'One More' is now a reality.
"Everybody's goal when they start the first day of practice is 'We wanna win a state championship,'" Best said as his team practiced this week. "Only a handful of people believe that they're good enough to do that."
O'Maundre Harris believed. When he began lifting and conditioning with his teammates on June 1, the senior guard believed. All through the season, he believed. And now Harris, who is averaging nearly 27 points per outing and has scored more than 30 points in both state tournament games, believes his team is ready for the bright lights of the Siegel Center.
"Basically the biggest game of our life," Harris, the two-time Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year, said of the championship. "Some of us, it's our last game. We have to play 110%, leave no doubts on the court, play together as a team, stay focused, stay locked in."
They have to stay locked in against possibly the best team they've faced this year. Varina has hit its stride, winning 14 straight games, and will play roughly 10 miles from its Henrico campus.
After junior Kennard Wyche dropped 41 points against Matoaca in the Region 4B championship game, the point guard and 4B player of the year said his team talked about the state championship game in the locker room. They still had to get through the quarterfinals and semis, but already were focused on the finals.
"See us at the Siegel Center," Wyche told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that night.
Varina edged King's Fork in a low-scoring affair in Monday's state semifinals, 40-34. Senior guard Jerome Conway paced the Blue Devils in that game, on a night when his teammates combined to score just 24 points. Conway scored 11 straight in the fourth quarter and finished with 16 points.
“They wrote us off when we lost four starters from last year," Conway told the Times-Dispatch. "And we’re still here. We’re going back, and we’re going to go back-to-back.”
Other than 6-foot-8 center Josh Hughes, the Blue Devils mirror the Hilltoppers in several ways. They play high-tempo basketball, love to get out in transition and rely on steady guard play as the engine of their offense.
"They've got some very good athletes that can make a lot of plays in spaces," Best said. "Their guard [Wyche] is probably one of the best in the state. Only just so happens that we've got one of the best (Harris), too, so the goal is to give the state of Virginia a show."
Back in January, Glass played five games in the span of seven days, a stretch that included three games in three days. It was an exhausting way to start the new year, but Best said then that the stretch would benefit the Hilltoppers in the long run. As his team practiced inside McCue Gymnasium this week, the coach brought up that brutal span. Now his team faces a quick turnaround, as does Varina. By the time practice got underway for Glass on Tuesday, it had roughly 48 hours to prepare.
"It's not like football, where we get a week to prepare," Best said. "We get 48 hours. So me and coach [Jeff] Jensen, we call this 'pressure cookin' time.' Just like the quick turnaround from Friday [in the state quarters] to Monday. The cool thing is our rapid schedule that we've had all season has kind of prepared us for moments like this."
Senior Glass guard Camp Conner, a second-team all-region selection, said his team will be nervous ahead of the title game. But the nerves, he added, "will go away once the ball goes up."
"We've never been in this spot before," Conner said. "But if we play the way we've been playing recently, I think we can go out and give this thing a chance and bring home a ring."
He nearly earned a ring in 2021 when Glass' lacrosse team advanced to the state title game in 2021, but Conner's team fell short, 11-10. So winning a ring for basketball would be especially sweet.
"I remember that feeling and it's a terrible feeling," Conner said. "I still remember that day. I just want to get one back."
Perhaps no one, on either team, wants the title more than Harris. The guard scored eye-popping baskets Monday and recorded 34 points. He bounded into the lane and took on taller opponents at the rim. Sometimes he was flung to the floor. Other times he scooped the ball up and under opponents and off the glass. One other time, he stopped short on a drive just beyond the free-throw line, let loose a jumper and fell to the floor after being hit while in the air. The shot fell, too.
He has given his all for Glass this year. And Harris will be counted once more on Thursday. One more time.
"I just go into each game and [take it] just like another game," he said when asked about the pressure of playing in a state championship. "Don't think about it. Just play my game."
Before the state tournament began, Best talked on March 1 about 'One More."
"The goal has always been be better," he said. "So you've got to find a way to win one more. Win one more game this [regular] season than we did last year. We did. Win one more game in region play than we did last year. We did it. Now we've got to figure out how to win one more game at the state level."
His team lost in last year's region final before advancing to the state tournament, where it fell in the quarterfinal round. These Hilltoppers have reeled off two more state tourney victories than last year's team. Now 'One More' suddenly means making school history.
"The guys here are so locked in," Best added. "You've got to give the blood, sweat and tears. ... I think they're very hungry."