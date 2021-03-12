One year later, Lynchburg-area high school athletes reflect on rocky times

Standing an imposing 6-foot-9, Joseph Peters would have been the tallest high school basketball player in the Lynchburg area this winter. Instead, the Jefferson Forest senior watched as other teams played on.
For Peters and many young athletes like him, the last year has been full of uncertainty. Athletes watched as spring sports were stripped away, hoped in vain for a fall return and then held their breaths for a winter season. While many area winter squads returned for competition in January, though, Peters was forced to the sidelines. The guy who has blocked shot after shot for the Cavaliers was blocked from his final high school basketball season after the Bedford County School Board voted in December that teams could not compete until coronavirus cases sharply declined. Those restrictions since have been removed, but were in place the entire basketball season.
Now Peters is playing football for the first time at the varsity level. He towers over burly lineman as a defensive end and left tackle, and was all smiles after his team defeated E.C. Glass to begin the season late last month.
Shortly after that game, however, JF paused all football activities and canceled its next two games because of coronavirus concerns within the program.
Peters’ story sums up the state of high school sports at the moment: The path forward is laced with the melancholy of all that has been lost and littered with roadblocks that offer few guarantees.
Across the U.S., countless high school athletes tell of similar stories of lives altered by the pandemic. They’ve endured heartbreak, watched as their careers ended or were radically altered, tried to stay in shape during difficult months and now face an uncertain future knowing new seasons could get shut down at any moment.
“It was pretty wild, honestly,” Peters said after his team defeated Glass. “I hadn’t had competition in what feels like forever. And that camaraderie that comes with it, it just makes you so happy to be back. No matter what I’m doing, being with these guys is so much fun.”
During lockdown months last spring and summer, high school athletes worked out wherever they could: backyards, empty fields that would’ve otherwise been bustling with activity, and alone inside their homes. They invented their own workouts and completed lists of assignments from their coaches. For youngsters who crave the socialization and family-type atmosphere being part of a team provides, lockdown was a jolt.
New E.C. Glass quarterback George White, a 6-foot sophomore, took to the field for socially distant workouts some days and lifted weights at home on others as he attempted to stay in shape for his first season leading the varsity offense.
“A lot of stuff by myself. ... And then trying to meet with guys when I could and still be safe with COVID,” White said. “But we balanced it, and we’re certainly ready to keep going.”
Glass paused activities and canceled its second and third games of the season after playing JF. After just one football game, the shutdowns were a signal that, while coronavirus cases continue to decline in Central Virginia, no team is safe from the virus. That’s created a mindset few generations of young American athletes have dealt with: knowing at the snap of their fingers, everything they’ve worked for could get taken away.
“Just not knowing if we’d ever get to play, that fuels the fire,” Brookville receiver Nik Dunford said of his resolve after a recent game. “You don’t know if this is your last game, your last snap for the whole year. So you can’t take anything for granted.”
Brookville’s quarterback, Drake McDaniel, spent months working out alone. Sometimes, he’d go to a field at Liberty University and work out with friends. He stayed busy, working on his craft and rarely taking time away from the game.
“It wasn’t really an offseason for us because we worked so hard,” McDaniel said.
Every sport has been affected by the virus. Baseball teams haven’t played a game since 2019. Basketball teams played in mostly empty gyms this winter, and nearly a dozen of those squads hit pause or canceled their seasons because of shutdowns related to either positive cases within their ranks or contact tracing. Now football teams face a daunting path to complete an abbreviated six-week regular season and a shortened postseason.
A particularly eerie scene took place at Liberty Indoor Track Complex this month, where athletes converged for state track & field championships. There were no fans. The only people in the seats were athletes and coaches spaced apart. Normally, the stands are filled and the infield loaded with competitors, members of the media, meet officials and volunteers. Walkways typically are crowded with athletes watching and screaming for their friends or resting between events. Not so this year.
“It’s weird,” Heritage’s Jaleal Hamlett said after winning his first state title in the Class 3 triple jump. “It’s quiet. Not everybody’s performing right now. But at least I got a state championship, and I’m glad I won.”
The pandemic has taken away more than simply the ability to compete. Since the pandemic forced shutdowns, there has been a nationwide concern for the mental and emotional health of young people who rely on their friends and teammates for support. Some athletes were forced to give up on their dreams. Others fight on, knowing there’s still work to be done.
That’s where CJ Rose comes in. The Amherst County High senior quarterback felt the thrill of victory just two times in 2019, when he was a junior. Prior to that, his team won just once in 2018. Now, even in a shortened campaign when there are few promises, Rose is happy doing what he loves. He’s focused on rebuilding the team and bringing pride to his community.
During lockdown, he’d sometimes hop a fence at the school so he could get in a workout. He’d go through drills alone, run up steep hills by himself and do whatever it took to stay in shape, hoping his final football season was on the horizon. Now it’s here. Finally. Felt like it would never arrive.
“It’s rough, man, but we’re trying to change the culture around here and not let adversity define us and who we are,” Rose said. “So we’re really just pushing forward as a team. We’re determined to keep trucking forward.”