One year later, Lynchburg-area high school athletes reflect on rocky times

Across the U.S., countless high school athletes tell of similar stories of lives altered by the pandemic. They’ve endured heartbreak, watched as their careers ended or were radically altered, tried to stay in shape during difficult months and now face an uncertain future knowing new seasons could get shut down at any moment.

“It was pretty wild, honestly,” Peters said after his team defeated Glass. “I hadn’t had competition in what feels like forever. And that camaraderie that comes with it, it just makes you so happy to be back. No matter what I’m doing, being with these guys is so much fun.”

During lockdown months last spring and summer, high school athletes worked out wherever they could: backyards, empty fields that would’ve otherwise been bustling with activity, and alone inside their homes. They invented their own workouts and completed lists of assignments from their coaches. For youngsters who crave the socialization and family-type atmosphere being part of a team provides, lockdown was a jolt.

New E.C. Glass quarterback George White, a 6-foot sophomore, took to the field for socially distant workouts some days and lifted weights at home on others as he attempted to stay in shape for his first season leading the varsity offense.

