Overmatched Amherst shut out by LCA

AMHERST — Liberty Christian and Amherst stepped onto the turf field in Amherst County with similar notches in their belts. Each entered Friday night’s matchup, the final game of the regular season, with three wins. Each had momentum. But for the battle that was ahead, LCA had one distinct advantage — its lines, led by the hulking, five-star, Division I recruit Zach Rice.

Rice made sure an underdog story was not to be. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior controlled the center of the field on both sides of the ball, and overmatched Amherst had no answer. The Bulldogs stifled the Lancers and opened up the field for a litany of offensive weapons in a 56-0 shutout.

“It’s just kind of cool to say we got a shutout on them,” Rice said of the Bulldogs (4-1), winners of four straight who did their part to ensure a spot in the narrowed, four-team Region 3C playoffs field.

Against Rice and a line filled with experience, CJ Rose and Amherst’s ground game had no chance. In the first half, Amherst gained just 1 total yard on 12 carries (and didn’t have any completed passes). The Bulldogs gave up just one first down in the first 24 minutes, and only via a mistake — an offside penalty.

“We just didn’t block anybody,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. “We’re better than that, and we just didn’t block.”