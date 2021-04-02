Overmatched Amherst shut out by LCA

AMHERST — Liberty Christian and Amherst stepped onto the turf field in Amherst County with similar notches in their belts. Each entered Friday night’s matchup, the final game of the regular season, with three wins. Each had momentum. But for the battle that was ahead, LCA had one distinct advantage — its lines, led by the hulking, five-star, Division I recruit Zach Rice.
Rice made sure an underdog story was not to be. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior controlled the center of the field on both sides of the ball, and overmatched Amherst had no answer. The Bulldogs stifled the Lancers and opened up the field for a litany of offensive weapons in a 56-0 shutout.
“It’s just kind of cool to say we got a shutout on them,” Rice said of the Bulldogs (4-1), winners of four straight who did their part to ensure a spot in the narrowed, four-team Region 3C playoffs field.
Against Rice and a line filled with experience, CJ Rose and Amherst’s ground game had no chance. In the first half, Amherst gained just 1 total yard on 12 carries (and didn’t have any completed passes). The Bulldogs gave up just one first down in the first 24 minutes, and only via a mistake — an offside penalty.
“We just didn’t block anybody,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. “We’re better than that, and we just didn’t block.”
It didn’t help, of course, that Rice had several inches and 100-plus pounds — in addition to thousands more snaps when it comes to experience — over the Lancers players tasked with standing toe to toe with him.
“That’s a tall order to fill for a 190-pound ninth-grader,” Christmas said.
The Lancers couldn’t find any space up the middle, where they have thrived in wins this season in the deceptive Wing-T. Because of Rice’s size in the middle, too, the Bulldogs were able to “widen their defense,” LCA coach Frank Rocco said, to stop Amherst runners from turning up field for big gains.
“We had a game plan that Zach would be able to take up both A gaps, and they have always been good at running inside traps and quick-hitting inside plays,” Rocco said, “so Zach’s play allowed us now to widen our defense and be able to play more on the perimeter to take away some of the things they do on the perimeter.”
On the night, 17 plays ended in zero or negative yardage for Amherst, and only seven went for 5 yards or more. The Lancers finished with 1 net yard on the ground on 26 total carries, and Rose added 48 yards through the air on 3-of-9 passing.
Even after finding hints of promise in a handful of plays for first-down yardage (the Lancers had just four total first downs compared to 18 for LCA), Amherst hurt itself with turnovers.
ACHS fumbled five times, losing the ball on four of those mistakes and committing an arguably more costly error on a fourth-down snap that sailed over the punter’s head.
LCA turned those short-field situations into quick scores every time.
Defensively, the Lancers had their hands full with multiple LCA playmakers, who contributed to a 385-yard effort.
Forty of those yards came on a connection between quarterback Davis Lane and tight end Dillon Stowers with LCA facing fourth-and-15 on its first possession of the second quarter. The Bulldogs found the end zone against Amherst’s busted coverage, a play Christmas said was a turning point for his team.
“To me, that was the one that let it snowball out there,” Christmas said. “… When a couple of things like that happen, it starts snowballing and you lose your confidence. You quit believing that if you do your job, it’ll make a difference, and that’s what happened tonight.”
LCA punted just once, in the first quarter. It was the only possession on which it didn’t score.
Aside from his team’s first drive of the game, on which the Bulldogs scored despite committing a penalty and having issues on their first two snaps, Rocco called the win a “well-executed game plan all the way through.”
The Bulldogs, which have allowed just 6.3 points and scored 46.3 points per game in their last four wins, picked up 273 yards on 40 carries, and Lane added 112 yards on 5-of-7 passing.
Cade Wycoff had 57 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 12, 5 and 4 yards. Caleb Davidson led the way with 142 yards on 20 carries, including touchdown runs of 5 and 6 yards. Stowers and Lane also hooked up for two touchdowns, and Will Wycoff hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Lane.
Unofficially, Amherst looks to have wrapped up the No. 4 seed for the Region 4D playoffs and should travel to take on Salem next week.
“It’s gotta be about us this week going forward and not looking back,” Christmas said. “… You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. You’ve gotta go forward from here and be determined that you’re gonna be a better football team.”
In 3C, LCA looks to be the No. 3 seed and likely will travel next week to take on No. 2 Brookville — the team who handed the Bulldogs their only loss in the season opener.
“It’s gonna be payback,” Rice said.