A pair of area sophomores posted outstanding outings Tuesday night. Rustburg’s Paiten Archer threw a five-inning perfect game to help Rustburg to a lopsided home victory over E.C. Glass (2-7, 0-5 Seminole District), and Jefferson Forest’s Amelia Long twirled a complete-game (seven-inning) no-hitter in the Cavaliers’ rout of Bassett on the road.

Archer fanned 11 of the 15 batters she faced, needing an average of less than five pitches to retire each hitter on the day. She induced two popouts, a flyout and a groundout and threw 71 pitches, 49 of which went for strikes.

Archer and the Red Devils defeated Glass 10-0 to improve to 8-6 overall and 3-4 in district play.

In Bassett, Long fanned 16 of the 24 batters she faced. She walked one, and two other Bassett batters reached via a hit by pitch and JF error. Long hurled 103 pitches (71 strikes) to lead the Cavs to a 10-0 win.

JF — which had four players finish the night with multiple hits, including Cameron Lowery, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs — improved to 8-7 with the victory.