Passing, serving power Floyd County past Appomattox in Region 2C quarterfinals

APPOMATTOX — It came down to the basics.
Wednesday night’s Region 2C quarterfinal match between Appomattox and Floyd County featured talented players on both sides. Athletes with high volleyball IQ who knew exactly when to dump the ball over on the second contact and when to tip it rather than putting all their strength behind an attack. Players who could contest at the net, and those who could blast a shot into the opposite corner of the court to elicit cheers of approval from teammates and fans.
Those abilities came into play, but the team that found its biggest strength in the fundamentals of the game came out on top.
Good passing, combined with tough serving, powered the Buffaloes past the Raiders, 3-1. With the 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16 win, Floyd County kept its season alive and advanced into the Region 2C semifinals, while Appomattox’s season came to an end.
“One of us has to pass well to win this match. The team that passes the best and serves the best is going to win,” Appomattox coach Mark Drinkard said after the loss, the first the Raiders (10-1) suffered this year.
“Hitting, we may even be a better hitting team than they are across the board. But they passed better, and they served a little better.”
From the opening serve, the sixth-seeded Buffaloes showed their strength in the back row. In serve receive, passes that made setters Kenzee Chaffin and Mallorie Gardner stray far from a spot at the net were rare. Hitters, in turn, got optimum sets to attack.
Defensively, it was much of the same.
Six players from the visiting team finished with double-figure totals for digs, with five of them tallying 18 digs or more. The overwhelming majority went down as textbook passes.
Those that weren’t, though, didn’t automatically result in points for Appomattox, the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
When hard-hit balls from Raiders standouts Kaydence Gilbert or Madison Shirey looked like they’d definitely result in kills, the Buffaloes fought to keep plays alive and give their offense a shot. Players took to heart a message from their coach — “Don’t give up on the ball,” according to middle hitter Olivia Hylton — and turned seemingly broken plays into points.
“They made some tremendous defensive plays,” Drinkard added.
Gilbert put away a little more than one-third of her attack attempts for kills, finishing with a game-high 24. The sophomore outside hitter came alive in the second set, recording nine of her kills in the back-and-forth affair that ultimately swung in the Buffaloes’ favor.
“I was trying to pick up the speed and the pace,” Gilbert said. “Trying to push.”
Floyd County (8-4) won both of the first two sets by identical scores. Appomattox never led in the opening set. The next set, however, featured 18 ties.
After Gilbert’s final kill of the set that tied it at 21, three players on the other side of the net put away kills to go up 24-21, and libero Madison Ramey (game-high 26 digs) recorded one of her four aces to secure the 2-0 advantage.
“They made a few plays in the second,” Drinkard said, “but we could’ve taken that one.”
Ramey and Kenzee Chaffin (44 assists) had four aces apiece. The Buffaloes finished with 10 as a team.
“It can win sets for us, serving,” said Hylton, who had one ace to go with her 18 kills. Hylton controlled the center of the net, also recording six blocks.
Despite committing a handful of errors that gave Floyd County an early lead in the third set, Appomattox battled back and, after tying it for the fifth time at 15, went on a 6-0 run to secure an insurmountable lead. The Raiders added three kills in outscoring the Buffaloes 4-1 to end the set.
“I think us losing [the first two] really pushed us,” Gilbert said.
The fourth set featured five ties early, but a 10-1 run doomed the Raiders.
“We let it get away from us a little bit,” Drinkard said of the stretch that ultimately helped the Buffaloes secure the match victory.
Jaycee Chaffin led Floyd County with 22 kills.
For Appomattox, Abbey Mann had a team-high 22 digs. Shirey had a double-double by tallying 11 digs to go with her 15 kills. Cameron Womack had 42 assists and 10 digs, and Emma Drinkard recorded 12 digs.
“We are proud of our season. We finished [the regular season] 10-0. Very few teams in the state can say that,” Drinkard said. “And we played a great match here tonight, they were just better than us. We didn’t lose this match, we just got beat by a little better team tonight.”
In other Region 2C quarterfinal action: No. 5 Gretna saw its season end with a 3-0 loss — 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 — to No. 4 Giles.
No. 7 Nelson upset No. 2 Patrick County 3-0 on the road, winning 25-20, 25-21, 25-20. Nelson will travel to take on Floyd County on Thursday. A time has not yet been announced.