Passing, serving power Floyd County past Appomattox in Region 2C quarterfinals

APPOMATTOX — It came down to the basics.

Wednesday night’s Region 2C quarterfinal match between Appomattox and Floyd County featured talented players on both sides. Athletes with high volleyball IQ who knew exactly when to dump the ball over on the second contact and when to tip it rather than putting all their strength behind an attack. Players who could contest at the net, and those who could blast a shot into the opposite corner of the court to elicit cheers of approval from teammates and fans.

Those abilities came into play, but the team that found its biggest strength in the fundamentals of the game came out on top.

Good passing, combined with tough serving, powered the Buffaloes past the Raiders, 3-1. With the 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-16 win, Floyd County kept its season alive and advanced into the Region 2C semifinals, while Appomattox’s season came to an end.

“One of us has to pass well to win this match. The team that passes the best and serves the best is going to win,” Appomattox coach Mark Drinkard said after the loss, the first the Raiders (10-1) suffered this year.

“Hitting, we may even be a better hitting team than they are across the board. But they passed better, and they served a little better.”