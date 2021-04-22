Paul White resigns as Jefferson Forest football coach

After two seasons, Jefferson Forest football coach Paul White has resigned his post.

White, who joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2019 season, posted a 7-8 record in his tenure. A release from the school Thursday afternoon said White was resigning to "spend more time with his family."

A search will begin immediately to find White's successor, according to the release.

White was hired in March of '19 after Bob Christmas announced a month earlier he would depart Jefferson Forest after five years at the helm. Christmas then became Amherst County's football coach.

In White's first season, Forest went 6-5 and was bounced from the first round of the playoffs by E.C. Glass. It was a streaky season for the Cavaliers, who departed Christmas' wishbone offense, slumped, and then reverted back to that style of play.

This season Forest went 1-3, picking up an opening night 28-0 win over E.C. Glass. But despite how much the Cavs flexed their muscles that night, they were never the same team again. They went on a COVID-19 pause for two weeks following opening night because of multiple coronavirus cases within the program. When Forest returned, it dropped three straight and was often without a handful of starters.