Paul White resigns as Jefferson Forest football coach

After two seasons, Jefferson Forest football coach Paul White has resigned his post.
White, who joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2019 season, posted a 7-8 record in his tenure. A release from the school Thursday afternoon said White was resigning to "spend more time with his family."
A search will begin immediately to find White's successor, according to the release.
White was hired in March of '19 after Bob Christmas announced a month earlier he would depart Jefferson Forest after five years at the helm. Christmas then became Amherst County's football coach.
In White's first season, Forest went 6-5 and was bounced from the first round of the playoffs by E.C. Glass. It was a streaky season for the Cavaliers, who departed Christmas' wishbone offense, slumped, and then reverted back to that style of play.
This season Forest went 1-3, picking up an opening night 28-0 win over E.C. Glass. But despite how much the Cavs flexed their muscles that night, they were never the same team again. They went on a COVID-19 pause for two weeks following opening night because of multiple coronavirus cases within the program. When Forest returned, it dropped three straight and was often without a handful of starters.
"The administration, staff, and community of Jefferson Forest High School are grateful for the time that Coach White has given to the football program over the past 2 years," Wednesday's release said. "He has worked hard to share his passion, vision, and determination with our students. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
Prior to his time at JF, White had served as head coach at the Apprentice School in Newport News and held high school coaching positions at Mathews High and Gloucester County High. He has 27 years of experience as either a head coach or assistant.
His most recent position before arriving in Forest was at Permian High in Odessa, Texas — the school of "Friday Night Lights" fame — where he was a freshman head coach and varsity offensive line coach for one season.
White will continue his duties as strength and conditioning teacher until the end of the school year.