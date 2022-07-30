Peakland claims fifth straight Lynchburg Aquatic League title at annual 'A' Meet

Caroline Russell certainly did her part to help Peakland win the Lynchburg Aquatic League's 'A' Meet Championships on Saturday, most notably claiming the 15 & Over 100 backstroke title.

But Russell, an 18-year-old E.C. Glass grad, was honored for more than just her winning ways as the meet wound to a close at Randolph College.

"I can think of no better word than 'motivated' to describe Caroline Russell," Peakland coach Greg Hofmann wrote in a prepared statement read to the crowd gathered to watch the summer swim league hand out its end-of-the-season awards. "Caroline is one of the most self-motivated swimmers. ... [She] sets goals and works tirelessly to achieve those goals. She never missed a practice and always gave 100% effort. Everything she has achieved in the sport of swimming she has earned."

Moments later, Russell was beaming as she hugged her coach and, to a hearty applause that bounced off the walls of the Randolph gymnasium, accepted the LAL's highest annual honor: the Rob Quel Award, which is given to the league's swimmer who best exhibits excellence and the spirit of competitive swimming.

Russell started swimming for the Peakland Otters when she was 6. This was her 12th summer with the team, and, like other older teenagers in the league, she's taken on assistant coaching duties.

"Hundreds of swimmers each summer are blessed to have her as a role model," Hofmann said in the statement. "No matter the swimmer's ability, Caroline works and cheers for every swimmer she coaches and has a special way to make everyone feel valued."

"I started out little with Greg [as a coach] and looking up to him," Russell said after the meet. "And now, to have the little kids look up to me like they look up to Greg, it's great. My older sister [Emma Kate] started coaching four years before me, because she's four years older than I am, and I have been waiting and waiting and waiting, because I love these kids and I love to coach them. I just love spreading all my techniques and everything that I have to share with these kids to make them any better and enjoy the sport any more."

Russell, who is headed to swim at Randolph-Macon, didn't expect to win the LAL's highest honor. It was fitting, though. She knew Quel, who coached Peakland before his death in 2017, when she was a youngster. She watched Hofmann carry on his legacy as Peakland coach, and saw other standout athletes come through the league each summer, the older ones passing down their knowledge to the younger swimmers.

"It makes me feel like I've really made an impact on this team,' Russell said of the award. "And makes me feel like everything was worth it. All the hardships, everything, it was all worth it."

Peakland had no troubles as a team. The Otters won the 'A' Meet Championships for the fifth straight year and have now claimed six of the last seven titles. But during that run of dominance they'd never won by such a large margin as they did Saturday. Peakland garnered 765 points. Hill City was runner-up with 473 points and Oakwood finished third with 450.

"Today is the most decisive win that I ever recall," Hofmann said.

Here's how dominant they were. The Otters claimed 40 of 82 total events. They won seven of 10 relays, including four of five in the day's closing session, the mixed freestyle relays, which this year didn't feature the same knuckle-biting tension like in past years, because Peakland had such a gigantic lead by the time the relays were staged.

Peakland boasted five swimmers who won three individual events each (excluding relays). They were: 8-year-old Drew Carpenter (the 8U 500 free, 100 IM and 25 back); 10-year-old Leyla Reyes (the 9-10 50 free, 25 free and 100 IM); 12-year-old Jackson Carpenter (11-12 100 free, 50 fly and 100 IM); 17-year-old Kaitlyn Bauer, a Virginia Episcopal School and Lynchburg YMCA team member standout (the 15 & Over 100 free, 100 fly and 50 fly) and Emory Hill, an E.C. Glass rising sophomore who has long been setting LAL records (the 13-14 50 back, 100 fly and 100 IM).

Walker Williams, Sophie Richards, Rowena Phillips, VES and YMCA standout Caroline Falwell, and Kaelyn Mahland all won two individual events.

Hill set two meet records: in the 13-14 50 back (breaking Oakwood swimmer Emily Judy's mark set last year) and the 100 IM (breaking a 2003 record set by Lauren Hines).

Phillips broke a 26-year old record when she won the 50 back. Peakland's Vanessa Cannon had held the mark since 1996.

And Bauer set a new LAL mark in the 100 fly, breaking the record set by Hill City's Alyssa Reed in 2016.

Peakland's 11-12 medley relay squad — consisting of Owen Williams, Phillips, Kaelyn Mahland and Jackson Carpenter — swam to a record 2:11.67 finish. They also won the 200 free relay in record-breaking fashion, at 1:55.97.

Hill let out a wide smile when she touched the wall first in the 13-14 mixed freestyle relay, the second-to-last race of the day. Shaun Clark got the quartet off to a splendid start, followed by Avery Mahland and Jaedyn Clark, and Hill finished things off for a 1:51.19 finish. Both records had stood since 1981.

In the final race, which can be the decisive moment in a razor-close 'A' meet, Hill City's Ben Hiss, Evan Shopbell, Evan Schonfelder and Max Schonfelder won with a time of 1:43.34. It was one of several strong moments for Hill City, but the meet had long been out of reach.

The meet did not have the usual feel of an end-of-the-summer celebration held outside at a large neighborhood pool. Instead, this one was held at Randolph's newly remodeled facility because of maintenance issues at Sweet Briar, where the Amherst Tritons were to host.

'A' Meet Championships

Team scores: 1. Peakland 765, 2. Hill City 473, 3. Oakwood 450, 4. Farmington 226, 5. Wildwood 109, 6. Boonsboro 94, 7. Vista Acres 89, 8. Rainbow Forest 46, T9. Forest Area (FAST) 39, Amherst 39, 11. Falling River 7, 12. Bedford Area Y 6.

Individual event winners — Mixed 8U 100 Medley Relay: Peakland (Drew Carpenter, Ryan Mezzano, Walker Williams, Lois Latham) 1:28.60; Mixed 9-10 100 Medley Relay: Oakwood (Austin Woodruff, Noah Leger, Mac Morrison, Dann Pineda) 1:16.72; Mixed 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Peakland (Rowena Phillips, Kaelyn Mahland, Jackson Carpenter, Owen Williams) 2:11.67; Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Peakland (Ian Pontius, Emory Hill, Jaedyn Clark, Shaun Clark) 2:04.79; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Medley Relay: Hill City (Cameron St. Clair, Ben Hiss, Max Schonfelder, Evan Shopbell) 1:55.52; Boys 8U 50 Free: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 37.20; Girls 8U 50 Free: Waverly Thomasey (Oakwood) 45.26; Boys 9-10 50 Free: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 34.88; Girls 9-10 50 Free: Leyla Reyes (Peakland) 34.57; Boys 11-12 100 Free: Jackson Carpenter (Peakland) 1:01.08; Girls 11-12 100 Free: Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood) 1:05.82; Boys 13-14 100 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 59.36; Girls 13-14 100 Free: Avery Mahland (Peakland) 1:04.95; Boys 15 & Over 100 Free: Owen Widzisz (Oakwood) 54.31; Girls 15 & Over 100 Free: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:00.75; Boys 13-14 50 Back: Noah Kasper (Farmington) 32.87; Girls 13-14 50 Back: Emory Hill (Peakland) 30.63; Boys 15 & Over 50 Back: Owen Widzisz (Oakwood) 29.89; Girls 15 & Over 50 Back: Grace Warren (Farmington) 32.56; Boys 8U 25 Fly: Walker Williams (Peakland) 18.08; Girls 8U 25 Fly: Maisey Hunt (Wildwood) 22.67; Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Aidan Moss (Boonsboro) 17.48; Girls 9-10 25 Fly: Sophie Richards (Peakland) 18.28; Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Jackson Carpenter (Peakland) 31.30; Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Sarah Warren (Farmington) 32.74; Boys 13-14 100 Fly: Hudson Rice (Hill City) 1:06.75; Girls 13-14 100 Fly: Emory Hill (Peakland) 1:10.36; Boys 15 & Over 100 Fly: Owen Widzisz (Oakwood) 1:00.79; Girls 15 & Over 100 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 1:04.28; Boys 8U 25 Free: Walker Williams (Peakland) 17.51; Girls 8U 25 Free: Evelyn Edwards (Oakwood) 18.94; Boys 9-10 25 Free: Austin Woodruff (Oakwood) 16.15; Girls 9-10 25 Free: Leyla Reyes (Peakland) 15.42; Boys 11-12 50 Free: Adam Wells (Hill City) 28.57; Girls 11-12 50 Free: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 30.31; Boys 13-14 50 Free: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 26.56; Girls 13-14 50 Free: Ruby Duis (Hill City) 29.54; Boys 15 & Over 50 Free: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 24.66; Girls 15 & Over 50 Free: Grace Warren (Farmington) 28.95; Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 33.66; Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Sadie Schmidt (Peakland) 40.47; Boys 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Max Schonfelder (Hill City) 31.69; Girls 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Caroline Falwell (Peakland) 36.96; Boys 8U 100 IM: Drew Carpenter (Peakland) 1:37.55; Girls 8U 100 IM: Evelyn Edwards (Oakwood) 2:01.74; Boys 9-10 100 IM: Aidan Moss (Boonsboro) 1:28.84; Girls 9-10 100 IM: Leyla Reyes (Peakland) 1:32.34; Boys 11-12 100 IM: Jackson Carpenter (Peakland) 1:09.74; Girls 11-12 100 IM: Kaelyn Mahland (Peakland) 1:16.26; Boys 13-14 100 IM: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:05.76; Girls 13-14 100 IM: Emory Hill (Peakland) 1:09.84; Boys 15 & Over 100 IM: Evan Shopbell (Hill City) 1:04.55; Girls 15 & Over 100 IM: Caroline Falwell (Peakland) 1:14.73; Boys 8U 25 Back: Drew Carpenter (20.92); Girls 8U 25 Back: Elizabeth McCloskey (Boonsboro) 25.64; Boys 9-10 25 Back: Aidan Moss (Boonsboro) 19.49; Girls 9-10 25 Back: Sophie Richards (Peakland) 20.76; Boys 11-12 50 Back: Owen Williams (Peakland) 35.48; Girls 11-12 50 Back: Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 33.93; Boys 13-14 100 Back: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) 1:09.33; Girls 13-14 10 Back: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) 1:15.65; Boys 15 & Over 100 Back: Davis Hottle (Oakwood) 1:06.36; Girls 15 & Over 100 Back: Caroline Russell (Peakland) 1:07.78; Boys 8U 25 Breaststroke: Ryan Mezzano (Peakland) 25.29; Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke: Rowan Gleason (Hill City) 26.37; Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Daniel Gustafson (Hill City) 20.95; Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Lucy Loper (Peakland) 21.48; Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Broderick Nelson (Farmington) 36.56; Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Kaelyn Mahland (Peakland) 38.07; Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) 1:14.24; Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Ruby Duis (Hill City) 1:30.23; Boys 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Ben Hiss (Hill City) 1:10.80; Girls 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Caroline Marotta (Peakland) 1:20.88; Boys 13-14 50 Fly: Shaun Clark (Peakland) 29.07; Girls 13-14 50 Fly: Reese Richardson (Hill City) 35.26; Boys 15 & Over 50 Fly: Ryan Frasier (Wildwood) 27.61; Girls 15 & Over 50 Fly: Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland) 29.95; Mixed 8U 100 Free Relay: Peakland (Walker Williams, Ryan Mezzano, Rhinehart Aaron, Drew Carpenter) 1:17.77; Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay: Peakland (Sophie Richards, Virginia Phillips, Zachary Bauer, Leyla Reyes) 1:06.04; Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay: Peakland (Owen Williams, Rowena Phillips, Kaelyn Mahland, Jackson Carpenter) 1:55.97; Mixed 13-14 200 Free: Peakland (Shaun Clark, Avery Mahland, Jaedyn Clark, Emory Hill) 1:51.19; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Free: Hill City (Ben Hiss, Evan Shopbell, Evan Schonfelder, Max Schonfelder) 1:43.34.