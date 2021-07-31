Peakland claims Lynchburg Aquatic League's 'A' meet championship on record-breaking day

Ellie Eckert let a wide smile dance across her face Saturday as younger swimmers gave her hugs and pats on the back on the deck of Wildwood pool. She had just been named the Lynchburg Aquatic League's Swimmer of the Year, an honor dubbed the Rob Quel Award for excellence in swimming.

The little ones clung to her, enamored by her presence, as thrilled, perhaps, as anyone to see the 18-year-old who has dedicated so much of her time to the league receive the award.

After a summer away from the pool because of the coronavirus, the moment was a reminder that in the LAL older swimmers often pass down their knowledge, and perhaps their infectious smiles, to the younger ones, leaving behind a legacy bigger than one individual.

In this case, Eckert has coached for Oakwood since she was 14 years old. She kept swimming with her team the whole time, and on Saturday also claimed the girls 15-18 100-meter IM with a time of 1:13.62 in addition to the Quel Award, making for quite a sendoff.

"It's the most fun thing I've ever done," Eckert said of her summer duties. "I just love it so much. It just makes me so happy and I feel like it's really redefined swimming for me to watch the younger kids get better and better.