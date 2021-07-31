Peakland claims Lynchburg Aquatic League's 'A' meet championship on record-breaking day

Ellie Eckert let a wide smile dance across her face Saturday as younger swimmers gave her hugs and pats on the back on the deck of Wildwood pool. She had just been named the Lynchburg Aquatic League's Swimmer of the Year, an honor dubbed the Rob Quel Award for excellence in swimming.
The little ones clung to her, enamored by her presence, as thrilled, perhaps, as anyone to see the 18-year-old who has dedicated so much of her time to the league receive the award.
After a summer away from the pool because of the coronavirus, the moment was a reminder that in the LAL older swimmers often pass down their knowledge, and perhaps their infectious smiles, to the younger ones, leaving behind a legacy bigger than one individual.
In this case, Eckert has coached for Oakwood since she was 14 years old. She kept swimming with her team the whole time, and on Saturday also claimed the girls 15-18 100-meter IM with a time of 1:13.62 in addition to the Quel Award, making for quite a sendoff.
"It's the most fun thing I've ever done," Eckert said of her summer duties. "I just love it so much. It just makes me so happy and I feel like it's really redefined swimming for me to watch the younger kids get better and better.
"It's fun to be someone that they look up to. I could have a terrible swim and all my kids would be coming up to me like, 'That was such a good swim, Coach Ellie.' That just puts things into perspective. Even though I'm getting down on myself, there's all these kids looking up to me."
There was plenty to look up to Saturday. Left and right, old records were broken and new ones put up in their place, giving swimmers across the league new goalposts to shoot for.
In all, three swimmers were responsible for seven individual records being shattered, including this one: racing in the 13-14 girls 50-meter free, Peakland's Emory Hill swam a speedy 28.23, breaking a record that had stood since 1988 when Gretchen von Oesen posted a 28.59 mark. Hill was one of 12 swimmers at the meet to win three individual events. She also broke a 2013 record set by Casey Wrabley with a 30.65 to win the 50 fly, then also finished first in the 100 free.
Her team, the Peakland Otters, won their fourth straight LAL 'A' Meet title by scoring 642 points to second-place Oakwood's 580. Farmington (302), Hill City (300.50) and Wildwood (173) rounded out the top five.
Peakland began its current roll in 2017, after rival Hill City claimed the championship meet the year prior. It got back to its winning ways after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
"A lot of these kids came back from a whole year off from not swimming," Peakland coach Greg Hofmann said. "And pretty much just started back right where we left off."
It was a robust summer for the league, with nearly 900 swimmers competing across 12 teams. And while they'd been at it for well over a month before Saturday's finale, this was a celebration of sorts: a revival of the year's most anticipated meet that typically attracts hundreds of spectators.
"We needed this," Hofmann added. "We needed this summer. These kids, they live and die Peakland. That's their summer home. It's not just swim practice. … They're at the pool all the time. So for them to get back with their best friends, to enjoy the summer, that was normal. The kids needed this and that's what they rallied behind was just being back together and that fellowship. They pick each other up, so it was great to see the bonds being reestablished."
Oakwood's Emily Judy and teammate Brendan Whitfield also set records at the meet. Judy, in the 13-14 girls bracket, created a new mark in the 50 back and 100 back. In the boys 15-18 bracket, Whitfield set three new records: the 50 back, 100 back and 100 IM.
In the day's final event, the mixed 15 & over 200-meter freestyle relay, Farmington's Gabe Provost, Ben Hiss, David Sneed and JC Gordon clocked a 1:45.46 to edge out Oakwood (1:45.88) and eclipse Hill City by 1 1/2 points for third place in the team standings. Swimming the anchor leg, Gordon won the sprint to the wall and then pounded his arms into the water in celebration.
"The adrenaline was pumping, everybody was going so fast, and I knew if [my teammates] got it out there for me I could try to bring it home," Gordon said. "Got lucky, I guess."
Sneed has taken part in enough 'A' meets to know they typically come down to the final relays.
"It's my favorite event," he said of the relay. "It's all adrenaline, it's all rush, it's all brotherhood."
Provost knew he had to get out to a fast start as the leadoff guy in the pool.
"I said, 'We've just got to put it into high gear here. Just go out there and kill it,'" Provost said. " … We've been racing these [teams] all year and they've been beating us and getting us on very close times, but we were able to pull it through."
And Hiss, knowing his team was just a few points behind Hill City, decided he'd give his all.
"I've got to bring this home," he told himself. "Last race until September, really."
Eckert was the first recipient of the Quel Award since 2019, when Tara Enneking earned it. In addition to setting league records, Enneking had spent countless hours with the LAL every summer. Like Eckert, she was known for her strong work ethic, for volunteering her time and for working with younger swimmers.
"I feel super humbled because Tara, she was someone I really looked up to," Eckert said. "I was like, Tara's awesome and amazing. So it's just super humbling that I'm seen in the same way she is, because I've just grown up looking up to her and people like that."