Pennix, Baker are Appomattox's 1-2 punch in backfield

Baker and other Raiders, like former back Cristian Ferguson, who graduated last year, are the ones Pennix watched back when he was on the JV team and in his freshman year last season, when he mostly contributed defensively and on special teams.

All the while, he heard a recurring message. “Coaches told me last year, ‘Your time will come. Keep working,’” Pennix said.

That time came quicker than anticipated, Pennix said, but immediately he delivered.

Behind only Baker and quarterback Tre Lawing, Pennix has tallied 42 carries this season. Of the three, he’s the most productive in terms of average yards per carry (12.2).

Pennix, though, can reel off gains that go for much longer, too. That ability has been on display especially in the postseason.

He’s recorded six of his 10 touchdowns in his last two outings against Union and Glenvar. Three of those were on runs of 40 yards or more.

Pennix bookended the game against Glenvar with touchdowns, two in the first quarter and two in the fourth.

“Coach was putting the ball in my hands,” said Pennix, who also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and recorded an interception in the contest from his spot as a defensive back.