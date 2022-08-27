Pennix shines as Appomattox beats Buckingham in Battle of the Ax

APPOMATTOX — It’s been more than 1,400 days since he last lined up across from Buckingham, but Jonathan Pennix still remembers that night in late August of 2019.

Pennix was a freshman when the Knights turned a tight game into a lopsided win with two fourth-quarter touchdowns on their home field. Pennix, part of the defensive unit that surrendered the scores, described the performance as one of the worst of his high school career.

So the rematch Friday night in Appomattox, he said, carried a little more weight.

“I came in hoping to have a big game,” Pennix said, explaining he’d also hoped to use an extra dose of emotion — the result of Friday being “his last first high school game ever” — as motivation.

By his third carry of the night, Pennix and the capacity crowd that filled the stands and lined the fence at Bragg Stadium all knew his wish very likely would come true.

Pennix, on Appomattox’s second drive and fifth play from scrimmage, sloughed off a defender and sprinted for the end zone. The 41-yard run was the first of his four scores on the night, but not close to his most impressive.

Thanks in large part to Pennix — along with a cast of relatively inexperienced players who grew up quickly Friday as they stepped into the Friday Night Lights — the Raiders earned a victory in the Battle of the Ax to start the 2022 season, 37-24.

“It just feels good to start this way, and hope we have a good season,” Pennix said.

The phrase was easy enough for Pennix to say by the night’s end. He racked up nearly 200 yards (194 on five carries) on the ground alone, and added 47 yards on four catches from junior QB Gray Peterson. Pennix tallied three rushing touchdowns, each of the ensuing scores more showy than the last.

After his 41-yard run toward the end of the first quarter, he made quick work of the Buckingham defense in Appomattox’s first chance in the second quarter. On the only play of the Raiders’ first drive, he cut toward the right sideline and scampered 71 yards.

He took just 13 seconds to score and set off the celebratory cannon outside the end zone.

Pennix also capped the scoring for the Raiders in the fourth quarter, this touchdown a 76-yard score. It again came on the first play of the drive, and came just 16 seconds after Kymeir Lockett scored for Buckingham to pull the Knights within two scores at 30-16.

Pennix needed only 12 seconds to cover three-quarters of the field this time.

A Buckingham defender trailed in an effort to stop the Raiders’ speedster, but there was no hope. Pennix had a 5-yard cushion all the way.

“It’s my line,” Pennix said. “My line was amazing tonight. Most of the time I wasn’t even touched.”

Unlike Pennix, the line he spoke of didn’t enter with much experience.

“A lot of those guys out there, it was the first time they played varsity tonight,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said.

The coach said his team’s preparation in this offseason, and the intensity it showed during practice this week, set up the win Friday.

In addition to the offensive explosions, the Raiders’ defense locked in after being a step off in Buckingham’s first series.

The Knights chewed up 4½ minutes and went 70 yards to the end zone, capped by Jevonte Jones’ 1-yard run that opened the scoring. Buckingham pounded their way up the middle of the field, with Lockett, the QB, keeping the ball or by handing off to KJ Williams, who burned ACHS for 177 yards on 24 carries by the end of the night.

“We stuck to our game plan and executed at the beginning,” Buckingham coach Seth Wilkerson said. “They broke a couple big plays on us, and it kind of sunk us a little bit.”

The Knights also took advantage of the gifts Appomattox handed it in the second half.

While the inexperience faded to the background at times for the Raiders, there were moments when it proved costly.

Appomattox had to settle for a field goal at the end of the first half thanks to penalties, and another flag on a third-quarter drive negated six points (Peterson found Pennix on a strike through the middle for what would’ve been a 33-yard TD on fourth-and-6). Forced into a fourth-and-21 situation instead, Appomattox committed the first of two big blunders on punt tries.

First, a fumble set the Knights up at the Appomattox 30-yard line. Lockett capped the drive with a short TD run.

Late in the fourth, the Knights turned a bad Appomattox snap into two-minute, 35-yard drive that ended with Williams’ 18-yard run. The TD again cut the Raiders’ lead to two scores, but Pennix’s long run earlier in the frame, along with the 22-yard pass he caught for a TD from Peterson (6-of-9 passing for 75 yards), gave Appomattox plenty of cushion.

“We played with some heart and we didn’t give up,” said Wilkerson, whose team finished with 269 yards of total offense (all on 54 carries) to Appomattox’s 298. “They’re a good team. They always are. Coach Smith and his team do a good job. We know coming in they’re gonna be a good test.”

Smith echoed his colleague’s thoughts, saying the game stirred excitement on his sideline but also illuminated areas that need improvement.

“A lot of our kids hung in there and played well tonight,” he said.

Peterson, in addition to his passing TD, had a 2-yard touchdown run to jumpstart the scoring in the first quarter for Appomattox. The play was set up by Tre Kelso’s 62-yard kickoff return.

“It feels great to get the ax back,” Peterson said, “and my teammates played great.”

Appomattox 37, Buckingham 24

Buckingham;8;0;0;16;—;24

Appomattox;14;9;7;7;—;37

B — Jevonte Jones 1 run (James Motley run)

A — Gray Peterson 2 run (Mario Rubio kick)

A — Jonathan Pennix 41 run (Rubio kick)

A — Pennix 71 run (kick failed)

A — Mario Rubio 25 field goal

A — Pennix 22 pass from Peterson (Rubio kick)

B — Kymeir Lockett 2 run (Lockett run)

A — Pennix 76 run (Rubio kick)

B — KJ Williams 18 run (Rocco Raynor run)

;B;A

First Downs;11;9

Rushes-Yards;54-269;27-223

Passing Yards;0;75

Passing;0-0-0;6-9-0

Total Offense;269;298

Penalties-Yards;8-75;10-61

Fumbles-Lost;4-1;1-1

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Buckingham: Lockett 9-40, Williams 24-177, Raynor 13-39, Jones 5-13, Zahir Chambers 2-3, Team 1-(minus-3). Appomattox: Pennix 5-194, Peterson 7-15, Matthew Epperson 2-(minus-3), Tre Kelso 6-42, Alex Caruso 1-5, Daniel Bradley 2-13, Javen Alexander 1-0, Jahmil Scott 1-1, Team 2-(minus-44).

PASSING — Buckingham 0-0-0 (0). Appomattox: Peterson 6-9-0 (75).

RECEIVING — Buckingham: None. Appomattox: Pennix 4-47, Caruso 1-17, Regan Conroy 1-11.

Records: Buckingham 0-1. Appomattox 1-0.