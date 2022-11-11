Peterson leads Appomattox past Alleghany in Region 2C playoffs

APPOMATTOX — The Raiders didn’t have much to show for their first 12 minutes Thursday night at Bragg Stadium.

Two possessions. Twenty-five yards of offense. One fumble. One punt. No points.

An Appomattox team that boasts plenty of athleticism looked average, at best, as it tried to feel out what it could do offensively and what it should do on the other side of the ball to stop Alleghany’s best rusher.

But as time continued to tick off the clock, the Raiders settled in. They came away with points on both of their second-quarter drives, building energy enough to turn a nine-point halftime lead into a runaway victory over the fifth-seeded Mountaineers in the Region 2C quarterfinals.

Behind an all-around impressive performance from quarterback Gray Peterson and contributions from other players who’ve recently stepped into expanded roles, fourth-seeded Appomattox rolled to a 40-12 win.

“It’s awesome,” Peterson said of the result. “It’s the fifth-best feeling in the world.”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior, like many of his teammates, experienced again the joy that accompanies a triumph in the first round of the playoffs. Peterson was there during each of the past two region quarterfinal victories for Appomattox (8-3), which now has won eight straight in that round of the playoffs in each of the last eight years. “Fourth,” he added, “is coming up. And No. 1’s the goal.”

Five times since 2015, the Raiders have emerged on top at the end of it all, the ones that get to cherish that “best feeling in the world” Peterson alluded to. They last captured the Class 2 state title two seasons ago. There are five rounds in the VHSL playoffs.

Peterson wasn’t anywhere close to the spotlight during that last successful playoff journey, but his talent was on full display in the Raiders’ foray into the postseason Thursday.

After 16 minutes without a score, Peterson broke through for the Raiders’ and game’s first points on his 2-yard TD run. It was his seventh carry of the drive, during which he also completed two passes, including one to Jonathan Pennix for 35 yards and a third-down conversion.

Pennix climbed the ladder and pulled in the pass with one hand before he turned and sprinted up the middle of the field. He would have had every Alleghany player beat if not for the leg injury that forced him to pull up and into a slide to the ground to end the play.

Pennix, the speedy running back and corner back, came off the field holding the back of his leg and didn’t return in the first half. He re-entered briefly early in the third quarter, but then turned into a voice on the sideline for the remainder of the game.

The senior Virginia Tech commit could be back for the Raiders’ game against top-seeded Radford in the semifinals next week, coach Doug Smith said after the game, but cautioned his status won’t be clear until he’s evaluated by doctors.

But even without Pennix to hand off to or find in the passing game, Peterson was stellar.

On the second of Appomattox’s second-quarter drives — after the Raiders recorded a fumble recovery to keep the first-half shutout intact — he took the Raiders 77 yards in one minute. His series of four rushes and three completions on four pass attempts set up a field goal at the end of the half.

“That was a tough drive: [1:03] left, two timeouts, 80-something yards [of field ahead]. That’s big stuff right there,” Peterson said, noting the importance of a score.

Midway through the possession, Peterson took the snap and looked down the field for an easy completion and a big chunk of yards. When no one was left uncovered, he stepped out of the pocket and through a gap, then earned a big gain all on his own. He followed that 30-yard run with a completion to De’Montay Fleshman, who turned into Peterson's favorite receiver on the night, and set up a 27-yard field goal by Mario Rubio.

“It was like the start of a fire,” Fleshman said.

Appomattox added 31 points to its tally in the final two quarters. Peterson tacked on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, only seconds before Dalton Griffith took a kickoff 95 yards to the end zone to finally put Alleghany (6-5) on the board.

But Fleshman and Peterson heated up after that, the duo accounting for the next two touchdowns.

On the first, Peterson found Fleshman with a 39-yard TD pass on third-and-8. The second was a 13-yard TD run on first down by Fleshman.

“I seen about five people right there,” Fleshman said, referring to the crowd of Alleghany defenders ready to wrap him up before slipped around and through them all. “Only thing I thought in my head: ‘Get to the end zone.’ I got to the end zone.”

The play immediately followed another big passing-receiving connection between the classmates. On fourth-and-10, the two combined on a 12-yard gain.

Fleshman finished with 77 yards on four catches. Regan Conroy tallied 47 receiving yards on three passes. Peterson had 193 yards — eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on the season — on 11-of-14 passing (with one interception) and added 82 yards on 18 carries in accounting for four scores.

“Having him back there, he puts pressure on people. If only he knew how good he really is,” Smith said of his QB.

Daniel Bradley and Tre Kelso also had 38 and 35 yards rushing, respectively.

“Those guys have definitely stepped up,” said Smith, whose team finished with 374 yards of total offense.

On the other side, the overwhelming majority of the Mountaineers’ offense came from Garrett Via. The senior accounted for 147 (145 of them rushing) of Alleghany’s 216 yards of total offense.

Via gave Alleghany three of its five first downs in the second half on the way to his lone score. He took every handoff on the Mountaineers’ final drive, tallying 80 yards — 51 of which came on one carry — and capped his career by punching the ball in from the 1-yard line.

“At certain points in the game, I was definitely lacking, but I gave my all. … I really thank my line for making the holes,” Via said. “Ever since this summer, we’ve been working our butts off. This team is really something special to me. We went from a losing record team to a winning record team and into the playoffs, so that just really changed school history.”

Alleghany put together its first winning season since 2010 and made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Appomattox, meanwhile, improved to 30-2 in the postseason since 2015, when it began dominating. So notching win No. 31 to keep alive its state championship hopes, “that’s the plan” for next week, Smith said with a smile.

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Appomattox 40, Alleghany 12

Alleghany;0;0;6;6;—;12

Appomattox;7;7;0;12;—;40

Appo — Gray Peterson 2run (kick failed)

Appo — Mario Rubio 27 field goal

Appo — Peterson 1 run (Daniel Bradley run)

All — Dalton Griffith 95 kickoff return (kick failed)

Appo — De'Montay Fleshman 39 pass from Peterson (Kevin fitch pass from Regan Conroy)

Appo — Fleshman 13 run (Rubio kick)

Appo — Safety

Appo — Conroy 26 pass from Peterson (kick failed)

All — Garrett Via 1 run (pass failed)

;All;Appo

First downs;12;18

Rushes-yards;34-171;39-181

Passing yards;45;193

Passing;7-12-0;11-14-1

Total Offense;216;374

Penalties-yards;3-20;3-30

Fumbles-lost;6-2;3-3

Individual Statistics

Rushing — All: Via 19-145, Hayden Knighton 5-6, Dalton Griffith 6-31, Eli Entsminger 1-(minus 4), Team 3-(minus 7). Appo: Peterson 18-82, Jonathan Pennix 1-2, Alex Caruso 1-13, Daniel Bradley 9-38, Kelso 7-34, Fleshman 1-13, Javen Alexander 1-0, Team 1-(minus 1).

Passing — All: Entsminger 7-12-0 (45). Appo: Peterson 11-14-1 (193).

Receiving — All: Siemien Brown 5-36, Knighton 1-7, Via 1-2. Appo: Fleshman 4-77, Conroy 3-47, Caruso 1-4, Pennix 1-35, Kelso 1-19, Max Nitti 1-11.

Records: Alleghany 6-5. Appomattox 8-3.