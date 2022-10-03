Peterson, Pennix run wild as Appomattox downs Altavista

APPOMATTOX — Monday night suits Jonathan Pennix just fine.

The Appomattox running back, who helped his team carve up Altavista in a Dogwood District matchup here Monday, was perhaps even more focused than usual.

"I was kinda thinkin' like an NFL game, like Monday Night Football," the three-star recruit said after the win. "I was feelin' good. Our whole team was feelin' good. We came in more focused, and I think the coaches were kinda shocked. Monday night game, the community came out and showed its support, it was an all-around great feelin'."

Pennix scored twice, quarterback Gray Petterson struck for three touchdowns, and Appomattox easily handled Altavista 48-7 at Bragg Stadium to kick off the second half of the regular season in style.

The Raiders (3-3) churned up 382 yards on the ground against youthful Altavista (0-6). Peterson rushed for 141 yards, Pennix added 79 and Daniel Bradley struck for 89 rushing yards.

Up 7-0 after a drive that ended in a 1-yard punch by Peterson, Appomattox's defense forced the Colonels into two straight three-and-outs. Pennix then busted loose for his longest run of the night, a 33-yard sprint.

Appomattox's started the second quarter with another scoring strike after forcing Altavista to turn the ball over on downs at the Raiders' 11 yard line. On the next play, Peterson broke away for an 89-yard touchdown. It was the longest run of the quarterback's career.

"Coach [Doug] Smith called a great play and the line blocked great," Peterson said. "Couldn't ask for any better blocking than that."

The Raiders led 48-0 before Altavista got on the board in the fourth quarter, with a 47-yard sprint by Ja'Corion Davis.

Colonels quarterback Ladainian Stone rushed for 115 yards on 24 carries and completed 7 of 11 passes for 36 yards. Davis added 68 rushing yards on five totes. But the team with just a handful of seniors on its roster couldn't contain an Appomattox offense that, for one night at least, showed glimpses of its past glory, scoring with quick strikes and wearing down the opposition in Smith's split-back veer offense.

The coach echoed Pennix's sentiments in his postgame comments.

"I think this was the best I've seen them before a game," Smith said. "When we're running our plays in warmups, there's always kids lining up wrong, runnin' the wrong way, just on regular basic stuff. And I think they've always been nervous. But I don't think they were nervous tonight. That's the way I wish they were all the time."

Pennix added another touchdown on a 21-yard scamper, and Peterson's third TD occurred with 4:17 left in the third quarter on a 19-yard run, putting Appomattox up 42-0 and basically ensuring a running clock for the remainder of the game.

Bradley's 34-yard touchdown run took place at the start of the third quarter, two plays after Tre'Suan Kelso (59 rushing yards) returned the second-half kickoff 54 yards. Kelso later added a 13-yard score to cap the Raiders' scoring.

Appomattox started the season 1-3 and has since won two straight. It faces a quick turnaround by traveling to Gretna on Friday night. The Hawks are coming off a thrilling 32-28 win at William Campbell on Friday.

"We started off a little slow, as you know," Peterson said. "But I think we're really picking our rhythm up and getting things together, and I think we'll be right on track."

Altavista also must gather itself Friday. It hosts Dan River, which has dropped four in a row since its opening-night victory over Tunstall.

For the Raiders, the regular season is a work in progress. Pennix talked about "getting right mentally."

"We know we're better than that," he said, referencing losses to Rustburg, Heritage and Lord Botetourt. "That's our main goal: ride out the regular season. We ain't gonna lose no more games."

His team has talked about those losses and about getting better as the season winds down. They have four games left before the postseason begins in November.

"Everybody knows the Appomattox Raiders, they're gonna be start championship contenders all the time," Pennix said. "That really shows that we can't go out every game thinkin' that we're gonna walk through our season. We've gotta actually give out, because when teams play us, they're gonna play their best every time because they know what we can do. So that's what we've gotta do every game: play our best.

"No matter who we play, we lost to [Class 3 schools] but we don't look at that. We see a team step up in front of us, we feel like we should beat them. And we feel like we should be undefeated right now. That's our mentality."

Dogwood District

Appomattox 48, Altavista 7

Altavista;0;0;0;7;—;7

Appomattox;14;14;14;6;—;48

ACHS — Gray Petterson 1 run (Mario Rubio kick)

ACHS — Jonathan Pennix 33 run (Rubio kick)

ACHS — Peterson 89 run (kick failed)

ACHS — Pennix 21 run (Pennix run)

ACHS — Daniel Bradley 34 run (Rubio kick)

ACHS — Peterson 19 run (Rubio kick)

ACHS — Tre'Suan Kelso 13 run (kick failed)

Alta — Ja’Corion Davis 47 run (Eli Schubert kick)

;ACHS;Alta

First downs;14;11

Rushes-yards;28-382;37-189

Passing yards;14;36

Passing;2-6-0;7-11-0

Total Offense;396;225

Penalties-yards;1-15;1-5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Altavista: Ladainian Stone 24-115, Jordan Pippin 1-4, Rosser Farmer 6-14, Davis 5-68, Team 1-(minus 12). Appomattox: Peterson 8-141, Pennix 6-79, Bradley 5-84, Kelso 5-59, Zackariah Foust 1-0, Keenan Conroy 1-0, Javen Alexander 2-19.

Passing — Altavista: Stone 7-11-0 (36). Appomattox: Peterson 2-5-0 (14), Jahmil Scott 0-1-0 (0).

Receiving — Altavista: Jayden Boyd 3-5, Jamari Slayton 2-30, Christian Garvin 1-1, Farmer 1-0. Appomattox: Kelso 1-9, Alex Caruso 1-5.

Records: Altavista 0-6. Appomattox 3-3.