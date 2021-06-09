Pettyjohn and Lamanna claim three events each as Jefferson Forest girls place second at Region 4D track championships; JF boys third

FOREST — Hannah Pettyjohn began her Wednesday by setting a Jefferson Forest school record in the shot put at the Region 4D Track & Field Championships. Her throw of 39 feet, 7 inches gave her the region title, her third of the two-day event.

On Tuesday, she captured the pole vault (11-00) and high jump (5-02) titles. In addition to her win Wednesday, she also took second in the discus, third in the 100 hurdles and ran the opening leg of JF's runner-up 4x400 relay, finishing the last meet before the Class 4 state championships by competing in a whopping six events.

With the shot put, Pettyjohn set a personal record by 2 feet. She's been going almost non-stop since September, practicing and then competing in indoor track before this outdoor season.

"I've been doing well for a couple weeks in a row right now," Pettyjohn said. "I guess it's just because I've been coming to practice and putting in the work."

Individually, Pettyjohn accounted for 44 points (factor in JF's 4x400 relay and she finished with 52). Forest finished with 144 points to challenge champion Blacksburg (188.3).

Pettyjohn, junior Kandace McIvor and freshman Zoie Lamanna combined for 93 individual points (they each received additional points for relays).