Pettyjohn and Lamanna claim three events each as Jefferson Forest girls place second at Region 4D track championships; JF boys third
Pettyjohn and Lamanna claim three events each as Jefferson Forest girls place second at Region 4D track championships; JF boys third

FOREST — Hannah Pettyjohn began her Wednesday by setting a Jefferson Forest school record in the shot put at the Region 4D Track & Field Championships. Her throw of 39 feet, 7 inches gave her the region title, her third of the two-day event. 

On Tuesday, she captured the pole vault (11-00) and high jump (5-02) titles. In addition to her win Wednesday, she also took second in the discus, third in the 100 hurdles and ran the opening leg of JF's runner-up 4x400 relay, finishing the last meet before the Class 4 state championships by competing in a whopping six events. 

With the shot put, Pettyjohn set a personal record by 2 feet. She's been going almost non-stop since September, practicing and then competing in indoor track before this outdoor season. 

"I've been doing well for a couple weeks in a row right now," Pettyjohn said. "I guess it's just because I've been coming to practice and putting in the work."

Individually, Pettyjohn accounted for 44 points (factor in JF's 4x400 relay and she finished with 52). Forest finished with 144 points to challenge champion Blacksburg (188.3). 

Pettyjohn, junior Kandace McIvor and freshman Zoie Lamanna combined for 93 individual points (they each received additional points for relays). 

On a hot and humid day, Lamanna captured the 800 run (2:21.43) and 1,600 run (5:05.48, a PR by one second) and also ran the first leg in the 4x800 relay, which JF won with a 10:13.25 with Beall Roberts, Shauna Skow and Lauren Vossen. Lamanna will compete in all three events June 19 at the Class 4 state meet at Liberty University, looking for her first career state title after serving as the first JF girl to cross the finish line at the cross country championships in April (she finished eighth). 

"It's been an adjustment," Lamanna said of her rise into the high school ranks, "but I think I'm starting to just really come through for myself and focus on what I can do instead of who I can beat and what time or pace I should be running. I really just focus on how I can run my best race."

McIvor was busy, too, winning the long jump with a 17-01.50 (Amherst's Cyanna Cabel was second with a 16-09.75), took second in the 300 hurdles, third in the triple jump and fourth in the 200 dash and anchored that runner-up 4x400 relay (with Addie Wisskirchen, Sofia Marano and Pettyjohn). 

"I had to remember the fundamentals," McIvor said about the long jump finals, "to get my knees up and my feet out. When I did that, that's what got me the 17(-foot-plus finish)." 

Also on the girls side, E.C. Glass senior Sarah Handel won the 300 hurdles with a 48.22, and Amherst won the 4x100 relay. The Lancers team of Cabel, Cierra Hunter, Kendra Smith and Kiara Smith) posted a 50.15 to defeat Salem by nearly two seconds. 

On the boys side, JF's Addison Hilton won the 200 (22.00) and 400 dashes (48.84) and also anchored the 4x400 relay, which took first place with a 3:27.17 (with Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley and Collin Mays). 

Hilton ran away with the 200 (Pulaski's Brady Fowler was a distant second with a 22.51) and then set a new school record in the 400 dash. 

Distance runner and junior Brannon Adams won the 1,600 and the 3,200. On a day when all events were compressed to beat storms rolling through the area, Adams changed his approach. Instead of 3 hours, 15 minutes between events, he was afforded roughly 1 hour, 15 minutes instead. 

He broke an 11-year-old school record in the 1,600, eclipsing John Morris' 2010 mark of 4:25.10 with a 4:24.51 and led the entire way, and then posted a 9:56.52 in the 3,200. 

"You finish that [1,600] race, you can't worry about resting," he said of his strategy once athletes showed up and found out the meet would be compressed. "You're already preparing for the next race. You have to know you're not gonna run as fast [as you planned] in the next race, but it's not about time or about how fast you go. It's really about how well you can place."

Hilton and Adams, together with JF's runner-up 4x800 relay, helped the Cavaliers to a third-place finish (105 points) behind champ Pulaski (193) and Blacksburg (154). Amherst was fourth (92) and received two victories from Isaiah Idore, who claimed the 110 hurdles (15.34) and 300 hurdles (40.48). 

E.C. Glass junior Markevus Graves won first in the discus with a 130-07, claiming it by nearly 7 feet. 

Amherst's Nick Moore won the pole vault with a 13-00, and the Lancers were second in the 4x100.

+3 
Pettyjohnnew.jpg

Pettyjohn
+3 
Lamanna.jpg

Lamanna
+3 
McIvor.jpg

McIvor
+3 
Adams.jpg

Adams

 

Region 4D Championships

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D Championships

at Jefferson Forest

Team results: 1. Blacksburg 180.3, 2. Jefferson Forest 144, 3. Amherst 79.3, 4. Pulaski County 72, 5. Salem (R) 51.3, 6. Halifax County 36, 7. E.C. Glass 35, 8. GW-Danville 24

Individual results (top 3 only): 100 Dash: 1. Courtney Younger (GW) 12.57, 2. Grace Reynolds (Blacksburg) 12.69, 3. Sophia Krouscas (Bla) 12.93; 200 Dash: 1. Younger (GW) 25.87, 2. Reynolds (Bla) 26.09, 3. Krouscas (Bla) 26.87; 400 Dash: 1. Reynolds (Bla) 59.41, 2. Grace McGehee (Bla) 1:03.54, 3. Alexis Hubbard (Halifax) 1:04.10; 800 Run: 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 2:21.43, 2. Madison Wollwine (Pulaski) 2:27.44, 3. Annika Griggs (Bla) 2:29.62; 1,600 Run: 1. Lamanna (JF) 5:05.48, 2. Griggs (Bla) 5:27.58, 3. Mia Jones (Bla) 5:28.17; 3,200 Run: 1. Audrey Link (Bla) 11:48.53, 2. Jones (Bla) 12:19.49, 3. Allie McDonald (Bla) 12:23.01; 100 Hurdles: 1. Kelsey Arnold (Pul) 15.99, 2. Anna Szefc (Bla) 16.00, 3. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.55; 300 Hurdles: 1. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 48.22, 2. Kandace McIvor (JF) 49.11, 3. Tanaya Brandon (Hal) 51.81; 4x100 Relay: 1. Amherst (Cyanna Cabel, Cierra Hunter, Kenda Smith, Kiara Smith) 50.15, 2. Salem 52.14, Pulaski 54.23; 4x400 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 4:22.71, 2. Jefferson Forest (Pettyjohn, Addie Wisskirchen, Sofia Marano, McIvor) 4:22.79; Pulaski 5:09.30; 4x800 Relay: 1. Jefferson Forest (Lamanna, Beall Roberts, Shauna Skow, Lauren Vossen) 10:13.25; 2. Blacksburg 10:29.58, 3. Pulaski 14:37.97; High Jump: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 5-02, 2. Katja Kehlenbeck (Bla) 4-10, 3. Tiffany McLaughlin (Sal) 4-10; Pole Vault: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 11-00, 2. Taryn Harvey (JF) 9-06, 3. Maggie Zier (Bla) 8-06; Long Jump: 1. McIvor (JF) 17-01.50, 2. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 16-09.75, 3. Hubbard (Hal) 16-07; Triple Jump: 1. Arnold (Pul) 36-02, 2. Kiara Smith (Amherst) 35-05, 3. McIvor (JF) 33-09; Shot Put: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 39-07, 2. Kalei Memmer (Sal) 36-09, 3. Kya Rucker (ECG) 31-06; Discus: 1. Memmer (Sal) 112-08, 2. Pettyjohn JF) 96-04, 3. Nadia West (Amherst) 87-03. 

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D Championships

at Jefferson Forest

Team results: 1. Pulaski 193, 2. Blacksburg 154, 3. Jefferson Forest 105, 4. Amherst 92, 5. Salem (R) 47, 6. E.C. Glass 45, 7. Halifax County 5

Individual results (top 3 only): 100 Dash: 1. Shawn Collins (Salem) 11.11, 2. Brady Fowler (Pulaski) 11.15, 3. John Lyman (Pul) 11.22; 200 Dash: 1. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 22.00, 2. Fowler (Pul) 22.51, 3. Lyman (Pul) 22.78; 400 Dash: 1. Hilton (JF) 48.84, 2. Fowler (Pul) 50.57, 3. Ben Hager (Blacksburg) 51.61; 800 Run: 1. Vance Ruiz (Bla) 1:56.91, 2. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 1:57.63, 3. Oscar Coddington (Bla) 1:58.76; 1,600 Run: 1. Brannon Adams (JF) 4:24.51, 2. Jonathan Goerlich (Bla) 4:25.97, 3. Conner Rutherford (Bla) 4:28.82; 3,200 Run: 1. Adams (JF) 9:56.52, 2. Landon Dinkel (Bla) 10.00.46, 3. Goerlich (Bla) 10:21.37; 110 Hurdles: 1. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 15.34, 2. Layne Suthers (Pul) 16.23, 3. Mike Crowe (Bla) 17.32; 300 Hurdles: 1. Idore (Amherst) 40.48, 2. Crowe (Bla) 40.83, 3. Brayden Taylor (Sal) 43.86; 4x100 Relay: 1. Pulaski 43.92, 2. Amherst (Lawrence Brown, Idore, James Morris, Truck Roberson), 3. E.C. Glass (Brandon Pearson, Taeon Mosby, Zamavion Jones, Markevus Graves) 46.34; 4x400: 1. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Collin Mays, Hilton) 3:27.17, 2. Blacksburg 3:28.06, 3. Salem 3:34.72; 4x800 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 8:35.18, 2. Jefferson Forest (Buck Arthur, Jonah Packer, Jacob White, Alex Jordan) 8:38.31, 3. Amherst (Will Gergory, Turner Neblett, Luke Cockerham, Ethan Davidson) 8:52.18; High Jump: 1. JJ Gulley (Pul) 6-02, 2. Lyman (Pul) 6-00,  3. Ben Miller (Bla) J6-00; Pole Vault: 1. Nick Moore (Amherst) 13-00, 2. Will Gregory (Amherst) 11-00, 3. Austin Ellis (JF) J11-00; Long Jump: 1. Wood (Sal) 22-06.25, 2. Miller (Bla) 21-04, 3. Lyman (Pul) 21-03.25; Triple Jump: 1. Lyman (Pul) 43-05, 2. Armonte Hill-Lewis (Pul) 40-11.75, 3. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) 40-08; Shot Put: 1. Diego Turner (Pul) 51-00, 2. Malachi Perkins (ECG) 47-04, 3. Khoyre Cheatam (Amherst) 44-08; Discus: 1. Markevus Graves (ECG) 130-07, 2. Turner (Pul) 123-10, 3. Maurice Brooks (Amherst) 122-03.  

