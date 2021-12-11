Phoebus stuns LCA in Class 3 state title game

Liberty Christian’s quest for its first Virginia High School League football championship came up short Saturday in the Class 3 title clash. Phoebus, after falling in the title game at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium in 2018, found redemption with a 22-14 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Phantoms stunned LCA on Saturday thanks to their defense. Two of their three touchdowns came on interception returns, and an interception by Jalen Mayo with less than a minute left sealed it. The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season after putting together a run of 13 straight wins.
