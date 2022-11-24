Pitcher Alex Caruso has become 'a gladiator' on gridiron for young Appomattox team learning to lean on each other

APPOMATTOX — Alex Caruso was an 11-year-old kid when the football team here went on an incredible playoff run that resulted in the program's first state title. He took in the sights and sounds and, even though he didn't understand much about the game, dreamed of one day being like the battle-scarred teenagers on the gridiron.

What the kid likely also didn't understand was just how much the teenagers back then needed each other. How when they locked arms prior to kickoff, they did so in solidarity. How when they encouraged each other in postgame huddles, they spoke with a tremendous weight on their shoulders, buoyed by faith in a higher power.

It was 2015 ,and the Raiders were shocking opponents on a weekly basis while also learning to assist a community shaken to its foundation by a months-long series of tragedies, including the deaths of several high school students.

Now Caruso, 18, is a standout on the 2022 team, and an unlikely one at that. And now this group of teenagers is leaning on one another through difficult times, too, learning that faith and unity can not only bolster the team during another improbable playoff run, but also become building blocks for the future as they hurdle toward adulthood.

***

On a sunny afternoon last June, Caruso celebrated in a dogpile near the pitchers mound at Salem Memorial Ballpark. His Raiders had just won the Class 2 state baseball championship, the first team to ever accomplish that feat in the program's lengthy history. And Caruso had been one of the stars, pitching a complete game in a 4-2 victory over John Battle.

It was a magical time for the talented right-hander. Appomattox finished the season with a 23-1 record, Caruso was named Class 2 player of the year by the Virginia High School League after going 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA on the season and hitting a white-hot .416, and the then-junior celebrated the title with his father and coach, Joe.

"I've wanted that since I started playing baseball," Alex said of winning the state title with Joe. "That's always been the goal."

Two days later, on a Monday, weights clanged away at the school. Caruso was already getting into shape for football.

***

He didn't grow up playing the sport. Prior to his junior year, when he joined the varsity squad, Caruso had only participated in one season of football, and that was when he was a little kid.

So when Caruso showed up last year as an inexperienced junior, coach Doug Smith may have been a little skeptical. Whatever concerns he had didn't last long, though. Caruso listened, asked questions, studied the game and the Raiders' schemes, and earned a starting spot.

As a senior, he's developed into one of the Raiders best skill players, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound tight end who can move out to receiver, a reliable outside linebacker, a guy who also makes appearances on special teams.

His Raiders (9-3) are in the middle of another playoff run and will travel to Glenvar on Friday for the 7 p.m. Region 2C championship game. They're shooting for their sixth state title in eight seasons. But this playoff run is an unlikely one, because Appomattox lacks the experience some other recent teams here have displayed. It's a young group comprised of many players who haven't gone through steady training at the youth level. As a result, Smith and his coaching staff are playing catch-up, urging players to buy into the system.

"Such a young and inexperienced group," Smith said Wednesday afternoon, as he stood on the field at Bragg Stadium after practice concluded. "I know that sounds weird because we're getting ready to play our 13th game, but it's the truth. We're still getting used to communicating, recognizing formations and what those concepts are, where we had guys in the past who knew those concepts.

"So it's all of us being on the same page, coaches and players. It's been tough. We've been very fortunate to have some high football IQ kids [in the past] and these guys are getting there. We're still working on it."

***

It's rare for upperclassmen here to earn significant playing time if they lack experience.

"We've had a couple to do that," Smith said, "and they've gotten playing time, maybe play some special teams, but we never could count on them."

Caruso has succeeded because of his athleticism and willingness to learn at all costs.

"When we call plays, I know he knows what he's doing," Smith explained. "That's what's so weird. If he doesn't know, he stands in front of you and looks you in the eye and he asks and you to answer him, and he's got it. He doesn't shy away from not knowing.

"And he doesn't come off the field. To play both ways and he's on extra points, kickoff, kickoff return. He's a gladiator out there. It's just weird. To do baseball all year long and then come out here? We have all our offseason work and he doesn't get any of that. So I'm just thankful for him."

***

His days often begin early. Caruso leads the school's chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which has proven popular among football players here for years. A receiver who graduated last spring, Collin Slagle, previously led the FCA group and asked Caruso to take it over this school year. Caruso believes the group is essential to the football team's success. Faith has been a constant theme in the program since Smith was hired prior to the 2012 season.

"We couldn't do anything without our father in heaven," Caruso said. "None of this would be possible without him."

Smith couldn't be happier with Caruso's leadership, and with the fact that younger players are poised to lead FCA once Caruso graduates next spring.

"I've always prayed for that," the coach said, "because I know one day I won't be here, and I'm thinking I hope they can carry it on. Because it's huge. ... With Alex, for a kid whose got baseball and football and then he's got classes, to say, 'I'll meet kids up here at 7:15 in the morning for FCA,' to lead it and not just show up and sit back and listen, but to lead it, that means he took hours to prepare for what he's about to do. That's why I say he's exceptional."

Caruso's leadership role is important, in part because these players need each other and the encouragement that comes with belief. That need all of that, especially right now.

***

The tragedies that occurred in 2015 were followed by other unfortunate developments. An EF-3 tornado ripped through the county the following winter. Players dealt with personal issues over the years, knowing Smith was standing by to help. And in the fall of 2020, Smith was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, for which he likely will always undergo treatments. He missed coaching from the sideline during an abbreviated COVID-altered campaign in the spring of 2021, but coached virtually and handed off in-person duties to defensive coordinator Stephen Castello. The Raiders won their fifth, and most recent, championship that spring.

This season also has been marked by struggles. A senior lineman has been in an ICU unit in Roanoke and is headed home soon, Smith said, although the player is likely diabetic.

Another player, freshman Jahmil Scott, is dealing with the death of his mother, Argenlina Scott. Teammates have rallied around Jahmil, who goes by the nickname JJ. Argenlina died Nov. 16. She was 57.

"These kids are learning to deal with death now," Smith said. "JJ, he really thought his mom was gonna make it, and then all of the sudden she was gone, just like that. And that's a young kid, a ninth grader."

Two days after his mother's death, JJ suited up as the Raiders won at top-seeded Radford, the team's signature playoff victory so far. JJ stood in front of the team after the game and cried. He told players and coaches how much he appreciated their support, and then added this: "I just want to thank you guys for all the hugs you gave me."

"That's what killed me," Smith said. "It was big for him, just being hugged by his teammates. That was huge for him. He's a special guy. He wants to do his best for everybody out here."

It was a moment of mourning amid the happiness of victory, and it helped the closely-knit group bond even more.

"These guys are grouping together, praying about it, and you just know they're trusting in God through all these bad things," Smith said. "When bad things happen, they might say 'Why, God? Why, God?' Well, God is with us, and that's what we get to tell them."

***

The season is winding to a close. Should the Raiders win this week, they'll head into the state semifinals the following Saturday and possibly to the state title game on Dec. 10. Right now, no one here wants the run to end. Appomattox will try to defeat Glenvar, a playoff rival, for the sixth time in as many years on Friday.

"Sound, as usual," Smith said of the Salem-based Highlanders. "One of the best coached teams we ever go against. Nasty and mean and strong up front. Great receivers and great routes and always a good quarterback. And if they have to run it, they've got some wiggle. They've got backs that can shake a little. They're just tough. And they play us harder than just about anybody. Last year it went down to the wire. I don't expect anything different."

The team heads into the game well fed. This week, volunteers joined to provide players with Thanksgiving meals, to be eaten at school and taken home. It's become a fall staple at the school, as volunteers routinely supply the team's needs. Usually, Smith only has to make one phone call; volunteers organize to do the rest.

"People have really stepped up to help these kids," Smith said.

Caruso will return to the baseball team after the season ends. The Raiders already have started working out together one day a week. Most of the talent from last year's team has returned, so Appomattox will have a chance to repeat as state champs. But first, Caruso has unfinished business with the football team. When he began working out two days after winning it all in baseball, he did so with a football goal.

"I knew that once we won the state championship, the next one is the most important," he said. "So that's where we want to get to."

He thought back this week to attending football games as a kid. It's special, he noted, being part of such a storied program.

"Coach Smith and Coach Castello — just two great people, great program, great culture they have here, and you see that and you're like, 'I want to be a part of that,'" Caruso said. "Ever since they started winning in 2015, you see the culture and you want to be a part of it."

Over the years, many youngsters here have felt the same way, dreamed the same dreams, hoped to one day become a Raider. And every year, it seems, the team rallies around each other to overcome some sort of hardship, whether it be of the personal kind or one that affects the entire school.

Smith talks about the resilience of his players. About the struggles they sometimes endure. About how he hopes lessons they can use as adults are being instilled now. Then he pauses.

"I don't know where we'd be without faith," he continues. "We go through problems, and God knows we're going through storms. And he's teaching us through all of them. We're gonna learn through the storms."