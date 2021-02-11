Playoff basketball games in flux as teams scramble to complete region tourneys

In 30 years of coaching, Ron Carter has never witnessed anything like this: teams quarantining, a wacky regular-season schedule and region tournaments currently undergoing changes as Virginia High School League teams fight two battles at once — COVID-19 and winter weather.
"I've never been in a situation where a program could get shut down at any minute," Carter, the Amherst girls basketball coach, said Thursday evening. "Every once in a while maybe you have a weird thing happen, but never anything like this."
His Lancers are entering the Region 4D championship, where a state berth is on the line, without ever playing a region semifinal game. How's that for weird?
Third-seeded Amherst (8-3) defeated Halifax 59-40 in the region quarterfinals Monday and was slated to travel to E.C. Glass for the semis. But Glass was forced to shut down because of coronavirus concerns, automatically putting Amherst in the championship.
As of Thursday evening, the title game (at top-seeded Pulaski) was scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. Friday. But inclement weather could push the game to 1 p.m. Saturday. If Saturday is a no-go because of snow and/or ice, the teams will attempt to play at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The other two area schools still in the playoff hunts (Altavista and Liberty Christian boys) also are waiting to see what happens with Friday's weather before making decisions about playing Saturday or Sunday.
For Amherst, this season had already been filled with uncertainty, long before this week's weather concerns. Two Lancers players had to quarantine for two weeks at a time because of COVID concerns. Now the squad is healthy, everyone has returned and Carter has conducted a few practices with everyone present. But his team spent time this week preparing for Glass, then had to suddenly change the plan to get ready for Pulaski instead.
"We've been through our share [of issues]," Carter said of his team, which includes leading scorer Kendra Smith (17.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Nadia West (12.8 ppg and 9.3 rpg).
At Altavista, the boys squad plans to host Rappahannock County in the Region 1B championship at 6 p.m. Friday. A state berth is also on the line. That game, coach Casey Johnson said Thursday evening, could be played Saturday, Sunday or even, possibly, Monday.
The Colonels (7-4) defeated Franklin in the semifinal round of region play earlier this week and are playing sound basketball behind leaders like Jayllen Jones, Stuart Hunt, Marquel Dawkins, Ben Tweedy and Braeden Reynolds.
"They're practicing hard, they're excited," Johnson said. "I think they see that we have a great chance, just based on how we're playing. … I think we have an edge, not over anyone, but we kind of have an edge to ourselves, especially about our defense.
"The guys are playing with a lot of confidence, and I think they should be."
The LCA boys (11-1) are in the Region 3C finals, with a chance to notch their second-straight state tournament berth. They host Spotswood in a game planned for Friday evening that could be moved to Saturday or Sunday afternoon.
Spotswood entered the region title game Thursday after its semifinal opponent, Charlottesville, announced it was ending its season to quarantine because of potential exposure during its quarterfinal-round win over Brookville.
LCA coaches began preparing for either Spotswood or Charlottesville late Wednesday night, then shifted their focus to Spotswood after hearing of the changes.
LCA coach Paul Redgate said his team is ready for the title bout. That much was evident in Wednesday's semifinal win over Fluvanna, as the Bulldogs' starting five — Jalen Leftwich, Seth Hildebrand, Tanner Thomas, Sully Holmes and Haddon Smith — all scored in double figures.
Redgate caught a couple Spotswood regular-season games online via the NFHS Network, which high schools across the country are using to broadcast games this season.
"These next 12 hours," he said Thursday night, "I'll be watching as much of their season as possible."