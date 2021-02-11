Playoff basketball games in flux as teams scramble to complete region tourneys

In 30 years of coaching, Ron Carter has never witnessed anything like this: teams quarantining, a wacky regular-season schedule and region tournaments currently undergoing changes as Virginia High School League teams fight two battles at once — COVID-19 and winter weather.

"I've never been in a situation where a program could get shut down at any minute," Carter, the Amherst girls basketball coach, said Thursday evening. "Every once in a while maybe you have a weird thing happen, but never anything like this."

His Lancers are entering the Region 4D championship, where a state berth is on the line, without ever playing a region semifinal game. How's that for weird?

Third-seeded Amherst (8-3) defeated Halifax 59-40 in the region quarterfinals Monday and was slated to travel to E.C. Glass for the semis. But Glass was forced to shut down because of coronavirus concerns, automatically putting Amherst in the championship.

As of Thursday evening, the title game (at top-seeded Pulaski) was scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. Friday. But inclement weather could push the game to 1 p.m. Saturday. If Saturday is a no-go because of snow and/or ice, the teams will attempt to play at 1 p.m. Sunday.