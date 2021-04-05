Playoff picture set for prep football; seven area teams in the mix

For an understanding of just how precarious this pandemic-altered playoff picture is, look no further than the Virginia High School League's Region 3C.

That's where Brookville has earned the No. 2 seed despite a 6-0 record. It's also where Liberty Christian benefitted from playing five of six scheduled games. And it's the region where Heritage needed several scenarios to work in its favor to secure a berth.

There are similar cases all across the playoff landscape this year. Uncertainty has abounded during each of the six weeks of the regular season. Now seven area teams have earned the right to play on for as many as four more weeks.

Rockbridge (6-0) took the Region 3C top spot because of bonus playoff points. All of Rockbridge's opponents played six games while three of Brookville's opponents did not, which means the Bees lost out on bonus points it could have otherwise received. So the second-seeded Bees host No. 3 LCA on Friday in what will be a rematch from opening night when BHS defeated the Bulldogs 25-14.

"We don't mind being a two seed," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "Home field is what we really wanted."