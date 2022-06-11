Powered by Layne's second perfect game in a title tilt, Appomattox softball repeats as state champ

In the final game of her high school career, Courtney Layne was perfect.

For the second straight year, Layne, the Appomattox left-handed, senior ace, threw a perfect game in the state championship, and classmate Kelsey Hackett recorded the walk-off hit as the Raiders outlasted Page County 1-0 on Saturday at Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

ACHS added a 40th victory to a win streak that now includes back-to-back Class 2 state softball championships. The Raiders' win also marked their 16th straight shutout and 24th triumph this year, and gave the team its first repeat titles in school history. Before capturing the crown last year, Appomattox last won the title in 1987.

Layne recorded 15 strikeouts against the Panthers (15-7), who reached Saturday's title tilt by recording seven hits, including a walk-off single, in a 3-2 win over against Dan River in the semifinals.

This is a breaking update. Check back for a full story, photos and video from the game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.