Powered by veteran players, Appomattox volleyball aims to reverse recent trend, advance to state tournament

In each of the last four campaigns, Appomattox volleyball has bulldozed opponents during the regular season.

The Raiders are 63-2 in regular-season matches, their last loss in that part of the campaign coming more than three years ago, on Sept. 24, 2019. Since then, they’ve won 57 straight in regular-season play, on the way to three straight undefeated regular-season records.

But amid all that dominance, Appomattox has yet to earn what it really wants. Conspicuously absent from its list of highlights over the past four years is a trip to the state tournament (or the region or state titles that, for many teams, accompany that journey).

“This year we really want it,” senior Kaydence Gilbert said during practice Monday, four days before she and her teammates were set to begin their stay in the Region 2C tournament. “We want to get farther.”

Gilbert and the Raiders host Radford at 7 p.m. Friday in the region quarterfinals. The 11-9-1 Bobcats will try to repeat the feat they accomplished three years ago, when, despite Gilbert’s team-high 11 kills as a freshman, they ended ACHS’ season in the region tourney.

In that year and in 2021, Appomattox saw extended win streaks come to an end at the hands of the eventual state champ (Radford first, followed by Glenvar last year).

“We haven’t lost to bad teams; we’ve lost to really good teams,” coach Mark Drinkard said. “But still, it’s frustrating not to get over that [hump].”

This year’s group — led by standouts Gilbert and classmate Haleigh Tweedy, along with junior Aubrey Fulcher — is determined to change the final outcome.

Gilbert and Tweedy, along with Kenley Booth, Lyndsey Lawson and Emily Purcell, have just one shot left to accomplish their ultimate goals.

That’s why Tweedy, as practice wrapped up Monday, said this final stretch of her volleyball career and her teammates’ season needs to be defined by an unwillingness to hold back when it comes to effort.

In the past two weeks in particular, Drinkard said he’s seen that desired quality on display in practices. Players are locked in on gleaning any bit of knowledge they can from coaches and each other, and on improving their skills for the “steep” step up in competition for the playoffs.

“I think they see the end and the goal and they’re like, ‘OK, now we’re back to work,’ Drinkard said, adding one athlete in particular has helped that cause. “And having Aubrey back helps, because she’s our emotional leader.”

Fulcher is a source of energy for the Raiders, one that was missing for half the season. Fulcher is the fulcrum on which the Appomattox offense pivots as its setter; but for 10 games, ACHS was forced to turn instead to Paisley Mann — a freshman who filled in well for the injured Fulcher, Drinkard and her teammates said, despite a significant difference in her experience level compared to the junior.

Fulcher still remembers the play in which she sprained her ankle. She went up for a block and landed on an opposing players’ foot as she came down. The weeks that followed were agonizing for Fulcher as she was relegated to the role of cheerleader, watching from the bench as six of her teammates played.

“I wanted to be in the action,” Fulcher said. “I wanted to get at it.”

That’s why Fulcher, described as the team’s most obvious “competitor” by Drinkard, did everything she could to try to get back on the court as soon as possible — including explicitly requesting that opportunity of her coach during a match.

“I would always write a little thing on his [notebook] like, ‘Put Aubrey in,’ acting like it was another coach saying it,” Fulcher said, explaining the tactic she unleashed when Drinkard wasn’t losing.

And despite not fooling Drinkard the first time, Fulcher tried again.

“She did it three sets in a row,” Drinkard said. “Then the second time it was like, ‘No, I’m serious this time, put Aubrey in.’ She wanted to play, there’s no question.”

So when she finally did get back on the court during Dogwood District play (despite only serving initially), she and her teammates were invigorated again by her energy and skill set on the court, the latter of which has been especially noticeable in her connection with Gilbert.

Fulcher — a “fast little thing,” according to Gilbert, whose speed helps her get to the second ball to keep the Raiders’ powerful attack moving — and Gilbert have combined to become one of the best setter-hitter duos in program history over the past few seasons.

Gilbert solidified that idea recently when she became the school’s career kills leader. She notched No. 830 in the regular-season finale last week, passing Amanda Lewandowski’s previous best mark of 828 set in 2005.

Drinkard knew when he saw Gilbert playing as an eighth grader, “she was a beast.” Gilbert could have started on his varsity team at that age, had it been allowed. But as soon as she was able to join the team, she started showing off her understanding of the game to strategically hit, roll or tip the ball to certain places and using her arm to smash away kills.

“She’s a really powerful hitter,” Tweedy said of Gilbert. “I wouldn’t wanna be on the other side.”

For her career, Gilbert averages 3.6 kills per set. This year, that number is even higher at 4.6. Her total kill tally on the season is 300, amassed via a .422 hitting percentage and 52.9% kill percentage.

Gilbert also leads the team in aces (90), blocks (52) and digs (153).

“When she has her mind set that she wants to dominate the match,” Drinkard said, “it’s like, ‘Look out.’”

Tweedy also is a reliable offensive option, using her strength and “big ol’ arm,” as Gilbert describes it, to her advantage.

And Appomattox is helped, too, by younger players who often refuse to leave the gym after practices until Drinkard runs them out.

Those athletes, like the Raiders’ veterans, don’t want their season to end just yet.

“They know what’s happened in the past,” Drinkard said of his upperclassmen. “They’ve been here, they’ve seen the disappointment, they’ve felt it, and they don’t want it to happen again. … They don’t want anything to come between the effort and opportunity they have.”