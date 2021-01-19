Prep agate for Tuesday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 65, E.C. Glass 61
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-1)
Thomas 2, Duff 3, Jalen Leftwich 20, Seth Hildebrand 16, Holmes 6, Haddon Smith 18. Totals 22 15-21 65.
E.C. GLASS (1-2)
Camp Conner 11, Treacy 3, O'maundre Harris 13, Zach Smith 18, Carrington 5, Owen Dunlop 11. Totals 23 5-6 61.
Liberty Christian;23;8;17;17;—;65
E.C. Glass;11;10;18;22;—;61
3-point goals: LCA 6 (Duff, Hildebrand, Smith 4). Glass 10 (Conner 3, Harris, Smith 4, Carrington, Dunlop).
Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Hildebrand 6 rebounds; Smith 6 rebounds. ECG — Dunlop 6 rebounds; Harris 4 assists.
Heritage 65, Rustburg 42
HERITAGE (4-1)
Payton 3, Jacobi Lambert 18, Ferguson 9, Horsley 3, Hussain Williams 20, Johnson 4, Washington 8. Totals 25 4-10 65.
RUSTBURG (0-6)
Lawson Sweeney 15, Taylor 4, Lan. Sweeney 9, Allen 1, Kyle Fields 13. Totals 14 11-20 42.
HHS;13;20;17;15;—;65
RHS;16;14;7;5;—;42
3-point goals: Heritage 11 (Payton, Lambert, Ferguson 3, Williams 6). Rustburg 3 (Lan. Sweeney 2, Fields).
Amherst 68, Brookville 63
Amherst (4-1)
Brown 3, Brett Waugh 11, Marcus Rose 12, Burns 4, Trey Wright 13, Woolridge 3, Montez Andrews 10, Jordan 6, Idore 4, Cashwell 2. Totals 22 16-23 68.
Brookville (1-3)
Ramsey 4, Garrett Bowles 15, Tayshaun Butler 24, JT Brown 12, Martin 6, Preston 2. Totals 23 13-28 63.
Amherst;18;11;15;24;—;68
Brookville;8;14;17;24;—;63
3-point goals: Amherst 8 (Waugh, Rose 2, Wright 2, Woolridge, Andrews 2). Brookville 4 (Bowles 3, Brown).
Highlights: BHS — Butler 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals; Brown 8 rebounds.
Dogwood District
Nelson 34, Appomattox 32
NELSON (3-0)
Jaren Purvis 13, Rose 7, Widdifield 3, McGarry 4, Brown 2, Hughes 3, Martin 2. Totals 10 11-21 34.
APPOMATTOX (1-2)
Jordan Scott 16, Scruggs 9, Revely 3, Lawing 2, Davin 2. Totals 11 2-2 32.
NCHS;10;4;11;9;—;34
ACHS;8;7;5;12;—;32
3-point goals: Nelson (McGarry 2, Rose, Hughes). Appomattox (Scott 4, Scruggs 3, Revely).
Highlights: NCHS — Purvis 15 rebounds, 3 blocks. ACHS — Scott 10 rebounds, 4 steals.
Altavista 76, William Campbell 55
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (0-3)
Russell Thompson 13, Elam 2, Graves 2, Mason 4, Solorio 1, Colten Allen 12, Yoder 3, Sloan Seals 18. Totals 19 13-17.
ALTAVISTA (3-1)
Jones 20, Johnson 4, Marquel Dawkins 13, Tweedy 3, Ryan Hart 17, Stuart Hunt 15, Ford 4. Totals 25 20-29 76.
WCHS;10;14;17;14;—;55
ACS;20;17;19;20;—;76
3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Allen 2, Yoder, Seals). Altavista 6 (Jones 2, Hart 2, Johnson, Hunt).
Highlights: ACS — Jones 8 steals, Hart 4 steals, Dawkins 4 assists, Hunt 5 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 41, Liberty Christian 27
E.C. GLASS (3-0)
Jamiyah Henry 12, Osborne 5, Osei 9, Williamson 4, Jordyn Goode 11. Totals 15 8-16 41.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Hartless 7, Hesse 2, A. Anderson 2, Mannins 2, Robbins 8, E. Anderson 6. Totals 10 6-14 27.
ECG;11;13;7;10;—;41
LCA;10;5;4;8;—;27
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 3 (Henry 2, Osei). Liberty Christian 1 (Hartless).
Highlights: E.C. Glass — Henry 4 assists; Osborne 5 steals, 7 assists; Osei 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Williamson 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Goode 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
Amherst 39, Brookville 24
BROOKVILLE (0-2)
Steffens 5, Taylor 4, Brown 9, Bonds 6. Totals 9 4-6 24.
AMHERST (4-1)
Smith 5, Padgett 8, Nadia West 19, Lloyd 5, Lena 2. Totals 16 4-8 39.
BHS;10;9;1;5;—;25
ACHS;6;6;17;10;—;39
3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Brown 2). Amherst 3 (Padgett 2, Lloyd).
Rustburg 52, Heritage 30
RUSTBURG (2-3)
Ochs 6, Delaney Scharnus 13, Lacks 6, Hudson 3, Mayhew 6, Bailey Morris 18. Totals 19 14-27 52.
HERITAGE (0-4)
Graves 3, Lewis 9, Alexander 5, Howard 6, Moore 4, Steadman 3. Totals 12 1-9 30.
RHS;13;12;11;16;—;52
HHS;7;8;10;5;—;30
3-point goals: Heritage 5 (Graves, Lewis, Howard 2, Steadman).
Blue Ridge Conference
New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30
NEW COVENANT (2-2)
Brielle Walker 8, Sophia Rucker 2, Emily Newsome 10, Phoebe Prillaman 23, Anna Burton 3. Totals 19 2-4 46.
EMU (0-2)
Nussbaum 8, H. Halie Mast 15, Solomon 2, Myers 3, Flanders 2. Totals 9 9-16 30.
NCS;5;14;16;11;—;46
EMS;7;10;5;8;—;30
3-point goals: New Covenant 6 (Prillaman 5, Burton). EMU 3 (Nussbaum 2, Most).
Highlights: NCS — Rucker 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Prillaman 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Newsome 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Walker 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
E.C. Glass 85, Amherst 65, Altavista 52
At Downtown YMCA
200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Ethan Alley, Kasey Morris, Aidan Palys, Luke King) 2:13.57; 200 Free: Mac Webb (ECG) 2:22.58; 200 IM: Kris Schultz (Alta) 2:28.46; 50 Free: Joey Procopio (ACHS) 28.44; 100 Fly: Alley (ECG) 1:!6.19; 100 Free: Procopio (ACHS) 1:04.12; 400 Free: Schultz (Alta) 4:39.50; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Grant Helm, Spencer Knight, Webb, Morris) 2:02.07; 100 Back: Alley (ECG) 1:15.49; 100 Breast: Mason Drummond (ACHS) 1:24.03; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Alley, Palys, King, Webb) 4:32.43.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
E.C. Glass 81, Amherst 66, Altavista 59
At Downtown YMCA
200 Medley: Amherst (Kayleigh Lilly, Clara Carter, Lauren Eby, Emily Phillips) 2:37.06; 200 Free: Emma Andrews (Alta) 2:48.13; 200 IM: Eby (ACHS) 3:07.69; 50 Free: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 32.26; 100 Fly: Caroline Russell (ECG) 1:11.02; 100 Free: Sommardahl (ECG) 1:13.58; 400 Free: Russell (ECG) 4:54.40; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (H. Sommardahl, Leland Landes, Lauren Chester, Libbie Sommardahl) 2:19.03; 100 Back: L. Sommardahl (ECG) 1:27.11; 100 Breast: Trinity Shirlen (Alta) 1:40.09; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Chester, L. Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, Russell) 5:03.59.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Campbell at Nelson, 6 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.
Heritage, Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.