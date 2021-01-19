 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep agate for Tuesday, Jan. 19
agate

Prep agate for Tuesday, Jan. 19

{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 65, E.C. Glass 61

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-1)

Thomas 2, Duff 3, Jalen Leftwich 20, Seth Hildebrand 16, Holmes 6, Haddon Smith 18. Totals 22 15-21 65.

E.C. GLASS (1-2)

Camp Conner 11, Treacy 3, O'maundre Harris 13, Zach Smith 18, Carrington 5, Owen Dunlop 11. Totals 23 5-6 61.

Liberty Christian;23;8;17;17;—;65

E.C. Glass;11;10;18;22;—;61

3-point goals: LCA 6 (Duff, Hildebrand, Smith 4). Glass 10 (Conner 3, Harris, Smith 4, Carrington, Dunlop).

Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 10 rebounds, 6 assists; Hildebrand 6 rebounds; Smith 6 rebounds. ECG — Dunlop 6 rebounds; Harris 4 assists.

Heritage 65, Rustburg 42

HERITAGE (4-1)

Payton 3, Jacobi Lambert 18, Ferguson 9, Horsley 3, Hussain Williams 20, Johnson 4, Washington 8. Totals 25 4-10 65.

RUSTBURG (0-6)

Lawson Sweeney 15, Taylor 4, Lan. Sweeney 9, Allen 1, Kyle Fields 13. Totals 14 11-20 42.

HHS;13;20;17;15;—;65

RHS;16;14;7;5;—;42

3-point goals: Heritage 11 (Payton, Lambert, Ferguson 3, Williams 6). Rustburg 3 (Lan. Sweeney 2, Fields).

Amherst 68, Brookville 63

Amherst (4-1)

Brown 3, Brett Waugh 11, Marcus Rose 12, Burns 4, Trey Wright 13, Woolridge 3, Montez Andrews 10, Jordan 6, Idore 4, Cashwell 2. Totals 22 16-23 68.

Brookville (1-3)

Ramsey 4, Garrett Bowles 15, Tayshaun Butler 24, JT Brown 12, Martin 6, Preston 2. Totals 23 13-28 63.

Amherst;18;11;15;24;—;68

Brookville;8;14;17;24;—;63

3-point goals: Amherst 8 (Waugh, Rose 2, Wright 2, Woolridge, Andrews 2). Brookville 4 (Bowles 3, Brown).

Highlights: BHS — Butler 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals; Brown 8 rebounds.

Dogwood District

Nelson 34, Appomattox 32

NELSON (3-0)

Jaren Purvis 13, Rose 7, Widdifield 3, McGarry 4, Brown 2, Hughes 3, Martin 2. Totals 10 11-21 34.

APPOMATTOX (1-2)

Jordan Scott 16, Scruggs 9, Revely 3, Lawing 2, Davin 2. Totals 11 2-2 32.

NCHS;10;4;11;9;—;34

ACHS;8;7;5;12;—;32

3-point goals: Nelson (McGarry 2, Rose, Hughes). Appomattox (Scott 4, Scruggs 3, Revely).

Highlights: NCHS — Purvis 15 rebounds, 3 blocks. ACHS — Scott 10 rebounds, 4 steals.

Altavista 76, William Campbell 55

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (0-3)

Russell Thompson 13, Elam 2, Graves 2, Mason 4, Solorio 1, Colten Allen 12, Yoder 3, Sloan Seals 18. Totals 19 13-17.

ALTAVISTA (3-1)

Jones 20, Johnson 4, Marquel Dawkins 13, Tweedy 3, Ryan Hart 17, Stuart Hunt 15, Ford 4. Totals 25 20-29 76.

WCHS;10;14;17;14;—;55

ACS;20;17;19;20;—;76

3-point goals: William Campbell 4 (Allen 2, Yoder, Seals). Altavista 6 (Jones 2, Hart 2, Johnson, Hunt).

Highlights: ACS — Jones 8 steals, Hart 4 steals, Dawkins 4 assists, Hunt 5 rebounds. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 41, Liberty Christian 27

E.C. GLASS (3-0)

Jamiyah Henry 12, Osborne 5, Osei 9, Williamson 4, Jordyn Goode 11. Totals 15 8-16 41.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)

Hartless 7, Hesse 2, A. Anderson 2, Mannins 2, Robbins 8, E. Anderson 6. Totals 10 6-14 27.

ECG;11;13;7;10;—;41

LCA;10;5;4;8;—;27

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 3 (Henry 2, Osei). Liberty Christian 1 (Hartless).

Highlights: E.C. Glass — Henry 4 assists; Osborne 5 steals, 7 assists; Osei 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Williamson 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Goode 5 rebounds, 3 steals.

Amherst 39, Brookville 24

BROOKVILLE (0-2)

Steffens 5, Taylor 4, Brown 9, Bonds 6. Totals 9 4-6 24.

AMHERST (4-1)

Smith 5, Padgett 8, Nadia West 19, Lloyd 5, Lena 2. Totals 16 4-8 39.

BHS;10;9;1;5;—;25

ACHS;6;6;17;10;—;39

3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Brown 2). Amherst 3 (Padgett 2, Lloyd).

Rustburg 52, Heritage 30

RUSTBURG (2-3)

Ochs 6, Delaney Scharnus 13, Lacks 6, Hudson 3, Mayhew 6, Bailey Morris 18. Totals 19 14-27 52. 

HERITAGE (0-4)

Graves 3, Lewis 9, Alexander 5, Howard 6, Moore 4, Steadman 3. Totals 12 1-9 30. 

RHS;13;12;11;16;—;52

HHS;7;8;10;5;—;30

3-point goals: Heritage 5 (Graves, Lewis, Howard 2, Steadman). 

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 46, Eastern Mennonite 30

NEW COVENANT (2-2)

Brielle Walker 8, Sophia Rucker 2, Emily Newsome 10, Phoebe Prillaman 23, Anna Burton 3. Totals 19 2-4 46.

EMU (0-2)

Nussbaum 8, H. Halie Mast 15, Solomon 2, Myers 3, Flanders 2. Totals 9 9-16 30.

NCS;5;14;16;11;—;46

EMS;7;10;5;8;—;30

3-point goals: New Covenant 6 (Prillaman 5, Burton). EMU 3 (Nussbaum 2, Most).

Highlights: NCS — Rucker 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks; Prillaman 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Newsome 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Walker 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

E.C. Glass 85, Amherst 65, Altavista 52

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Ethan Alley, Kasey Morris, Aidan Palys, Luke King) 2:13.57; 200 Free: Mac Webb (ECG) 2:22.58; 200 IM: Kris Schultz (Alta) 2:28.46; 50 Free: Joey Procopio (ACHS) 28.44; 100 Fly: Alley (ECG) 1:!6.19; 100 Free: Procopio (ACHS) 1:04.12; 400 Free: Schultz (Alta) 4:39.50; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Grant Helm, Spencer Knight, Webb, Morris) 2:02.07; 100 Back: Alley (ECG) 1:15.49; 100 Breast: Mason Drummond (ACHS) 1:24.03; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Alley, Palys, King, Webb) 4:32.43.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

E.C. Glass 81, Amherst 66, Altavista 59

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley: Amherst (Kayleigh Lilly, Clara Carter, Lauren Eby, Emily Phillips) 2:37.06; 200 Free: Emma Andrews (Alta) 2:48.13; 200 IM: Eby (ACHS) 3:07.69; 50 Free: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 32.26; 100 Fly: Caroline Russell (ECG) 1:11.02; 100 Free: Sommardahl (ECG) 1:13.58; 400 Free: Russell (ECG) 4:54.40; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (H. Sommardahl, Leland Landes, Lauren Chester, Libbie Sommardahl) 2:19.03; 100 Back: L. Sommardahl (ECG) 1:27.11; 100 Breast: Trinity Shirlen (Alta) 1:40.09; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Chester, L. Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, Russell) 5:03.59.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Nelson at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

William Campbell at Nelson, 6 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Brookville, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Heritage, Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian orb

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert