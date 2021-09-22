 Skip to main content
Prep briefs: Heritage vs. Rustburg moved to Monday, Staunton River-Alleghany get new date
Heritage and Rustburg, originally scheduled to play Saturday afternoon, have moved their game to Monday. The Week 5 game will be played at 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. 

Rustburg (2-1) was supposed to play Liberty Christian (3-0) earlier this week, but that game has been moved to Oct. 1. The Pioneers (3-1) had previously moved their game against Rustburg to Saturday in order to stay on a consistent schedule after Lynchburg City Schools decided the annual Jug Bowl game against E.C. Glass would be played on a Saturday afternoon. Heritage won that thriller 49-42. 

Staunton River and Alleghany set new date

Staunton River athletic director Josh Smallwood announced via email Wednesday that the Golden Eagles (2-1) will play at Alleghany on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Earlier this week, SRHS announced the game was postponed because of quarantine of SRHS individuals following last week's win at Tunstall. This week's game day is currently listed as tentative. 

