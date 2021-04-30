Prep Capsule: Appomattox at Stuarts Draft, Class 2 state championship

Class 2 Championship

Appomattox at Stuarts Draft

FACTS: Stuarts Draft advanced to its second straight title game by posting four shutouts, holding opponents to 5.8 points per game, and confounding defenses with its Wing-T approach. The lone loss occurred to neighbor Riverheads (a 10-7 decision), which hosts Galax in today's Class 1 championship. Draft and Appomattox have one common opponent in 2021: Glenvar. The Cougars downed Glenvar 27-0 on opening night; Appomattox ended Glenvar's season for the Region 2C title. ACHS looks to eat into the Draft defense by gaining strong field position from returners like Tez Booker and Ervis Davin, then pouncing with quick offensive strikes. Don't be surprised if the Raiders have the edge in the run game. They have so many options, like experienced junior Tre Lawing, running backs Keyshawn Baker and Jonathan Pennix. (Pennix picked up a Division I offer from Pittsburgh on Friday to go along with one from Boston College.) In the receiving game, Booker, Jordan Scott and Davin make up Lawing's favorite targets. The trio has combined for all 10 of Lawing's TD passes. The ACHS defense has earned two shutouts, held opponents to six points or less four times and given up 8.5 points per game. Appomattox looks to extend its 21-game winning streak. The last time these two teams met, ACHS earned a 42-21 win for the state title, pouncing on Draft mistakes. The bottom line: If the Raiders take advantage of the Cougars' errors, showcase their speed in the open field and get stingy on defense, the title will likely go back to Raider Country for the fifth time in six seasons.