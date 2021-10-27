Prep football capsule: Appomattox at William Campbell

FACTS: In its last home game of the regular season, William Campbell is looking to pick up some more momentum after having won two straight to boost its Dogwood District record to 3-1. Including Thursday’s matchup, the Generals, who sit on the edge of the Region 1B playoff field in sixth in the rankings, have just two games left in the regular season (a matchup in Ringgold with Dan River is next week). Since dropping a surprisingly lopsided game to Gretna, Campbell has rebounded with wins over Nelson and Chatham, using three straight scores to come from behind in the latter. Junior receiver Russell Thompson played well in that one, recording a trio of TD passes to power the Generals past the Cavaliers. A win over Class 2 Appomattox would be massive for Campbell’s playoff hopes, given Appomattox’s sterling record and the fact that only six teams will make the 1B tournament. Appomattox, of course, will have something to say about that, and is the toughest draw in Dogwood play. The Raiders aim to keep intact a district win streak that started seven years ago and includes nine wins over Campbell. They shut out the Generals twice last season, 49-0 and 53-0. To put up a similar result this time, Appomattox will count on dual-threat QB Tre Lawing, who has tallied 1,180 yards of total offense (702 yards passing, 478 rushing) and a combined 21 TDs (13 passing, eight rushing). JaQuan Walker (317 yards) and Jonathan Pennix (478 yards) will be the main players to watch in the backfield, but the Generals also have to keep an eye on Ervis Davin, who has six receiving touchdowns and 410 yards on just 17 receptions. After giving up three quick scores and the most points to a district opponent yet in Chatham last week, the Raiders, who had just one regular-season game left on their schedule as of Wednesday, look to head into the postseason on a high note.