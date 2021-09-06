Prep football capsule for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Nelson County at Page County

FACTS: Finally the Governors have a chance to test their skills against someone other than their own teammates. Nelson, like other programs in the state, has fallen victim to bad luck so far ahead of and during a campaign in which multiple teams are navigating COVID-19 issues. The Govs had all of their scrimmages and their Week 1 game called off, and this matchup with Page was pushed from its originally scheduled Friday date to Tuesday because the Panthers were dealing with virus quarantine requirements. The extra time could prove beneficial for NCHS, which has a litany of youngsters on its roster and just five seniors. Among the positions that will be filled by inexperienced players is QB, a spot previously occupied by George Brown, who graduated in the spring. He was the most reliable offensive option who could run or throw the ball in the pandemic-shortened, one-win campaign. Page County, meanwhile, is looking to get back on track after suffering a lopsided Week 1 setback. PCHS ate up the clock in that matchup but hurt itself by committing turnovers. If the much more experienced Panthers can get the mistakes under control, they have a good chance to even their record and hand Nelson a loss in the Governors’ opener. NCHS hopes to snap a four-game skid in the all-time series, which Page leads 5-2.