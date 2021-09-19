Prep Football Capsule: Liberty Christian at Rustburg

FACTS: Rustburg has been impressive in its two wins this season, beating Monticello and Altavista by an average of 34 points. The Red Devils are entering a gauntlet now, though, with a Liberty Christian team that has dominated so far. This is the Seminole District opener for both teams. The Bulldogs are one of four area Virginia High School League teams still undefeated, dispatching three non-district opponents by an average of 31 points. They’ve done it multiple ways, with QB Davis Lane (384 yards passing and five TDs) using his arm and connection with receivers to pick up big chunks of yardage and scores, a litany of running backs burning opponents on the ground and a defense that has taken advantage of opponents’ miscues. Among the players Rustburg will need to stop to pull off the upset is Jaylin Belford, who has four rushing TDs, a receiving score and a kickoff return for a touchdown. Belford is averaging first-down yardage every time he carries the ball and has 350 yards on the ground, bolstered by a 234-yard night last week. He also has 180 yards receiving. Rustburg will counter with QB Mike Knight and receiver Avery Dixon, who will need to connect for some long gains, because LCA’s hulking line might make running room hard to come by. The Red Devils also feature running back Jaidian Johnson, a dynamic back who played through an ankle injury earlier this month at Appomattox. Red Devils back Ceyron Jones rushed for 205 yards last week, scored four touchdowns and was 2 for 2 on two-point conversions.