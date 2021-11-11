Prep Football Capsules for first-round region games

FACTS: No team was able to stop Liberty Christian during the regular season, and it's unlikely Wilson Memorial will be able to end the Bulldogs' undefeated run through the 2021 campaign in Friday's Region 3C quarterfinals. In its quest for its first Virginia High School League title, LCA has bowled over opponents, averaging 47.3 points per game while allowing just 15.6 points on average. Class 4 teams E.C. Glass, which ended its season Thursday in the Region 4D quarterfinals, and Bassett are the only squads to come anywhere close to LCA on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs still won each of those contests by three scores. The No. 8 seed Green Hornets are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 and will count on mostly juniors as it tries for an upset. The top-seeded Bulldogs have experience on their side, too, but also prominently feature a freshman that already has garnered Division I attention in Gideon Davidson. Gideon is part of a two-headed Davidson rushing attack, sharing handoffs with his brother Caleb. The two lead LCA with 812 and 668 yards rushing, respectively. Gideon picks up 11.1 yards per carry, on average, while Caleb averages 7 yards per tote. The two are complemented by the play of senior Jaylin Belford, who can do damage as both a receiver and rusher (with 1,037 yards of total offense) and as a returner in special teams play. Davis Lane, who surpassed the 1,000-yard passing plateau last week, completes 61.8% of his passes for an average of 19.6 yards per completion, and has thrown just three interceptions against 13 touchdowns. Look for LCA to cruise into the semifinals.