Prep Football Capsules for first-round region games

Amherst at Salem
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 4-5. Salem 8-1.
LAST WEEK: Amherst lost to Heritage 55-20. Salem defeated Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 37-13.
FACTS: Amherst looks to snap a five-game skid against Salem on Friday, when the familiar foes will meet for the 10th time in the playoffs. The Spartans, the No. 1 seed in Region 4D, have won five of nine in the postseason against ACHS, including each of the last two playoff meetings in 2015 and 2019. Salem is the obvious favorite to send Amherst, the No. 8 seed, packing again. SHS is the reigning Class 4 state champ and has reeled off eight straight victories. None of its opponents in the last eight weeks has scored more than two touchdowns, and the veteran-laden Spartans enter with an average of 39 points per game. Amherst certainly enters battled tested after closing out the season with consecutive games against the top three seeds in Region 3C (Liberty Christian, Heritage and Brookville). The Lancers, who just barely earned a spot in the postseason by recording 0.16 more power points than Pulaski, will look to Tyleik Brown (768 yards and seven touchdowns on 31-of-66 passing) and Lawrence Brown (695 yards and eight TDs on 25 catches) to get the job done through the air. But with rain in the forecast, also look for ACHS to turn to senior Vincent Sweeney, who leads the team with 601 yards rushing, Jor'dyn Whitelaw (487 yards) and Isaiah Idore (390 yards) to keep the chains moving via the ground game.
Wilson Memorial at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Wilson Memorial 5-5. LCA 9-0.
LAST WEEK: Wilson Memorial overwhelmed Staunton 46-13. LCA defeated E.C. Glass 41-21.
FACTS: No team was able to stop Liberty Christian during the regular season, and it's unlikely Wilson Memorial will be able to end the Bulldogs' undefeated run through the 2021 campaign in Friday's Region 3C quarterfinals. In its quest for its first Virginia High School League title, LCA has bowled over opponents, averaging 47.3 points per game while allowing just 15.6 points on average. Class 4 teams E.C. Glass, which ended its season Thursday in the Region 4D quarterfinals, and Bassett are the only squads to come anywhere close to LCA on the scoreboard, but the Bulldogs still won each of those contests by three scores. The No. 8 seed Green Hornets are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 and will count on mostly juniors as it tries for an upset. The top-seeded Bulldogs have experience on their side, too, but also prominently feature a freshman that already has garnered Division I attention in Gideon Davidson. Gideon is part of a two-headed Davidson rushing attack, sharing handoffs with his brother Caleb. The two lead LCA with 812 and 668 yards rushing, respectively. Gideon picks up 11.1 yards per carry, on average, while Caleb averages 7 yards per tote. The two are complemented by the play of senior Jaylin Belford, who can do damage as both a receiver and rusher (with 1,037 yards of total offense) and as a returner in special teams play. Davis Lane, who surpassed the 1,000-yard passing plateau last week, completes 61.8% of his passes for an average of 19.6 yards per completion, and has thrown just three interceptions against 13 touchdowns. Look for LCA to cruise into the semifinals.
Waynesboro at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Waynesboro 5-5. Heritage 8-2.
LAST WEEK: Waynesboro topped Broadway 28-26. Heritage crushed Amherst 55-20.
FACTS: Heritage now has advanced to the playoffs in all 10 of Brad Bradley's seasons at the helm, a testament to both the athletes inside the school's walls and a coaching staff that gets the team prepared for what is typically a lengthy playoff run each year. Under Bradley, HHS has been bounced from the playoffs in the first round only twice, in 2010 and 2011, and it's not likely to happen tonight, either. Waynesboro has won its last three games, and those victories helped the Little Giants sneak in as the Region 3C's No. 7 team (Heritage is No. 2). But they haven't consistently faced the level of play Heritage has in the Seminole District, and the Pioneers have performed well against teams from the Shenandoah Valley in recent memory. This is the first meeting between these schools. Heritage has reeled off three straight victories since its loss to LCA in October. Quarterback Kam Burns has passed for 1,319 yards and completed 63% of his passes (84 of 133). Despite dealing with an ankle injury this season, Zach Steele has managed to pile up a team-best 832 rushing yards, while Rajan Booker has contributed 544 yards on the ground. Waynesboro is tasked with keeping up with speedy receivers Deuce Crawford (534 receiving yards), who averages nearly 18 yards per reception, and Keshaun Hubbard (480 receiving yards and a 17.7 average). They two receivers have combined for seven touchdowns.
Rockbridge County at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Rockbridge 5-5. Brookville 6-3.
LAST WEEK: Rockbridge crumbled to Turner Ashby 31-0. Brookville edged Rustburg 7-0.
FACTS: Stopping 6-foot-4 quarterback Miller Jay is paramount to Brookville's success Friday. Jay can reel off touchdown after touchdown and is the leader of Rockbridge's offensive attack. But possible rain could slow that passing game, too. Brookville transformed itself into a run-heavy offense this season, with Tayshaun Butler leading the way. Butler is one of the hardest runners in Central Virginia and one of the savviest backs, as well. He's rarely bottled up over the course of four quarters, and Brookville will rely on him to run up the gut and on the outside edge. The Bees enter the Region 3C playoffs as the No. 3 seed, while Rockbridge is No. 6 It's a tough road ahead, with LCA and Heritage occupying the top two spots in the region. Brookville has advanced to the playoffs every year since 2004, including all of Jon Meeks' eight seasons as coach.
Staunton River at Christiansburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 4-5. Christiansburg 9-1.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River was pelted by Lord Botetourt 70-7. Christiansburg pounced on Pulaski County 41-28.
FACTS: The hits kept coming for Staunton River during the regular season. The Golden Eagles were the area team hit hardest by COVID; it had to pause activities multiple times and shuffle games like a deck of cards. But SRHS persisted and was rewarded with the final berth into the Region 3D tournament for its first playoff appearance since 2017, when it advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals. It immediately faces a tall task as it takes on Christiansburg, which has reeled off five straight wins. The Blue Demons enter averaging 38 points per game, and they've held seven of 10 opponents to three touchdowns or fewer, shutting out three of them. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, enter hoping to earn back momentum after suffering three straight losses in less than two weeks' time. They were walloped by William Fleming and Lord Botetourt to end the regular season, only scoring seven points in the two games, so they'll look to guys like Jailin Martin, Brady Barns and Lucas Oversteet to jumpstart the offense. Martin has over 500 rushing yards, while Overstreet is a versatile playmaker who can slot in at receiver or QB. Barns also can lead the offense as he splits time with Overstreet under center. Friday will mark just the second meeting between the teams; Christiansburg took won the first 34-28 in 2001.
Gretna at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Gretna 5-5. Appomattox 8-1.
LAST WEEK: Gretna walloped Nelson 39-0. Appomattox was idle.
FACTS: Appomattox begins its quest for a sixth state title in seven years Friday night, and the Raiders face a Gretna squad they defeated 56-18 on Oct. 8. The Region 2C's No. 2 seed has benefitted from a high-octane offense in 2021. The Raiders are averaging 47.3 points per game behind guys like senior quarterback Tre Lawing, running backs Jonathan Pennix and JaQuan Walker and receiver Ervis Davin. Lawing missed part of he early season with a shoulder injury but still has managed to throw for 769 yards on 30-of-58 passing, for 25.6 yards per completion. His favorite target is the speedy Davin, who averages better than 25 yards per catch and has reeled in 16 passes for 401 yards to go along with 254 rushing yards. Pennix gains 15.3 yards per tote and has rushed for 627 yards, while Walker has added 434 yards on the ground and averages 9.4 per rush. Gretna's challenge is to slow those playmakers, but that's no easy task. The Hawks posted two shutouts to close the regular season, a 21-0 rout of Chatham and a 39-0 blowout against Nelson. But they head to Appomattox's Bragg Stadium, where the Raiders faithful always turn out in droves once the playoffs begin. And why not? Under coach Doug Smith, ACHS has been a fun team to watch, especially when the postseason comes around.
William Campbell at Sussex Central
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 4-4. Sussex Central 6-2.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell washed over Dan River 34-24. Sussex Central outlasted Surry County 28-22.
FACTS: Friday marks the seventh meeting all-time between these teams. Campbell leads the series 5-2, reeling off four straight wins from 2005 to 2008, with all of those coming in season openers. Both of its losses to the Tigers, however, have come in the playoffs. The Generals fell 26-20 in the most recent meeting in 2015 in the postseason. William Campbell will be the underdog this time as it faces a team that has lost just twice, against a Class 3 squad in Southampton and the top seed in Region 1A, Essex. The Generals also have to make a two-hour trek for the contest. After emerging from the regular-season with a mixed bag of results, WCHS, the No. 5 seed for the first-round matchup with the No. 4 Tigers, needs to be more consistent to earn the win Friday. The Generals showed they could hold off comeback attempts in wins over Dan River and Chatham — thanks in large part to veteran receiver Russell Thompson — but an earlier loss to Gretna exposed its weaknesses. The two other district wins for Campbell came against Altavista, which failed to make the six-team Region 1B playoff field, and hapless Nelson. The road ahead for the winner will get significantly more difficult, as the top two seeds — including No. 1 Riverheads, the winner of the last five state titles — each got byes for the first round.