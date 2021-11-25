Prep Football Capsules for region championships

Appomattox at Glenvar
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 10-1. Glenvar 11-1.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox mauled Radford 56-28. Glenvar raced past Martinsville 38-0.
FACTS: These teams have vied for the No. 1 seed in Region 2C all season. Ultimately, Glenvar earned it, which gave the Highlanders home-field advantage in this one. But their supremacy in the points standings may have only been possible because Appomattox was unable to make up its opening-night game against Buckingham County. That game was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within Buckingham's program, and the two teams never found a common makeup date. Glenvar and Appomattox have one common opponent: Radford. The Highlanders held off the Bobcats on Oct. 29, 23-21. Appomattox smashed Radford in the Region 2C semifinals last week. Look for Glenvar to rely on its passing game and hope it can put stress on the Appomattox secondary. Quarterback Aiden Wolk will likely pass for a ton of yards Friday, but if Appomattox can limit the run game like it did last week against Radford and break up some passes, it can stall drives and get the defense off the field. Appomattox has won all four meetings between the two clubs, so Glenvar enters this one looking for long-overdue revenge. The Raiders earned 26-14 win in the 2017 region title game and have faced Glenvar in the region semifinals every year since. In 2018, the Raiders won 24-21, the closest game the two teams have played. Appomattox won 21-0 the next year and 48-21 during the pandemic-shortened spring season. Glenvar has had seven months to stew about that one, making the rematch one that shouldn't be missed.
Brookville at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Brookville 8-3. LCA 11-0.
LAST WEEK: Brookville pounced on Heritage 50-21. LCA shut down Broadway 48-0.
FACTS: When Brookville and LCA met in September, the Bulldogs put up 420 yards of total offense and held Brookville to 164 rushing yards. That can't happen tonight if BHS wants to pull off the upset. BHS has gotten great production from its run game since the playoffs began, and coach Jon Meeks believes his team is playing its best football at the moment. LCA is averaging 48.2 points per game and allowing just 13.4 points. The Bulldogs have given up just seven points in the playoffs. The key for LCA on Friday night is to keep up that defensive toughness. That will be important because Brookville's defense is strong, too; LCA's 35 points in the first matchup was a season low for a single game. Brookville has to finish drives. Meeks wants either a field goal or a touchdown whenever the Bees pass the opponent's 30-yard line. That's when the LCA defense has tended to stand strongest this season. As evidence that the Bees running game has hit a high gear this postseason, consider quarterback Drake McDaniel. In two games, he's rushed for 198 yards and is averaging 12.4 yards per carry. He's not the fastest guy on the field, but McDaniel has worked on his footwork and speed a lot over the last couple years. The result: a more fluid quarterback who aids the BHS run game. Of course, LCA has a dual-threat quarterback in UVa commit Davis Lane, the reigning 55-meter dash state champ in Class 3. BHS will want to keep the ball away from Jaylin Belford on kickoffs and punts, because Belford is known for devastating returns. But the Bulldogs have other options. Caleb Sears, for instance returned the opening kick 72 yards for a score against Wilson Memorial two weeks ago.