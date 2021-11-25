Prep Football Capsules for region championships

FACTS: When Brookville and LCA met in September, the Bulldogs put up 420 yards of total offense and held Brookville to 164 rushing yards. That can't happen tonight if BHS wants to pull off the upset. BHS has gotten great production from its run game since the playoffs began, and coach Jon Meeks believes his team is playing its best football at the moment. LCA is averaging 48.2 points per game and allowing just 13.4 points. The Bulldogs have given up just seven points in the playoffs. The key for LCA on Friday night is to keep up that defensive toughness. That will be important because Brookville's defense is strong, too; LCA's 35 points in the first matchup was a season low for a single game. Brookville has to finish drives. Meeks wants either a field goal or a touchdown whenever the Bees pass the opponent's 30-yard line. That's when the LCA defense has tended to stand strongest this season. As evidence that the Bees running game has hit a high gear this postseason, consider quarterback Drake McDaniel. In two games, he's rushed for 198 yards and is averaging 12.4 yards per carry. He's not the fastest guy on the field, but McDaniel has worked on his footwork and speed a lot over the last couple years. The result: a more fluid quarterback who aids the BHS run game. Of course, LCA has a dual-threat quarterback in UVa commit Davis Lane, the reigning 55-meter dash state champ in Class 3. BHS will want to keep the ball away from Jaylin Belford on kickoffs and punts, because Belford is known for devastating returns. But the Bulldogs have other options. Caleb Sears, for instance returned the opening kick 72 yards for a score against Wilson Memorial two weeks ago.