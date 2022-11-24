Prep football capsules for region championships

Appomattox at Glenvar

WHAT: Region 2C Championship

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Appomattox 9-3. Glenvar 9-3.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox outlasted Radford 38-33. Glenvar shut out Martinsville 35-0.

FACTS: The Raiders and Highlanders had never met before the 2017 season. In the past five campaigns, though, they’ve become familiar foes. The teams have faced off five times (once each season), with all five matchups coming in the playoffs. History says Appomattox, despite being seeded lower for Friday’s game (it’s the No. 4 seed while Glenvar is the 3 seed), has the upper hand, as the Raiders are 5-0 against the Highlanders. But Glenvar hopes to continue its revenge tour Friday; in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs, it beat teams it lost to in the regular season (Floyd County in the region quarterfinals and Martinsville in the semis). Friday’s game will be a rematch of last season’s region title game that also took place in Salem. Appomattox won that one 27-21, in one of two games in the series decided by one score or fewer. On average, the Raiders have won each game by about two touchdowns. The rematch will be one of three meetings between the teams in the region championship, and they’ve met three other times in the region semis. Appomattox has ended promising campaigns for the Highlanders each time (winning three times in Sale, and twice at Bragg Stadium), and is responsible as a result for five of their 13 losses over the previous five seasons. The Raiders went on to win three state titles in that five-season stretch; however, this year’s group doesn’t have the resume each of those teams carried into those Glenvar matchups. For the first time, ACHS enters with more than two losses. But after those setbacks in nondistrict play, it’s piled up eight straight wins by an average of 22 points. Last week’s game against Radford was the closest of the season for Appomattox. Glenvar enters on a five-game winning streak. It also beat Radford this season, by a narrower, 37-34 margin. On the year, Appomattox and Glenvar are pretty evenly matched when it comes to scoring offense, at 34.1 points per game and 32.1 ppg, respectively. Defensively, though, the Highlanders allow just 15 points per contest while the Raiders give up 21.4 ppg.

Salem at E.C. Glass

WHAT: Region 4D Championship

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday, City Stadium

RADIO: 105.9 FM

RECORDS: Salem 10-2. E.C. Glass 11-1.

LAST WEEK: Salem defeated Louisa 54-37. E.C. Glass downed Amherst 42-14.

FACTS: E.C. Glass was on the brink of making the state semifinals three years ago, in 2019, and in the season immediately before. The Hilltoppers were a win away in 2005, too. But after coming up short in each of those three tries, Glass hopes its fate is different this year. The top-seeded 'Toppers are looking for their first state semifinal berth since 1995, where they ultimately won before falling in the state title game. A win Saturday also would keep alive Glass' aim to capture a state title for the first time since 1988. But perennial powerhouse stands in the way right now. "We’re right here with our fingertips on the top of the mountain; we’ve just gotta pull ourselves up," Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "To beat Salem would turn this program back into what it used to be." The third-seeded Spartans, who have won 10 state championships all-time and are looking to get back to the title tilt after a one-year absence, will make their 10th appearance in a region title game in the last 11 years. One of those region title games also was a matchup with Glass, in 2019. Before that Salem win, the teams hadn't met since the 1980s. This time around, Glass knows Salem has the ability to put up gaudy numbers offensively, where it focuses on the run and gets significant contributions from junior running back Peyton Lewis. The Spartans have a slight edge over the Hilltoppers in points per game at 40.1 to 38.4. Glass hopes its revamped offense that balances the run and pass leads to an offensive showing similar to the ones it put on in the first two weeks of the playoffs. Led by senior quarterback George White, who has nine rushing scores and 19 passing TDs amassed via 120-of-196 passing (62.1%), Glass scored a combined 95 points against Halifax and Amherst. Credit running back Mike Thomas, along with receivers Vari Gilbert and Sam Treacy, and Taeon Mosby (who plays a role in both the run and passing games) for much of that production, too. Glass' defense was particularly stout in its last outing against ACHS, allowing less than 200 yards of total offense and recording its 10th game in which it gave up 14 points or less. On the season, the Hilltoppers' defense allows 12.3 points per game, slightly better than Salem's 14.7 points per game allowed.

Heritage at Liberty Christian

WHAT: Region 3C Championship

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM, 90.9 FM

RECORDS: Heritage 10-2. Liberty Christian 11-1.

LAST WEEK: Heritage blasted Brookville 49-21. Liberty Christian clobbered Turner Ashby 50-19.

FACTS: The matchup between the top teams from this region promises to live up to its billing. LCA walked away with a 14-6 victory in an October regular-season bout that was the tale of two halves. Heritage's defense was lights-out in the first half and the Pioneers entered the locker room with a 6-0 lead. But armed with sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, the Bulldogs took over in the final 24 minutes. Second-seeded Heritage now enters Williams Stadium a second time this season looking for revenge, while LCA is vying for its third straight region title as it seeks to get back to the Class 3 state championship for the second straight season. One big story in this matchup is whether Davidson will be able to play Saturday. The talented sophomore was injured in the first half of regular-season finale against E.C. Glass and hasn't played since. The Bulldogs have gotten by without him in the playoffs by revamping the offense. Quarterback Joe Borchers is passing more often and a couple running backs, in Eli Castaneda and Justis Belford, have stepped up to fill the void. Should that same plan be in place Saturday, Heritage may present challenges, because it is adept at stopping the run and has excellent defensive backs to defend against the pass. But the top-seeded Bulldogs are always dangerous and are skilled at adjusting on the fly, then using a barrage of deceptive plays to keep the opposition off balance. Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman topped the 2,000-yard passing mark against Brookville last week and has completed 61% of his passes for 2,068 yards and 17 touchdowns. Running back Rajan Booker eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark last week and has scored 16 rushing touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Watch Saturday for Heritage's weapons at receiver. They are numerous and include Tavion Clark, the team leader in receiving yards with 696, as well as Booker, Marcus White, Marquis White, Emeere Kelso, and tight end Terrell Washington, who is one of the team's defensive leaders, as well. For LCA, Borchers has competed 76 of 125 passes for 1,367 yards and 14 scores. He's fresh off a four-touchdown performance last week. Borchers' favorite target is Jaden Skates, who has 23 catches for 439 yards and seven TDs. Look for backup quarterback Jeb Moon, a speedy sophomore, to help in the run game when the Bulldogs need to push the ball up field and take on a different look for a few downs. Castaneda has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games.