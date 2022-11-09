Prep Football Capsules for region quarterfinals

Staunton at Heritage

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lynchburg City Stadium

WHAT: Region 3C quarterfinals

RADIO: 102.3 FM

RECORDS: Heritage 8-2. Staunton 7-3.

LAST WEEK: Staunton lost to Wilson Memorial 28-24. Heritage downed Amherst 45-14.

FACTS: Heritage begins the playoffs needing to stop or limit the production of quarterback Walker Darby. The senior has thrown for 1,017 yards, 12 touchdowns and completed 55% of his passes while throwing just three interceptions. Darby provides a jolt to the offense that averaged 31 points in seven wins. Those victories all occurred in a row to start the season, and Staunton lost its last three contests, to Buffalo Gap, Riverheads and Wilson Memorial. Second-seeded Heritage last faced Staunton (previously named R.E. Lee) in the regular season in 2013 and '14, earning victories both times. The Pioneers' two losses, to Dinwiddie and LCA, probably helped make this a stronger team in the long run. They've reeled off three straight since the 14-6 loss to LCA in mid-October, and averaged 45 points per game in those three contests. Quarterback Hov Bateman has thrown for 1,774 yards in his senior season, completing 60% of passes (135 of 224) and tallying 15 touchdowns. Tavion Clark leads the receiving corps with 606 yards on 46 catches, while Bateman and Rajan Booker have shouldered the load in the running game. Booker sports a team-best 836 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs, while Bateman has 679 yards and additional eight touchdowns. Heritage is averaging more than 356 yards per game and 7.1 yards per play. All that might be too much for a seventh-seeded Staunton team that isn't used to the tough brand of football played in the Seminole District.

Wilson Memorial at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 3C quarterfinals

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Wilson Memorial 7-3. Brookville 7-3.

LAST WEEK: Wilson Memorial defeated Staunton 28-24. Brookville defeated Rustburg 35-14.

FACTS: The No. 3 seed Bees are looking to go deep into the playoffs for the second straight year, after advancing to the Region 3C title game one year ago. That playoff quest begins Thursday against a tough, sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial team. The Green Hornets offense has been consistent this season. Quarterback Aiden Podgorski has thrown for 1,245 yards and 12 touchdowns, and running back Brayden Tyree, a junior, sports over 1,100 rushing yards. Another tough runner, Ryan Mundie, has nearly 800 rushing yards. The Bees will definitely need to rely on a defense that has been lockdown at certain times this season. Brookville will want to exploit the Green Hornets defense, which gave up 23.4 points per game in the regular season, and the Bees have the high-powered offense to do it. Led by quarterback Drake McDaniel, that smashmouth approach has worked wonders this season. McDaniel has rushed for 1,041 yards and 13 touchdowns, while running back Jor'Dyn Whitelaw is roughly 50 yards away from surpassing the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Fullback Michael Viar can gash the middle and also is nearing the 1,000-yard mark. He and Whitelaw have combined for 23 rushing touchdowns. Win tonight and a rematch against Heritage could be in the works for Week 2 of the postseason.

Staunton River at Magna Vista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 3D quarterfinals

RECORDS: Staunton River 5-5. Magna Vista 7-3.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to Lord Botetourt 41-14. Magna Vista walloped Patrick County 55-28.

FACTS: Thursday’s meeting will mark the fourth all-time between these teams. Magna Vista won in the playoffs in 2015, and SRHS got revenge the next year on the way to becoming state runner-up. MVHS won the other matchup in the 2021 regular season and looks to go up 3-1 in the series, and add a fifth straight win to its current resume. SRHS suffered a pair of losses to end the regular season, but its most recent defeat, to Region 3D’s top seed Lord Botetourt, prepared it to take on another of the region’s best teams. The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles have a handful of players able to move the ball on the ground, where they focus most of their offensive attack. Josh Kelley is on the cusp of 1,000 rushing yards for the year and leads the team with 950 yards and 10 touchdowns on 146 carries. Brady Barns and Austin Powell each are at more than 500 yards rushing. Barns has accounted for 15 touchdowns, seven of them through the air, where he is 60-of-108 passing for 584 yards. Second-seeded MV aims to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2019, while SRHS is seeking its first second-round game since 2017.

Amherst at Orange County

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 4D quarterfinals

RADIO: 1420 AM

RECORDS: Amherst 6-4. Orange County 8-2.

LAST WEEK: Amherst lost to Heritage 45-14. Orange County defeated Western Albemarle 28-7.

FACTS: The first-ever meeting between these two schools looks, on paper at least, like it should provide plenty of fireworks. Fourth-seeded Orange County enters averaging nearly 33 points per game and allowing 20 per contest. No. 5 Amherst's numbers are similar: 30.2 points scored per game and 23.9 allowed. The Lancers have fared much better in their non-district contests this season, scoring 52.6 points per game in those three games. They're also looking to end a three-game losing streak, the product of a tough end-of-the-season schedule that included Seminole District heavyweights Brookville, Liberty Christian and Heritage. Orange County was blown out in both of its losses — a 49-7 final against Louisa County and a 55-14 drubbing by Albemarle. Don't be deceived by the 8-2 record. The Fighting Hornets' regular-season schedule included five teams that did not make the playoffs and four teams that barely snuck into the field (Culpeper, Albemarle, Goochland and Western Albemarle). Amherst's district schedule was much more difficult, as seven of the eight teams that reside in the Seminole District qualified for the playoffs. Still, the Lancers will need to get their Wing-T offense working to perfection to survive on the road. That offense, which can feature a handful of rushing options, has churned up nearly 2,300 yards on the ground this season. Strong contributions from Eric West (514 rushing yards), Tyrique Thomas (431), JJ Morris (403) and Jyshawn Manning (383) are critical.

Jefferson Forest at Louisa County

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 4D quarterfinals

RADIO: 100.9 M

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 4-6. Louisa 10-0.

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest smashed Liberty 49-12. Louisa downed Goochland 49-21.

FACTS: Jefferson Forest is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but getting past the first round will take a gigantic effort from the undermanned seventh-seeded Cavaliers. Louisa is in the playoffs for the ninth straight campaign. The Lions were dominant on their run through the regular season, scoring an average of 53.4 points per game and holding 13.3 ppg. Only one team has scored more than three touchdowns against Louisa, but even that game against Albemarle was decided by 35 points. The lopsided win for JF to end the regular season gives the Cavaliers a boost, but against the best teams in the Seminole District, which much more closely resemble second-seeded Louisa, JF struggled to move the ball. One of its main ball carriers, Ethan Boone, has been out with an injury; it’s unclear whether he’ll be back. Instead, JF turns to a handful of inexperienced players in the run game, and complements them with senior Alex Marsteller. He’s been a major bright spot this season, and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing last week. He’ll need to put up another massive night if JF is to keep this one close.

Alleghany at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 2C quarterfinals

RECORDS: Alleghany 6-4. Appomattox 7-3.

LAST WEEK: Alleghany snipped Floyd County 28-6. Appomattox blasted William Campbell 56-12.

FACTS: Thursday’s meeting will be the first between these teams, and while they may be unfamiliar with each other, Appomattox certainly isn’t unfamiliar with postseason play. The fourth-seeded Raiders, who enter on six-game win streak after an eighth-straight perfect showing in Dogwood District play, have lost just twice in the playoffs since 2015; they’ve won 29 games and five state titles in that span. Fifth-seeded Alleghany, meanwhile, is back in into the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and looking for its first postseason win since 2010. The Mountaineers enter on a two-game win streak. Appomattox is well rested following its off week last week, after grinding through 10 straight weeks without a bye. The extra time off was especially important for the Raiders, who had to shuffle their offensive attack and defensive personnel when a wave of sickness hit. Look for Jonathan Pennix, a Virginia Tech commit, to be more involved this week than he was in each of Appomattox’s previous outings. He enters with a team-high 716 yards on 56 carries (12.8 yards per tote). Tre Kelso and Daniel Bradley also have contributed in the rushing department with 561 and 492 yards, respectively. QB Gray Peterson has picked up 424 yards on the ground to go with his 859 yards on 62-of-97 passing. He’s accounted for 14 touchdowns. The Mountaineers are trying to become the first team since 2014 to knock off Appomattox in the opening round of the region tournament.

Gretna at Radford

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 2C quarterfinals

RADIO: 106.3 FM

RECORDS: Gretna 5-5. Radford 9-1.

LAST WEEK: Gretna defeated Nelson 33-14. Radford thumped James River (Buchanan) 42-7.

FACTS: Gretna and Radford have faced off five times in the past. Two of those meetings have come in the playoffs, with each team coming out on top once. Most recently, the Hawks gained the upper hand, bouncing the Bobcats from the postseason in the region semifinals in 2019, after Radford did the same the season before. This season, RHS has outscored opponents by more than 22 points on average on the way to the top seed in the region and its fifth straight playoff appearance, while Gretna put together an up-and-down showing during the regular season to eke into the playoffs. The Hawks were tested early and came away with three non-district losses to start the campaign, but recorded a respectable 5-2 mark in the Dogwood District. They’re coming off three straight wins and hope momentum can lead to an upset. They’ll look offensively to Melvin Wooden, who is on the verge of 1,000 passing yards (he sits at 945, along with 510 rushing yards), and Zamarreon Younger (728 rushing yuards on 109 totes) to get the job done.

Halifax County at E.C. Glass

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Saturday, Lynchburg City Stadium

WHAT: Region 4D quarterfinals

RADIO: 105.9 FM

RECORDS: Halifax County 5-5. E.C. Glass 9-1.

LAST WEEK: Halifax County punched out Tunstall 28-6. E.C. Glass defeated LCA 26-14.

FACTS: The trick for visiting Halifax County is to avoid a blowout of epic proportions. The South Boston-based Comets needed a 22-point win over Patrick County to break a four-game losing streak late last month, then fell to Bassett before defeating Tunstall to close out the regular seasons. Those two wins, against Patrick County and the Trojans, are hardly worth celebrating, even though they helped eighth-seeded Halifax sneak into the field above Pulaski, because those two teams went a combined 2-20 this season. Glass celebrated the first Seminole District football title in school history on Friday when it defeated LCA to earn a three-way share of the title with the Bulldogs and Heritage. The 4D's No. 1 seed enters having won six straight games since falling to Heritage in the Jug Bowl. An early lead tonight could mean additional rest for some starters, who should welcome that prospect given the fact the midtown group is out to prove it can make a lengthy playoff run. Running back Mike Thomas enters with nearly 800 rushing yards, a respectable feat, since the Hilltoppers weren't as run-focused at the beginning of the season as they've become during the second half. Quarterback George White, fresh off a solid outing against LCA, has completed nearly 62% of passes (102 of 165), thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and tossed 16 touchdowns. Glass may not be forced to pass much this week, but if so, look for receivers like Vari Gilbert (479 receiving yards), Taeon Mosby (386) and Sam Treacy (289). The goal for Glass tonight: get the early lead, sub in some second-string guys and look toward a second-round game that could be much tougher.

Rustburg at Liberty Christian

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday, Williams Stadium

WHAT: Region quarterfinals

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

RECORDS: Rustburg 5-5. Liberty Christian 9-1.

LAST WEEK: Rustburg lost to Brookville 35-14. LCA lost to E.C. Glass 26-14.

FACTS: The last time these two Seminole District teams faced off, LCA earned a lopsided 56-6 victory. That team was much different than the one that could be on the field Saturday for the Bulldogs. Top-seeded LCA was without four-star running back Gideon Davidson for much of last week's loss to E.C. Glass, and the sophomore was on crutches and wore a brace on one of his ankles in the huddle after the game. He leads the area with 1,409 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns and averaged more than 10 yards per carry during the regular season, which is a ridiculous accomplishment. LCA could get by without him tonight and then hope he can return later in the playoffs. The team has other rushing options, although they lack the firepower Davidson brings to the offense. Last week, LCA turned to backup RB Elijah Castaneda, who rushed for 137 yards. And there's speedy backup quarterback Jeb Moon, who could see time in the run game by subbing in sometimes for QB Joe Borchers. And then there's Caleb Davidson, who hasn't been relied on quite as much offensively during his senior year as he was as a junior, but who still features plenty of pop. No. 8 seed Rustburg features wins over Monricello, Appomattox, Altavista, Liberty an Jefferson Forest. LCA will have to watch out for running back Qua Rosser, one of the area's leaders with 1,132 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

William Campbell at Buffalo Gap

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHAT: Region 1B quarterfinals

RECORDS: William Campbell 3-7. Buffalo Gap 6-4.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell lost to Appomattox 56-12. Buffalo Gap raided Fort Defiance 31-22.

FACTS: William Campbell just barely avoided an early end to its season and earned a playoff berth for the 12th straight year. The sixth-seeded Generals have gotten major contributions offensively from a handful of players, specifically in the passing game, where QB Tae Thompson has thrown for an area-best 1,776 yards on 120-of-195 passing. He’s tallied 16 touchdowns through the air against 11 interceptions, often connecting with the likes of JJ Graves, Elijah Jackson and Deshawn Hamlett. The first of those two each have more than 550 yards, with Hamlett checking in at 461. Xavier Daye also provides a boost on the ground with his team-best 790 yards. All of the five previous meetings between Campbell and third-seeded Buffalo Gap have occurred in the playoffs. The Generals bounced Gap in 2003, ’04 and ’05 before the Bison returned the favor in 2007. Campbell also won the most recent meeting, which took place in 2008.

Virginia Episcopal vs. Covenant

KICKOFF: noon Saturday, Dinwiddie Sports Complex

WHAT: Virginia Independent Schools Football League championship

RECORDS: VES 8-1. Covenant 10-0.

LAST WEEK: VES defeated Rappahannock County 52-6. Covenant won by forfeit.

FACTS: Virginia Episcopal has been on a tear in recent weeks as it took on opponents in the eight-man VISFL. The Bishops have won four straight, all by at least 34 points. Their last loss, though, came against Saturday’s opponent. VES is one of just two opponents to score more than 14 points against Covenant, but it still fell by a wide margin, 44-18, in their Oct. 7 meeting. The Eagles score on average of 55.8 points per game and have gotten more than 1,000 yards of offense each from junior Mark Wamhoff (1,357 yards and 28 touchdowns on 101-of-134 passing) and sophomore Jonathan Newton (1,119 yards on 94 carries). Edwin Moye, Tucker Olmert and Walter Marr lead the charge offensively for VES with more than 500 yards passing, over 700 yards rushing and more than 400 yards receiving, respectively.