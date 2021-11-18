Prep Football Capsules for region semifinals

FACTS: Appomattox crushed Radford 41-12 to start the playoffs during the pandemic-altered spring season, but Raiders coach Doug Smith sees a more athletic group than the one his squad bounced seven months ago. The Bobcats have four or five playmakers who can hurt opposing defenses, but starting linebacker and WMI commit Tyrel Dobson reportedly has been sidelined with a knee injury. Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing (850 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 407 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs) has played through a shoulder injury that will require surgery when the season is complete, and the senior is pivotal to the Raiders' success. "He's been a warrior," Smith said. "He's playing with some pain, but he doesn't talk about it." Radford also has to contend with running back and corner Jonathan Pennix, who holds multiple Division I offers. He leads ACHS with 772 rushing yards on 51 carries (for a whopping 15.1 yards per tote) and has scored 12 times. JaQuan Walker's work at running back gives Appomattox a three-headed monster that will be difficult for the Bobcats to contain. Appomattox won with ease last week, but Gretna kept things close in the first half. Smith hopes that was a product of his team having a bye during the last week of the regular season and that it'll be back to form this week. Radford alternates between two QBs, Marcell Baylor and Landen Clark, and one moves out to receiver when the other takes on signal-caller duties. The duo has combined for 1,453 passing yards and 20 TDs this season. Radford reminds Smith of the 2015 Richlands squad Appomattox defeated by six points in the region finals before going on to capture its first state title. "Fast athletes and a quarterback that can extend drives," Smith said. "So you better bring your 'A' game, because they can put some points on the board real quick."