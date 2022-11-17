Prep football capsules for region semifinals

Brookville at Heritage

WHAT: Region 3C semifinals

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday, Lynchburg City Stadium

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Heritage 9-2. Brookville 8-3.

LAST WEEK: Heritage stymied Staunton 35-0. Brookville pounced on Wilson Memorial 41-21.

FACTS: The Timberlake Road rivals duke it out for the fourth time in the playoffs Friday. They first met in the playoffs in 2017, again the following year and then last season. Heritage has won two of those contests (62-20 in 2017 and 21-0 in '19), while BHS knocked off the Pioneers 50-21 in last year's Region 3C semis. The Heritage defense hounded Brookville in this year's regular-season matchup at City Stadium. The Bees put up 343 yards of total offense, but had just one touchdown to show for their efforts, a 52-yard pass by Drake McDaniel to Steve Preston in the third quarter that cut the 10-point deficit down to three (Heritage won 10-7). The Pioneers had 14 tackles for a loss and three sacks in the game, and made a goal-line stand to preserve the win on Brookville's final drive. The key for the third-seeded Bees tonight is to find a work-around into the end zone. Heritage's defense has been tough this season, but Brookville's offense has been known for long, wear-you-down drives that often result in scores. Second-seeded Heritage would probably prefer more of an offensive output than it had in that October game. The Pioneers managed just 172 yards of total offense, with 95 coming from Hov Bateman's passing game (57 of those yards came on one play, a TD haul-in by Emeere Kelso for the first score of the night). Heritage is trying to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the seventh time under 11th-year coach coach Brad Bradley, while Brookville tries to do the same for the third time (and second straight season) under ninth-year coach Jon Meeks. The first battle between the two schools this season was a defensive one. Expect the same Friday night.

Staunton River at Christiansburg

WHAT: Region 3D semifinals

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS: Staunton River 6-5. Christiansburg 8-3.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River upset Magna Vista 35-21. Christiansburg trounced Abingdon 35-7.

FACTS: Staunton River and Christiansburg have met just twice before. SRHS lost the first matchup in 2001 by six points. CHS also won the second meeting, but the score was much more lopsided, 48-0. That game was played one year ago in the Region 3D quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles, then, are looking for revenge and a first win in the series. Staunton River already has a playoff win under its belt — its first since 2017 — and now is looking to use the momentum of last week’s upset of No. 2 seed Magna Vista to reach the region title game for the first time in five seasons, too. In the win last week, the SRHS defense pitched a shutout in the second half, and the offense showcased an ability to adapt, turning to the passing game after more heavily focusing on the run for most of the season. Quarterback Brady Barns threw for 127 yards (to increase his season tally to 711 yards on 64-of-113 passing) and two long touchdown passes to Macon Ayers that broke the game open in the second half. The Golden Eagles also know they have multiple options in the run game, with Barns and Austin Powell both near 600 yards and leading rusher Josh Kelley at 1,020 yards and 12 TDs on 163 carries (he passed the 1,000-yard mark last week). Those players will face a tall task against third-seeded Christiansburg, though; the Blue Demons, who feature mostly juniors and seniors, allow just 13.3 points per game. CHS has recorded three shutout wins (including a 41-0 victory over William Byrd, which SRHS beat 19-7 late in the regular season), and its only losses have come to teams that all are playing in region semifinal games this week (Radford, Salem and Patrick Henry-Roanoke). Christiansburg is looking to reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Appomattox at Radford

WHAT: Region 2C semifinals

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS: Appomattox 8-3. Radford 10-1.

LAST WEEK: Appomattox downed Alleghany 40-12. Radford beat Gretna 48-26.

FACTS: Before 2018, Appomattox and Radford had met just twice, in the 1980s. In recent years, though, the teams have become familiar playoff rivals, facing off three times in the past four seasons. In the first of those matchups in 2018, the Bobcats got the better of the Raiders, winning 28-25 in the Region 2C championship game and bringing to an end a streak of three straight state titles for Appomattox. But Appomattox found playoff revenge in the 2020 season (staged in spring 2021) on its way to a fifth state title in six seasons, then added a second straight win for good measure last year, by four scores. This time around, the Bobcats have the upper hand on paper. They’re the region’s top seed and riding a two-game win streak. Radford’s lone loss, a three-point defeat, came in Week 10 of the regular season to Glenvar, a team that also is still alive in the Region 2C tournament. Radford averages 39.9 points per game and gives up just 16.7 on the season, while Appomattox scores 33.7 and allows 20.4. The fourth-seeded Raiders enter on a seven-game win streak, during which those averages have been significantly better; they’ve score an average of 42.4 ppg and allowed 12.6 in the streak. Appomattox, in the unfamiliar role of underdog — and playing at Radford, where the Bobcats earned the 2018 win — will look to Gray Peterson to continue leading as he has been in recent weeks. The junior quarterback surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for passing last week, and he’s been able to scramble and pick up chunks of yardage when the pocket has broken down at times. De’Montay Fleshman proved a reliable target for Peterson in the passing game, and Daniel Bradley and Tre Kelso kept drives going on the ground. The two might be counted on more again Friday, because star running back Jonathan Pennix went out after re-aggravating an injury last week, and his status for this week is uncertain.

Turner Ashby at Liberty Christian

WHAT: Region 3C semifinals

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Williams Stadium

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Turner Ashby 9-2. LCA 10-1.

LAST WEEK: Turner Ashby held off Spotswood 17-14. LCA defeated Rustburg 27-16.

FACTS: Turner Ashby has reeled off six straight victories, but those wins came against teams who went a combined 16-36 this season. The Knights have won nine games, the most for the Bridgewater-based school since 2009, but those wins came against teams who went a combined 25-58 this season. They share one common opponent with LCA: the Brookville Bees. TA traveled to the area for a Week 2 game and got scorched by the Bees, 35-6. Brookville held TA to just 116 total yards and just 50 on the ground on 22 rushing attempts. The fifth-seeded Knights haven't faced as tough of a team since. The big news for No. 1 LCA will come down to a game-time decision. Sophomore running back Gideon Davidson, who suffered a sprained ankle against E.C. Glass in the regular-season finale, may be available in this one. But LCA might elect to go without him to let the four-star recruit rest an extra week and hope it can get past the Knights. Since Davidson went down, the Bulldogs have predominantly turned to Elijah Castaneda in the run game. He rushed for 137 yards against Glass and then added 62 against Rustburg. LCA basically becomes a more pass-oriented team under quarterback Joe Borchers without Davidson on the field. Borchers completed 5 of 13 passes with an interception and two touchdowns against Rustburg, finishing with 140 yards. He could be a difference-maker again this week. Turner Ashby had a tough time defending the pass against Brookville. The Knights will have to do a better job in that category if they want the upset.