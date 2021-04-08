Prep Football Capsules for Region Semifinals

FACTS: It will take the best performance of the season for Altavista and an off night by Riverheads for the Colonels to pull off the upset in the Region 1B semifinals. Altavista's wins came over William Campbell and Nelson County — but Riverheads plays at an entirely different level. The Gladiators haven't lost since Sept. 13, 2018, and are up to 32 straight wins since then (though they got a scare in their most recent contest, squeaking by Stuarts Draft with their closest margin in years). That streak includes two straight state titles, to go with two in 2017 and 2016, too. Altavista's last state championship came in 2014 (it was the second of two straight and capped an undefeated season), but the Colonels haven't been back to the title game since then and have been in rebuilding mode during the last several years. This season is no different, and despite fielding playmakers like Jayllen Jones and Marquel Dawkins, Altavista could run into a buzz saw tonight.