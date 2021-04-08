Prep Football Capsules for Region Semifinals

Liberty Christian at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Liberty Christian 4-1. Brookville 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Liberty Christian rolled past Amherst 56-0. Brookville dominated Jefferson Forest 61-17.
FACTS: Welcome to the most anticipated rematch in the area this season (so far). Since losing to Brookville in Week 1, LCA has been on a quest, rattling off four victories despite having two games canceled against Seminole District opponents JF and Glass. Now the Bulldogs look for revenge backed by a strong offensive line and an offense that can wear down the opposition with lengthy drives. Two strong quarterbacks in Drake McDaniel (Brookville) and Davis Lane (LCA) face off tonight. Brookville can hurt teams in so many ways. Its starting defense has been lights out, giving up around five points per game. Running backs Silas Rucker and Tayshaun Butler are putting the Bees in good field position for McDaniel’s arm to do its work. Butler is coming off a career night; he rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns last week. Meanwhile, LCA put up nearly 400 yards of total offense against Amherst, with Caleb Davidson rushing for 142 yards and Lane passing for 112. Everyone expects a nail-biter tonight. This one might come down to who can take care of the ball best.
Heritage at Rockbridge
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Heritage 5-1. Rockridge 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Heritage toppled E.C. Glass 31-7. Rockbridge edged Turner Ashby 31-27.
FACTS: Heritage enters the playoffs with new life after earning the No. 4 and final seed in Region 3C. The Pioneers also benefitted from Rockbridge’s Week 6 win over Turner Ashby. The last time HHS faced a pass-heavy quarterback was March 19, when Brookville’s Drake McDaniel threw for 230 yards. Now the Pioneers face another gunslinger in Rockbridge junior Miller Jay. And Heritage also has to contend with senior running back Bret McClung (6-foot-1, 220 pounds), who is coming off a game in which he rushed for 148 yards and four TDs. The Pioneers put together a strong defensive effort last week, something they hope carries over to tonight. The offensive attack is at its best when the O-line clicks, so the line needs to figure out Rockbridge’s defense early tonight for a strong start. The top-seeded Wildcats will be in trouble if they can’t contain sophomore running backs Zach Steele and Rajan Booker. Booker enters with 615 rushing yards, Steele with 471. They combined for more than 300 rushing yards and four TDs last week. Win and HHS plays either LCA or Brookville for the Region 3C championship next Friday. Rockbridge is led by former Nelson County coach Mark Poston, brother of former Staunton River coach Chuck Poston.
Amherst at Salem
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 1420 AM
RECORDS: Amherst 3-3. Salem 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Amherst was pummeled by LCA 56-0. Salem beat Pulaski 27-14.
FACTS: This familiar matchup plays out once again in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs, with Amherst looking to avenge a 58-13 loss from last season. Salem, which advanced to the state semifinals last season, aims to add a fifth straight win in the series. Amherst's last victory over Salem came in the season opener in 2016, which also was the last time the Lancers won a playoff game. To keep its season alive, Amherst needs to have seen significant improvement in multiple areas this week in practice. It starts up front, where the Lancers hope they can get quality performances from relatively inexperienced offensive linemen to create enough room for the Wing-T. Quarterback CJ Rose and a handful of other upperclassmen have the athleticism to move the chains if they can find room to run. The Lancers also need to limit their mistakes, both in terms of holding on to the ball and in eliminating careless penalties. Bad snaps and pitches and multiple false start calls often have given opponents a short field to work with.
Altavista at Riverheads
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Altavista 2-4. Riverheads 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Altavista fell to William Campbell 48-13. Riverheads slipped past Stuarts Draft in overtime 10-7.
FACTS: It will take the best performance of the season for Altavista and an off night by Riverheads for the Colonels to pull off the upset in the Region 1B semifinals. Altavista's wins came over William Campbell and Nelson County — but Riverheads plays at an entirely different level. The Gladiators haven't lost since Sept. 13, 2018, and are up to 32 straight wins since then (though they got a scare in their most recent contest, squeaking by Stuarts Draft with their closest margin in years). That streak includes two straight state titles, to go with two in 2017 and 2016, too. Altavista's last state championship came in 2014 (it was the second of two straight and capped an undefeated season), but the Colonels haven't been back to the title game since then and have been in rebuilding mode during the last several years. This season is no different, and despite fielding playmakers like Jayllen Jones and Marquel Dawkins, Altavista could run into a buzz saw tonight.
William Campbell at Central Lunenburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 3-3. Central Lunenburg 3-2.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell got revenge on Altavista 48-13. Central Lunenburg overwhelmed Randolph-Henry 42-6.
FACTS: Both William Campbell and Central Lunenburg are looking to capitalize on the momentum they found from wins to end the regular season in the other Region 1B semifinal tonight, which could be a close one. Neither team has fared especially well against bigger names in their districts, but both have picked up most of the wins they were expected to heading into the playoffs. The teams last met early in the 2019 season, when William Campbell left with a two-score win and snapped a four-game skid against the Chargers. The Generals will count on Chris Boyd, who rumbled for 303 yards and three TDs in a win over Altavista last week, and QB Russell Thompson to get the job done. Thompson was especially efficient last week, with four of his six completions going for scores; he was 6 of 8 for 173 yards.
Radford at Appomattox
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Radford 4-1. Appomattox 6-0.
LAST WEEK: Radford shut out Richlands 42-0. Appomattox was idle.
FACTS: The quest for a fifth state title in six years (and second straight) continues tonight for Appomattox, which is well rested after Nelson forfeited last week's game. ACHS still should have plenty of momentum after putting together a perfect run through the Dogwood District, capped by a shutout of William Campbell, its second this year. Appomattox's defense has been staunch, allowing less than five points per game. Led by junior QB Tre Lawing, the Raiders are scoring nearly 57 points per game. Plenty of offensive playmakers fill the roster, like receivers Tez Booker, Jonathan Pennix and Jordan Scott and running back Keyshawn Baker. They're also dangerous on special teams, having shown the ability to score with speedy returners. Radford, led by PJ Prioleau — a running back who late last month committed to play for Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on — has scored 40 or more points in each of its four wins. The Bobcats' lone loss was a narrow one, 16-14, to Glenvar, which earned the No. 3 seed in Region 2C. Radford is allowing just six points per game. Tonight's matchup will be the first between the teams since 2018; they've met only two other times, splitting games in 1980 and '81.
NOTES: All games streaming at nfhsnetwork.com.
— Compiled by Ben Cates and Emily Brown