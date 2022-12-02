Prep Football Capsules for Saturday's state semifinals

Christiansburg at Heritage

WHAT: Class 3 state semifinals

KICKOFF: Noon Saturday, at Lynchburg City Stadium

RADIO: 102.3 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Christiansburg 10-3. Heritage 11-2.

LAST WEEK: Christiansburg conquered Lord Botetourt 34-7. Heritage defeated Liberty Christian 22-17.

FACTS: The first of two games at City Stadium should be an electric one. Heritage is on a roll, having won six straight, and last week's victory over LCA for the Region 3C title gave the Pioneers plenty of confidence. They'll need all of that confidence against a Christiansburg squad that features hulking lines and disciplined skill players. Christiansburg's losses occurred to Radford, Salem and Roanoke-based Patrick Henry. Only the Patrick Henry loss was by double digits, as the Blue Demons fell by one to Radford and 6-0 to Salem. Christiansburg has won five straight. Heritage will have to remain disciplined today, but the Pioneers' defense has mostly been stout all season and is allowing 12.6 points per game in the playoffs. Heritage also has four shutouts to its credit this season. Senior quarterback Hov Bateman has accounted for more than 3,000 yards this season. He's passed for 2,172 yards and 18 touchdowns and completed 59% of passes while also rushing for 1,002 yards and 16 additional scores. Running back Rajan Booker leads the team with 1,058 yards and has been known both for his explosiveness and for churning up tough ground yards this season. Look for the Heritage receiving corps to make a difference in this one. Tavion Clark leads the way in that department with 739 yards and four touchdowns, while Markus White (4-6 yards, six TDs) and brother Marquis White (176 yards) are also difference makers. The two brothers are also excellent in the Heritage secondary. And that defense, from the lines to backs to safeties, have been the unsung heroes of Heritage's team this season. If the Pioneers are to make their first state title appearance since winning it all in 2018, that defense might just be a major reason why.

Appomattox at Graham

WHAT: Class 2 state semifinals

KICKOFF: 2 p.m. Saturday at Bluefield's Mitchell Stadium

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

RECORDS: Graham 13-0. Appomattox 10-3.

LAST WEEK: Graham pounced on Ridgeview 56-35. Appomattox outdueled Glenvar 38-34.

FACTS: The key for Appomattox will be to find ways to remain fresh. The Raiders enter with a disadvantage because Graham has the talent and the numbers to play athletes one way instead of two. Most Appomattox players go both ways, and many of them make appearances on special teams. Both sides feature plenty of outstanding playmakers. Watch especially for Graham's Ty'Drez Clements, a Division I recruit who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season. Appomattox quarterback Gray Peterson has completed 66.4% of his passes (87 of 131) and has thrown for a total of 1,279 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's averaging nearly 10 yards per completion and also has contributed in the run by rushing for 627 yards and 11 additional scores. Running back/receiver Jonathan Pennix has rushed for 1,066 yards and 20 scores while also leading the team in receiving yards, with 335 and three additional scores. Appomattox has injuries at running back and will rely on Pennix and Demontay Fleshman in that department. Graham features plenty of speed, akin to the kind the Raiders ran into against the G-Men in last year's state title game, which also was played in Bluefield. But look for the Raiders receiving corps to make a difference in the open field, courtesy of Pennix, Reagan Conroy (315 receiving yards) and Alex Caruso (227 receiving yards). Both Caruso and Conroy average around 15 yards per reception. The Raiders will have to guard against Graham's ability to change to game around in a hurry. "They're extremely explosive," Raiders coach Doug Smith said. "You miss a tackle and they're gone, nobody's gonna catch them. So you've got to get them lateral. They get vertical on you and it's gonna be hard." Graham is seeking to get back to the Class 2 state championship game, where it fell last year to King William. The G-Men have won 26 of their last 27 contests. Appomattox has won nine straight games since starting the season 1-3 and is back in the state semifinals for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Kettle Run at E.C. Glass

WHAT: Class 4 state semifinals

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Lynchburg City Stadium

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM

RECORDS: Kettle Run 13-0. E.C. Glass 12-1.

LAST WEEK: Kettle Run outlasted Loudoun County 35-34. E.C. Glass defeated Salem 35-21.

FACTS: After watching their city foes in another state semifinal earlier in the day, Glass will enter its home turf looking to further prove its case as one of the best teams in program history. The Hilltoppers are into the state semifinals for the first time in 27 years (since 1995). Saturday, they hope they can match the showing of that year's squad by winning once more and advancing to the state title game. Glass has been to the VHSL state championship just three times before, also getting there in 1991 and 1988, but it has only won once ('88). Standing in the way is a Kettle Run program that's found plenty of success despite its much shorter history. In its 15 seasons of existence, KRHS has posted nine winning campaigns and nine trips to the playoffs, including its current run of three straight. The Cougars are back in the state semifinals for the third time in that span. In search of their first state title game berth, Kettle Run is riding an offense that averages an 41.6 points per game and an eye-popping 403 yards per game, 220 of which come through the air. Jordan Tapscott has put together one of the best seasons as a receiver in VHSL history and enters with more yards (1,627) than Glass' top three receivers combined. He's averaging nearly 19 yards per catch as the main target for QB Abram Chumley, who averages 16 yards per completion and has a total of 44 TDs between the pass (31 scores) and run (12 TDs). Colton Quaker, a sophomore, is the Cougars' main rushing threat with 1,304 yards on the season and 17 touchdowns. Glass has been stout against the run, though, and is allowing just 12.6 points per game. Key to keeping Kettle Run's offense in check this week is what the secondary can do against Tapscott. Michael Osei is coming off a two-interception performance against Salem, and fellow DBs Vari Gilbert, Chris Walker-Wells and John Wood have two picks apiece. Glass' offense is similarly balanced, thanks to Mike Thomas (1,145 rushing yards on 176 carries) and George White (2,008 yards on 131-of-210 passing). Pay attention also to special teams, where Glass looks to have the edge with a handful of punt and kick returns that can tear up yards and give the offense a short field.