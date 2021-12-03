Prep Football Capsules for the state semifinals

Abingdon at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: Abingdon 12-1. LCA 12-0.
LAST WEEK: Abingdon slayed Lord Botetourt 28-14. LCA stung Brookville 42-6.
FACTS: LCA quarterback Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, ran for 60 and accounted for three touchdowns last week. LCA hopes the senior is slated for another big performance tis week against Abingdon, the Region 3D champ making its first state semifinal appearance since 1979 (the Falcons fell to Jefferson Forest that year). "He's not a vocal leader but he's still a leader on this team," receiver Jaylin Belford said of Lane. "And I love the way he takes control of the offense sometimes when we're struggling. It's just amazing how he can make plays." This is the first meeting between these two clubs, and it figures to be a physical one. Might be difficult to believe, but Abingdon's lines are actually bigger than LCA's, pound for pound. The Falcons have several lineman who weigh in at close to 300 pounds. Quarterback Cole Lambert has thrown for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns. Six-foot-1 receiver Haynes Carter has caught 38 passes for 981 yards (25.8 yards per reception) and 6-3 receiver Peyton McClanahan is also a threat. The challenge for Abingdon will be trying to establish the run against LCA's quick defensive line. LCA should have the advantage on special teams because of its speed and with its reliable kicker, Chase Dupin. If Abingdon wants to walk away with the upset, it must also slow down Belford, who is able to break away from defenders in a hurry and who has 31 receptions for 684 yards and five scores at wide receiver. Abingdon's lone loss occurred to Christiansburg in the final seconds during Week 2. It has reeled off 11 wins since. That could end today if LCA applies the pressure like it has all season long.
Appomattox at Graham
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 11-1. Glenvar 12-0.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox held off Glenvar 27-21. Graham crumbled Ridgeview 49-21.
FACTS: Graham might hold the edge on the lines in this one, but Appomattox has the firepower and the speed to topple the G-Men. But it all depends on whether the Raiders can avoid making some of the mistakes they made last week that allowed Glenvar to pull close and then threaten late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders rely on speedy Jonathan Pennix (984 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns), JaQuan Walker (641 rushing yards) and quarterback Tre Lawing (643 rushing yards) to establish the run. Lawing didn't throw many times last week and finished with just 10 passing yards, but he has a host of options at receiver. The QB is nearing 1,000 yards passing and also sports 32 total touchdowns. If Graham is without quarterback Zack Blevins (calf) Saturday's game could swing into the Raiders' favor in a hurry. Otherwise, expect Blevins to keep Appomattox off balance, as this one could turn into a battle between Graham's receiving corps and Appomattox's secondary. Appomattox has lost just one playoff road game since it began winning state titles in 2015. It occurred in 2018 in a 28-25 heartbreaker at Radford. Graham won it all that year, capturing its first state championship since 1995.