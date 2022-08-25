Prep Football Capsules for Week 1

E.C. Glass at Lord Botetourt

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.9 FM

FACTS: E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody was optimistic when practice officially got underway a few weeks ago, remarking that his squad had all the pieces in place for a successful 2022. The team begins the process tonight of putting all those pieces together against an always difficult Cavaliers bunch in Daleville. Glass defeated Lord Botetourt in Lynchburg 41-30 to open last season. Quarterback George White threw for a whopping 295 yards and six touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing that night. White is a senior now, and he's undoubtedly the signature piece of the Hilltoppers offense. He'll have a few options at receiver this season, but Glass is tasked with replacing the output of reigning Seminole District offensive player of the year Eli Wood. Watch out also for the Glass secondary; there's plenty of speed there. The lines will be bolstered by the presence of senior Jerry Cashwell, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end who has garnered all-district and all-Region 4D honors in the past. Botetourt lost three of its first four games last season, then rallied to win seven straight before losing in the third round of the playoffs in Class 3. Glass is coming off an 8-3 season that included a first-round playoff loss to venerable Louisa, which left a bad taste in the mouths of returning Hilltoppers. Glass has won five of its last six opening-night games, the exception in that span being a 28-0 loss to Jefferson Forest on a cold, sloppy night during the COVID-altered spring season in February of 2021.

William Fleming at Heritage

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM

FACTS: Heritage fans will get their first official look Friday at an offense commanded by new starting quarterback Jaicere "Hov" Batemen, a 6-foot-3 senior who served as Kam Burns' backup last season. He's received limited playing time at the varsity level, but there's reason to believe Bateman could improve the offense. "He is primed to have a huge year," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. Of course, the bulk of the Pioneers' offense should come through running backs Rajan Booker and Zach Steele, both of whom are capable of rushing for more than 1,000 yards in their senior seasons. Several Heritage players are questionable heading into the season opener. Expect Fleming to showcase an athletic, speedy group. Seven starters are back on defense, eight on offense. New quarterback Devin Johnson is a dual run-pass threat and previously served as a starting receiver. Michael Finley and Malachi Coleman give Fleming a nice 1-2 punch in the running game. Fleming was 3-7 last season, but was in just about every game, losing four times by seven points or less. “It’s a thin line between winning and losing, and a lot of that is coming down to our own discipline and our own execution. [It’s about] finishing plays, not beating yourself. One of the things we talked about is trying to be penalty-free — as close to penalty-free as we can be," coach Jamar Lovelace recently told The Roanoke Times. Heritage returns four players on each side of the ball, but also brings back former non-starters who have received plenty of game experience. Expect to see more players going both ways this season than in previous years. Other leaders include Tavion Clark at receiver and linebacker, the versatile Terrell Washington at defensive line and tight end/blocking back, Markaz Wood at middle linebacker for the third straight season, Chase Jackson on the lines, Tavion Clark at receiver and corner, and Markus White at receiver. Heritage has won three straight against Fleming, in the season openers in 2017, '18 and last year.

Brookville at Patrick Henry (Roanoke)

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 94.1 FM. 580 AM

FACTS: Brookville was bothered by penalties in its final scrimmage against Albemarle last weekend, so like other teams in the area, there is plenty of improving that needs to take place. The Bees are coming off an 8-4 season that included a trip to the Region 3C championship game via a blowout win over rival Heritage. There were many bright spots last season, but one glaring error: the types of penalties BHS made in last weekend's scrimmage. Coach Jon Meeks was candid about his squad's need to clean things up. Do that, and the sky is the limit. Versatile quarterback Drake McDaniel returns for his senior season, and he has a dangerous option at receiver in senior Ethan Robey. Robey was sidelined last year after just three games with a season-ending injury, but made 17 catches for 297 yards in those first three games. The main task is to find some sort of replacement for prolific running back Tayshaun Butler, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in 2022, his final season as a Bee. Enter Amherst transfer Jor'Dyn Whitelaw, a junior running back who rushed for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns as part of the Lancers' talented stable of backs last season. Michael Viar also will provide tough yards on the ground, while Steve Preston is another solid option at receiver. Brookville will be strong on the lines this season, too, and defense is always the team's calling card under Meeks, so a return trip to the region title game should be well within reach. The Bees won last season's opener against PH 35-15, handing the Patriots one of their four losses as part of their 8-4 campaign.

Liberty Christian at Magna Vista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM

FACTS: The Bulldogs lost to graduation perhaps more talented pieces than any team in the area. Think quarterback Davis Lane (UVa), tight end/linebacker Dillon Stowers (Army), lineman Zach Rice (UNC) and the multi-faceted Jaylin Belford (Liberty), just to name a few. The good news for LCA: they also return more offensive firepower and feature a new transfer at quarterback. The Davidson brothers could run the show. Caleb Davidson, now a senior, is coming off a junior campaign in which he rushed for 1,087 yards and scored 21 touchdowns while also contributing on defense with 67 tackles. Gideon Davidson, a sophomore, continues to reel in the Division I offers and is coming off a wildly successful freshman season in which he put up 1,235 rushing yards and scored 18 TDs. Joe Borchers is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback who has transferred in from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and who has all-America honors on his resume. Magna Vista, Bassett and Franklin County will get LCA tuned up for life in the Seminole, which they dominated last season on their way to a 13-1 campaign and a trip to the Class 3 state championship game. The Bulldogs blasted the Ridgeway-based Warriors — who went 5-6 last year — 60-14 on opening night last season. That was the most points Magna Vista gave up in any of its 11 games.

William Byrd at Liberty

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

FACTS: Liberty's football program made headlines over the summer. Longtime coach Chris Watts resigned his post and accepted a job in Davidson, North Carolina, ending a storied career at the school that spanned a total of 32 years. In his place, LHS hired Daryl Robertson, a former E.C. Glass and William Fleming assistant who accepted his first head coaching job and became the first Black head coach in the history of the Seminole District, which spans five-plus decades. Robertson headed into the new role knowing there was plenty of work to be done. He was named to the position July 19, giving him less than six weeks to form a staff, get to know his players, identify their strengths and weaknesses and instill his offensive and defensive schemes. Interest around the school appears to be strong. Between the JV and varsity programs, roughly 55 players are on the roster. Liberty has struggled with low numbers made worse by injuries in recent years, and has regularly sported a varsity roster in the low 20s. Robertson now is tasked with turning that excitement into fundamental play on the field. The Minutemen are coming of a 3-7 season, in which they won their first three before losing every remaining game. And they've won just five times since the start of the 2019 season, so a win early this season would bolster morale. LHS earned a 33-28 victory over William Byrd on opening night one year ago. The Terriers went 0-10 last season, their first winless season since 1955.

Rustburg at Monticello

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

FACTS: Rustburg looks to continue its turnaround this year under the leadership of Burt Torrence, who enters his second season as head coach. A season ago, the Red Devils put together a 4-5 record, finishing just outside the playoff field after going winless in the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign. Monticello accounted for one of the Red Devils' victories last year in the opener, an easy 53-13 result in a game played at RHS. To repeat that feat, Rustburg needs to find offensive production to fill the void left by last year's senior leader Jaidian Johnson, the hard-nosed running back who rushed for 1,221 yards and 12 touchdowns, and talented receiver Avery Dixon. Look for quarterback Mike Knight to step up as he enters his junior season. With more experience under his belt, he likely will have improved his pocket presence and decision making. The other good news for RHS: it features decent size and experience on the offensive and defensive lines. Monticello, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from an 0-9 season.

Jefferson Forest at Gretna

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 100.9 FM, 106.3 FM

FACTS: Both of these teams are in rebuilds under second-year coaches, Jefferson Forest with J.T. Crews and Gretna with Shaun Miller. The youthful Cavaliers are coming off a 1-9 season in which they lost their first nine games, then rallied to defeat county rival Liberty 35-21 in the season finale. Watch for running back and kicker Alex Marsteller, who was an all-Region 4D selection at kicker in 2021. Quarterback Joseph Bell also returns for his junior season after being named an all-district honorable mention QB in the Seminole last season. Look for JF to make strides this season as the squad picks up Crews' schemes. Friday's opener is a rematch of last season's opener, a turnover-filled battle in Forest, with plenty of big plays, that Gretna won 12-9. The Hawks have been through some youthful and rebuilding years lately, as well. They went 5-6 last season, with wins over JF, William Campbell, Altavista, Chatham and Nelson. They also advanced to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. This is the first of two games against Seminole squads for Gretna, which welcomes E.C. Glass in Week 2.

Staunton River at William Campbell

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

FACTS: It had been a thoroughly disappointing three seasons in Moneta before the fall of 2021. The Golden Eagles went a combined 1-24 and missed the playoffs each of those three campaigns. So the 4-6 record in the most recent campaign, including their 48-16 win over William Campbell to start the season, was more than welcomed. SRHS also made the Region 3D field to end its playoff drought, so it looks to use the recent success as motivation heading into a nonconference slate that features matchups with Bedford County rivals Jefferson Forest and Liberty in the next two weeks, after Friday's rematch with the Generals. Campbell, meanwhile, wants revenge, and looks equipped for a battle. Expect coach Danny Broggin's players to be mentally prepared, given their coach's emphasis last year on learning from and then eliminating mistakes. And watch for the growth that took place in a handful of promising athletes since last season. La'Darius Berkley stands out as a veteran as a senior running back and linebacker with plenty of experience at those spots, and he's complemented by sophomores Montevius Thompson (quarterback), Amont'e Bradley (wide receiver) and Anthony Boyd (running back) on the offensive side. The trio had big-play potential and helped Campbell to a 4-6 record and trip to the Region 1B playoffs. The Generals' stay there was short, though, despite their quarterfinal win over Sussex Central. They were forced to bow out ahead of the next contest because of COVID issues, so look for the group to be ready for their return to the field.

Buckingham at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

FACTS: For just the second time in seven seasons, Appomattox came up short of a state title. The Raiders' run last year ended in the Class 2 state semifinals against Graham. It was just the second loss of the season and seventh in the seven-year span dating to 2015. In addition to Graham, only three other teams have handed ACHS losses. Heritage is responsible for four of the seven defeats. Radford and Friday's opponent, Buckingham, are the others. The Knights beat ACHS 27-6 in the season opener in 2019. Appomattox went on to win a title that year (and then won one more in the spring 2021 season), but it hasn't yet gotten a chance to avenge the Buckingham loss. The teams were scheduled to open the season against each other last year before COVID issues at Buckingham knocked the game from the schedule. This year, it'll be up to players like Grayson Peterson and Jonathan Pennix to get the job done. Peterson steps in at QB for the talented Tre Lawing, who is now at Liberty University. He gained experience last year when Lawing was out with an injury, but he'll step into an expanded role this season. Pennix, a senior running back who's earned multiple Division I offers, is now the veteran in the backfield. He has the potential to rack up yardage and score points in droves with his quickness. He slots in at DB on the defensive side, where he'll be joined by linebacker Vori Copeland, a Virginia Tech commit. A win would be big for the Raiders, who round out their nonconference schedule with Rustburg and two more powerhouse foes from Class 3, pesky Heritage and Lord Botetourt, before entering district play.

Central Lunenburg at Altavista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

FACTS: For years, the final result in this matchup fell Altavista's way. The Chargers made the Colonels' win streak in the series a thing of the past last year, however. Lunenburg ran away with a 41-13 win in the meeting in Victoria, snapping Altavista's string of five straight wins (including four wins in season openers) dating to 2016. The Chargers look poised to start a streak of their own this year, given the disparity in experience between the two rosters. Lunenburg's roster is made up almost entirely of juniors and seniors, while Altavista features just four seniors, and it lost its biggest producers Makel Stone and Marquel Dawkins to graduation. Junior Jordan Pippin will be key to the Colonels' offense as quarterback. He has the quickness to run for big gains if plays break down or if he finds room on the outside, and Altavista hopes for solid decision-making from him in the throwing game. The Colonels are in search of their first winning season since 2016, and first in the tenure of coach Andy Cox, who enters his fifth season. The Chargers, who went 8-3 last year, are hoping to start out right in their quest for a third straight winning campaign.

Nelson at Randolph-Henry

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

FACTS: Friday begins a new era in Lovingston. Jack Baker hopes to help the Governors author a turnaround in his first season as head coach. The former Rustburg coach who comes to Nelson after spending last year at Parry McCluer, which went 9-4, has his work cut out for him. A handful of veterans return, but Baker's group also carries plenty of inexperience into a rematch of last year's 26-6 Week 2 loss. That game represented one of five in which Nelson scored; five times they were shut out. All five of those shutouts came at the hands of Dogwood District foes, and the district slate likely won't get easier this year. The good news for Nelson: its nonconference schedule features the same four opponents as last year, so any steps in the right direction early in the season could provide a foundation for the rebuild. The other good news for the Governors: Baker also has a record of turning things around: at Alleghany in the 2000s and early 2010s, he took a team that missed the playoffs for 18 straight seasons to the postseason three times in 10 years. Nelson's drought is a little longer; it last reached the postseason in 2002, which also marked the program's last winning season. Since 2007, when they went 5-5, the Governors have gone 25-110 and have just one win each in the last two seasons.