Prep Football Capsules for Week 1

Heritage at William Fleming
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
FACTS: These two teams meet for the first time since 2018, when Heritage earned a 43-7 victory at City Stadium on its way to a 14-1 season that culminated with the Pioneers capturing the Class 3 state title. That was also the first year at Roanoke-based Fleming for Jamar Lovelace, the former Brookville standout player and assistant. After three rough years with the Colonels, Lovelace turned the program around during the 2020 spring season. Fleming went 6-3, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2014, and advanced to the Class 5 playoffs. Heritage is coming off a 6-2 season in which it was bounced in the second round in Class 3. Friday's game should be a showdown between two very athletic clubs. Fleming features a host of running backs to complement run/pass threat Dashawn Lewis at QB. Heritage's veteran offense is led by QB Kam Burns, who passed for roughly 600 yards in the spring, running backs Zach Steele and Rajan Booker (approximately 700 rushing yards apiece) and receivers Keshaun Hubbard (400-plus receiving yards) and Deuce Crawford (100-plus receiving yards). Ultimately, the Pioneers probably have too much firepower for Fleming to handle in this one.
Patrick Henry (R) at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
FACTS: Plenty of uncertainties exist right now for Patrick Henry. It replaces four-year starting quarterback Roy Gunn (now at VMI) and sports a very young squad that includes a sophomore running back. The Patriots are strong at receiver, just like Brookville, so the BHS secondary could get a chance to show its strengths Friday night. The Bees are coming off a 6-1 season in which they won all their regular-season games to capture the Seminole District title. Everyone expected a long playoff run, but the Bees ran into a hot LCA team looking for revenge in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs. That loss exposed some vulnerable spots at the time, but the good news for Brookville is a host of players return: seven on offense and six on defense. Watch out for the 1-2 punch from the backfield in Tayshaun Butler and Silas Rucker, who can cause some serious damage in the run game. Drake McDaniel threw for 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns to capture Seminole District player of the year honors as selected by coaches in the spring. Four main receivers are back in Steven Pauley, Steven Preston, Nik Dunford and Ethan Robey. Brookville has multiple offensive looks, but its strength is typically its defense. Once that D gets settled, expect the Bees to figure out Patrick Henry's schemes.
Gretna at Jefferson Forest
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM, 106.3 FM
FACTS: It’s safe to say the 2020 season didn’t go the way fans of Gretna or Jefferson Forest had hoped. Each finished with one win during the shortened campaign. Gretna earned a victory to open the season but then faltered. Jefferson Forest did the same. Because of the pandemic, the Hawks also only had the opportunity to play other schools from Pittsylvania County. The Cavaliers missed games, too, because of COVID-19 issues within their program. Friday offers a fresh start for both programs, who also both have new faces coaching smaller teams. Gretna coach Shaun Miller, who took over for Cole Simpson when he stepped down in the offseason to end his seven-year tenure, looks to potentially supplement the Wing-T with more passing options. The Class 2 Hawks will need to find some yardage that way if they’re to steal a win at Sabre Stadium against the Class 4 Cavs. JF’s defense looks solid with multiple returners, but new coach J.T. Crews, formerly an assistant at E.C. Glass, also hopes a new spread offense will put up points after the defense does its job. Week 1 will be a good test for QBs Ryan Rodgers and Joe Bell, who were vying for the starting job in the offseason, and a litany of new receivers and backs.
Monticello at Rustburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
FACTS: From 2010 through 2019, the Red Devils won every one of their season debuts. The streak came to an end in the most recent season, a disappointing one when it comes to the final record — 0-5 — in the pandemic-shortened spring campaign. So Rustburg is looking for its first win since Nov. 1, 2019. A victory at home would set the Red Devils on the right path with a pretty tough road ahead — which includes a Week 2 Battle of the Lantern in Appomattox against the Raiders, the winners of five of the last six Class 2 state titles. Newly installed coach Burt Torrence hopes the success he found as defensive coordinator at Heritage translates to his new gig in Campbell County, where 17 athletes who saw playing time return. The secondary for RHS looks tough with a handful of speedy and athletic players, but the line will likely be tested often Friday, with Monticello coach Matt Hicks (formerly the Nelson coach) indicating his best chances offensively will come on the ground. Monticello went 4-2 and missed the playoffs last year. For RHS offensively, sophomore QB Mike Knight will take the reins as starter for the first time. Seniors Avery Dixon, who has moved to receiver from QB, and Jaidian Johnson, a tailback, offer the opportunity for multiple formations.
Liberty at William Byrd
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
FACTS: They've faced off dozens of times over the years, but Liberty and William Byrd meet for the first time since 2004 Friday night. Vinton-based Byrd enters with a solid group of seniors ad a solid corps of sophomore playmakers. The Minutemen are looking to begin turning things around after a one-win 2019 campaign and a 1-5 spring season. To do that, Liberty will rely on a small group of players who will play on both sides of the ball. Look to 6-foot-1 quarterback Tanner Stanley to provide a bulk of leadership and command the double-dive offense. Emil Hurt, Chase Langone, Jordan Steele and Deshawn Johnson all will see time at running back, giving the Minutemen plenty of options in that department. One big task for LHS is getting the offensive line to make stops, since it's been depleted by a lack of linemen. But if LHS can put together a good defense, the offense will come along. It did in the final game of the 2020 season against Rustburg. That's something coach Chris Watts can build on as the season progresses.
William Campbell at Staunton River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
FACTS: Staunton River has only won once since 2019 and finished off an 0-5 slate in the spring. But it might not be wise to sleep on the Golden Eagles in the 2021 season. SRHS returns five starters on offense and six on defense and features senior quarterback and linebacker Lucas Overstreet. He gets help in the run game from Austin Powell and Jailin Martin. This Golden Eagles club features a mix of seniors who have gotten some experience now and underclassmen. After a season in which it allowed more than 43 points per game, look for Staunton River to hang around in games more often this season. It hosts a young squad in William Campbell. The Generals lost running back Chris Boyd, lineman Zekeya Townes and linebacker Junior Solorio to graduation. Now Danny Broggin has assembled a young team comprised mostly of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. Expect Russell Thompson, a 6-4 junior receiver and defensive back, to shine on both sides of the ball. The Generals always produce quality athletes, so it will be interesting to see who emerges out of the crop of underclassmen as the next go-to guy.
Altavista at Central Lunenburg
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
FACTS: Altavista and Central Lunenburg will face off on Opening Night for the fifth time in the last six seasons, only missing out on a battle during the last campaign because the pandemic limited the regular season to just district opponents. The Colonels hope this meeting turns into another early season win, as did each of the last four matchups with the Chargers. If Altavista is to increase its lead in the all-time series (which sits at 6-1 heading into Friday night), it will need to find the chemistry that was missing at times last season and find another playmaker after the graduation of speedy, athletic quarterback Jayllen Jones. The Colonels still have Marquel Dawkins, a running back who can pick up yards in chunks, as a weapon in the offensive arsenal, and a handful of other upperclassmen. There’s plenty of youth, however, in the program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 and is coming off a 2-5 campaign. Central Lunenburg, meanwhile, has a roster featuring mostly upperclassmen, many of whom also have starting experience. The Chargers and coach Will Thomas, who is entering his 14th season with Lunenburg, are looking to start the season right in an effort to make the playoffs for the 11th straight year.
Magna Vista at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 90.9 FM
FACTS: The Bulldogs nearly pulled off an improbable comeback in the Class 3 state semifinals last year, but fell short against Lord Botetourt. As a result, the Bulldogs look to start this season off on a much higher note against the Warriors. MVHS enters with what amounts to an entirely new offense — a new QB, backfield and offensive line. The Warriors, after losing one of two players engaged in battle for starting QB to an injury in the offseason, will turn to Rion Martin. He could pose a dual threat, and he does have a reliable option in 6-foot-3 senior receiver Tyler Johnson, who has committed to play at Penn State. On the other side, LCA has plenty of talent to counter. Davis Lane is a threat to throw and run, too, as he commands the offense. He has tight end Dillon Stowers, who committed to Army earlier this week, as a burly option to throw to, and speedy running back receiver Jaylin Belford in his arsenal, too. Then there’s a new face in freshman Gideon Davidson, a 6-foot, 180-pound back who already has received an offer from the University of Virginia. And Zach Rice, a five-star and one of the highest-rated recruits in the country at offensive tackle, could cause all kinds of trouble for Magna Vista.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 8 p.m.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers face a Herculean challenge Friday in the Cavaliers from Daleville, who went 8-1 in the spring and advanced to the Class 3 state championship, where they fell to Lafayette. Virginia Tech commit Gunner Givens, a 6-foot-5 outside linebacker, returns for his senior season, and LB returns a host of players from last year's squad. That's not to say the Cavaliers aren't vulnerable; after all, they gave up 22 unanswered points to LCA in last season's state semifinals before holding on in the final seconds. E.C. Glass is trying to get back on the map after a bumpy 1-3 campaign in which it never really got going. The Hilltoppers showed signs of a sound defense, especially against Liberty and for most of the game against Heritage. Now the defense has been totally revamped by new defensive coordinator Jermaine Johnson. Playmakers are in the mix, too, with quarterback George White leading the way and savvy Eli Wood at receiver. Q Foster, Michael Thomas and Markevus Graves (also at receiver) take most of the totes at running back. Fans should expect a stronger team than what the Hilltoppers showed in the spring, when they were hobbled by injuries and endured quarantines that kept them from getting in top form.
Notes: Games are available to stream at nfhsnetwork.com. ... Appomattox vs. Buckingham and Nelson vs. Randolph-Henry both have been postponed. ... Ticket prices for games at Seminole District schools in the 2021-22 school year have increased from $6 to $7. Spectators for those games are encouraged to purchase tickets through the GOFAN app or at gofan.co.