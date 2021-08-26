Prep Football Capsules for Week 1

FACTS: Altavista and Central Lunenburg will face off on Opening Night for the fifth time in the last six seasons, only missing out on a battle during the last campaign because the pandemic limited the regular season to just district opponents. The Colonels hope this meeting turns into another early season win, as did each of the last four matchups with the Chargers. If Altavista is to increase its lead in the all-time series (which sits at 6-1 heading into Friday night), it will need to find the chemistry that was missing at times last season and find another playmaker after the graduation of speedy, athletic quarterback Jayllen Jones. The Colonels still have Marquel Dawkins, a running back who can pick up yards in chunks, as a weapon in the offensive arsenal, and a handful of other upperclassmen. There’s plenty of youth, however, in the program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 and is coming off a 2-5 campaign. Central Lunenburg, meanwhile, has a roster featuring mostly upperclassmen, many of whom also have starting experience. The Chargers and coach Will Thomas, who is entering his 14th season with Lunenburg, are looking to start the season right in an effort to make the playoffs for the 11th straight year.