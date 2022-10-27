Prep Football Capsules for Week 10

E.C. Glass at Brookville

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM, 105.9 FM

RECORDS: E.C. Glass 7-1. Brookville 6-2.

LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass pulled away from Rustburg 42-17. Brookville wore down Amherst 28-14.

FACTS: Brookville looks to break a three-game losing streak in this series on Senior Night, while E.C. Glass is trying to hold on to its top spot in the VHSL's Region 4D playoff ratings. The Bees lost last season's game at City Stadium 42-7, as the Hilltoppers' offense went into high gear to produce a 21-point second quarter, nearly 330 yards of total offense and three touchdown passes by quarterback George White. But Brookville was dealing with an unprecedented number of injuries late last season; now BHS is mostly healthy, features stout front lines and is churning up the yards with an attack that starts with quarterback Drake McDaniel and continues with backs Michael Viar and Jor'Dyn Whitelaw. McDaniel has rushed for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns, Viar owns 787 rushing yards and 10 scores, and Whitelaw sports 704 yards on the ground with seven TDs. McDaniel has passed for 627 yards and seven TDs, hitting Steve Preston 10 times. Preston has been a huge lift as a sure-handed receiver and because of the yards he creates after passes. He's averaging nearly 35 yards per reception and has scored five times. For the Hilltoppers, White has thrown for 1,313 yards and 16 touchdowns, while completing 62.7% of passes. Glass stresses defenses with its receiving corps. The corps gets a ton of touches in the spread-the-wealth offense; Glass has seven receivers that sports at least 100 yards, including leader Vari Gilbert (421) and Taeon Mosby. The team's leading rusher, Mike Thomas, is coming off a strong performance against Rustburg, in which he rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns. He now owns 579 rushing yards on the season. One interesting note if this game should go to the wire: Brookville went for two-point conversions each time it scored last week, because kicker Devan Stickle was sidelined with an injury. Should Brookville elect to do the same tonight, this one could be determined by which team can convert most consistently in point-after-touchdown scenarios.

Amherst at Liberty Christian

KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.

RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM, 1420 AM

RECORDS: Amherst 6-2. Liberty Christian 8-0.

LAST WEEK: Amherst fell to Brookville 28-14. Liberty Christian held Liberty scoreless 48-0.

FACTS: In its last three meetings with Liberty Christian, Amherst has managed just 14 points and allowed 143 — an average margin of defeat of 43 points. Amherst's ability to break away for big plays could keep things much closer Friday, but it also has to contend with a high-powered LCA offense. The Bulldogs average nearly 40 points per game, powered by QB Joe Borchers (936 yards and eight TDs on 49-of-72 passing) and running back Gideon Davidson. Davidson leads the area in rushing yards by a wide margin, having passed the 1,000-yard mark last week. The agile back is incredibly tough to bring down; he averages close to first-down yardage on each carry (9.3 yards per tote) and is up to 1,112 yards and 20 rushing scores. Defensively, LCA is just as impressive, allowing just 5.9 ppg and 3.8 in Seminole District play, where it hasn't given up more than one score in any game and has posted two shutouts. Amherst can churn up yards in a hurry thanks to a stable of backs (led by Eric West with 479 yards rushing and seven scores) that averages 266 rushing yards per game. Look for Amherst to try to chew up clock to keep LCA and its offense with similar quick-strike ability off the field. LCA — whose coach, Frank Rocco, is going for his 250th win — already has secured a first-round home game for the upcoming Region 3C playoffs, and Amherst looks assured of a spot in the Region 4D field, so Friday is about momentum heading into the regular-season finale.

Liberty at Heritage

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 102.3 FM

RECORDS: Liberty 0-8. Heritage 6-2.

LAST WEEK: Liberty was shut out by Liberty Christian 48-0. Heritage blanked Jefferson Forest 34-0.

FACTS: Heritage has won nine straight over Liberty, and Friday should go down as consecutive win No. 10 for the Pioneers in the series. The Minutemen last defeated HHS in 2014; since then it's been outscored 472-123. Heritage has averaged 52.4 points per game in the last nine meetings (or more than seven touchdowns per game) and has allowed one score or fewer by LHS in five of the nine. A similarly lopsided score could be on tap for Friday, since Heritage enters averaging 324 yards per game. Hov Bateman has done much of the heavy lifting with 1,251 yards on 102-of-178 passing. He has nine scores through the air and another six on the ground (and 591 yards rushing), behind only Rajan Booker. Booker, another senior, has tallied 629 yards and nine scores on 85 carries, good for 7.4 yards per tote. Bateman also has plenty of targets to throw to, with five receivers at more than 120 yards on the season, led by Tavion Clark's 410 yards on 32 receptions (12.8 yards per catch). HHS allows just 16.8 ppg, while a small Liberty squad allows 46.4 ppg. LHS, which enters on a 15-game skid dating back to last season, is trying to bounce back from its first shutout loss. Expert Heritage to pad the score early and then get some extra rest in for its starters ahead of its regular-season finale against Amherst.

Jefferson Forest at Rustburg

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 100.9 FM

RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 3-5. Rustburg 4-4.

LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest was overmatched against Heritage 34-0. Rustburg was overtaken by E.C. Glass 42-17.

FACTS: For now, Jefferson Forest's hopes of making a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 remain alive. It sits in sixth in the Region 4D weekly rankings, but it and several other teams are vying for the final few spots in the eight-team field in the final two weeks of the regular season. With only winless Liberty left on its regular-season schedule after this week — and without much reward for a win in that matchup when it comes to the VHSL rating scale, by which weekly region standings are determined — Friday's game against Rustburg represents a pivotal moment for the Cavaliers' postseason chances. JF emerges from a brutal three-game stretch against LCA, E.C. Glass and Heritage in which it scored just six points and gave up 131. It needs to get playmakers like Alex Marsteller (836 yards rushing and 11 TDs) back on track against another offense in Rustburg that can burn opponents in a hurry. Qua Rosser moved up to third on the area's leaderboard for rushing yards with 852 after tallying more than 80 against E.C. Glass last week. RHS showed off the connection between QB Mike Knight (826 yards and 10 TDs on 62-of-96 passing) and receiver Ace Thornton, who made two impressive catches for 75 yards, as well. The Red Devils, who also have gotten 436 yards rushing from Shaun Rosser, hung with Glass early, but were set back by a 39-second scoring drive by the Hilltoppers at the end of the first half. Luckily for RHS — which looks like it's secured a spot in the Region 3C (for its first postseason berth since 2018) — JF doesn't have quite the firepower when it comes to the passing game. Staying disciplined against the run, then, could help Rustburg snap a two-game skid and record a second straight win over JF.

Staunton River at William Fleming

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Staunton River 5-3. William Fleming 3-5.

LAST WEEK: Staunton River beat William Byrd 19-7. William Fleming defeated Franklin County 35-26.

FACTS: Staunton River is riding high heading into the last two weeks of the regular season. The Golden Eagles have won two straight, boosting them to their best win total since 2017. The recent success also has SRHS set up for a second straight trip to the Region 3D tournament, but coach Shaun Leonard says his squad is focused on not only finishing the regular season strong, but winning its last two. Do that and the group has a chance at the outright Blue Ridge District title or a share of the crown. Standing in the way is William Fleming, which is coming off a win against a strong Class 6 Franklin County team. Fleming won last week by two scores, while SRHS dropped its contest versus FCHS by five points, 26-21. Two wins followed for SRHS, thanks to sterling performances by its defense, which allowed seven combined points in those contests. Offensively, the run game has powered the Golden Eagles; Josh Kelley leads the way in that department with 728 yards and nine scores on 116 carries. Brady Barns has accounted for nearly 1,000 yards of total offense between the rush and pass and 13 TDs. Fleming and Staunton River enter on nearly equal footing when it comes to scoring at 27 and 25.6 points per game, respectively. But SRHS has the edge defensively, allowing 18.5 ppg to Fleming's 26.5. Staunton River looks to end a four-game skid in the series; the Colonels have outscored the Golden Eagles 151-30 in the stretch, including consecutive 42-0 victories in the last two seasons.

William Campbell at Appomattox

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RECORDS: William Campbell 3-5. Appomattox 6-3.

LAST WEEK: William Campbell was idle. Appomattox knocked back Chatham 35-19.

FACTS: William Campbell enters Friday night's game rested, while Appomattox has had to muster strength for its last few games of the regular season. The Raiders were hit hard by a flu bug, which kept stars Gray Peterson and Jonathan Pennix out last week. Coach Doug Smith said earlier in the week he was unsure whether Pennix would be available Friday night. The Raiders complete their marathon journey of 10 straight weeks without a bye Friday and have the week off next week before the Region 2C tourney begins. Win Friday and they're likely in for home-field advantage for at least the first round, though three teams are in contention for the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds that get first-round home games. Should Pennix (694 yards rushing, 167 receiving and 16 offensive TDs) still be out, Daniel Bradley and Tre Kelso, who each have more than 350 yards rushing, likely will take most of the handoffs. Reagan Conroy, the Raiders' leading receiver at 225 yards on 13 catches, stepped outside of his role last week to fill in for Peterson and masterfully drove the offense down the field at the end of the first half. He and Peterson can pick up yards in chunks if their connection is working. Campbell, meanwhile, boasts one of the most prolific passing games in the area. Led by QB Tae Thompson (1,450 yards on 91-of-146 passing), the Generals average 181 passing yards per game. JJ Graves leads three WC receivers with 300 yards or more at 577 yards. Xavier Day also has contributed 654 yards rushing. A win for Campbell, which hasn't beaten Appomattox since 2012, would do wonders for its postseason hopes, with Surry county on its heels in Region 1B.

Nelson at Altavista

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 105.5 FM

RECORDS: Nelson 1-7. Altavista 0-8.

LAST WEEK: Nelson was overwhelmed by Dan River 50-13. Altavista was buried by Gretna 41-19.

FACTS: Throughout the regular season, Nelson and Altavista both have gotten used to suffering lopsided losses, so the continuation of these teams' seasons past next week is likely out of the question. Friday's game, then, is more about pride. For Altavista, a nine-game skid could come to an end at English Field. Its last win, in fact, came against Nelson in the penultimate week of the 2021 regular season. The 36-6 victory gave Altavista its second straight win over the Governors by at least three scores. Before that, Nelson had won two straight in the series; the second of those two, in the 2020 season (staged in spring 2021), represents Nelson's last Dogwood District triumph. Nelson and Altavista both feature the run game prominently in their offensive attacks. Colton Baker leads the way for Nelson with 610 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, with DaVeon Rose just behind him at 515 yards and two scores. For the Colonels, Ladainian Stone has joined Jordan Pippin as options at quarterback, but both have been much more effective running the ball than passing. Stone has rushed for a whopping 899 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per tote along the way, and Pippin is at 349 yards rushing. The two have combined for 482 yards passing.

Gretna at Tunstall

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

RADIO: 106.3 FM

RECORDS: Gretna 3-5. Tunstall 0-8.

LAST WEEK: Gretna thumped Altavista 41-19. Tunstall was pummeled by Martinsville 48-14.

FACTS: If the regular season ended Thursday, the Hawks would be in the eight-team field for the Region 2C tournament. Gretna sits in eighth in the weekly standings but has Chatham on its heels. For that reason, a loss Friday would devastate the Hawks' postseason hopes. To avoid that outcome, quarterback Melvin Wooden and a slew of receivers, along with running back Zamarreon Younger, look to put some distance on the scoreboard early. As a team, GHS averages 252 yards of total offense per game, its attack nearly evenly split between the passing and run games. Wooden has accounted for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns. When he turns to the air, his favorite target is LaDonta Davis (234 yards receiving). Matthew Thompson also has more than 200 yards receiving, and two others are at 100-plus. Younger has five touchdowns and 459 yards on the ground. The Hawks' defense, which gives up 28.2 points per game, will have to contend with Bricen Pool. The junior running back has 1,019 rushing yards, but just five touchdowns to show for that effort. Winless Tunstall is looking to snap a nine-game skid dating back to last season while adding a third straight victory over Gretna in the series.