Prep Football Capsules for Week 11

FACTS: Brookville lost two more starters in last week's loss to E.C. Glass, giving it eight injured players, most of whom are two-way athletes. Some of those players could return soon, but it will be interesting to see how coach Jon Meeks retools his lineup in the regular-season finale. One thing is for sure: the Bees will lean heavily on prolific running back Tayshaun Butler, the area's leading rusher with 1,282 yards to his credit. Quarterback Drake McDaniel didn't have too many options at receiver last week because of injuries, and the junior threw three interceptions as a result, his first interceptions of the season. Look for McDaniel to return to form tonight if Brookville's playmakers can get open in space. He's thrown or 1,092 yards, completed 61% of passes, and thrown 13 TDs. BHS is eyeing at least a first-round home game and is ranked third in Region 3C currently. Rustburg is attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Brookville has to contend with tough running back Jaidian Johnson, who put on a show against Jefferson Forest last week by rushing for 319 yards. He averaged first-down yardage each time he touched the ball. Rustburg finds itself in the seventh spot in Region 3C, good enough for a first-round game on the road next week, but the points are awfully tight right now, with eight teams still in the playoff hunt. All that will be determined by Friday's outcomes.