Prep Football Capsules for Week 11

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian
KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 105.1 FM, 1050 AM
RECORDS: E.C. Glass 8-1. LCA 8-0.
LAST WEEK: E.C. Glass stung Brookville 42-7. LCA walloped Amherst 42-7.
FACTS: All eyes are on Williams Stadium Friday, where Liberty Christian looks to wrap a phenomenal regular-season campaign, take the Seminole District crown and enter the playoffs as the Region 3C's top team, securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Glass has something to say about that. The Hilltoppers put together a convincing win over Brookville last week, and their defense was suffocating. That part of the game, coupled with Glass' ability to torch teams with its passing game and its speed in the open field, has to concern LCA. The Bulldogs have not been challenged for four quarters all season, and that's because the offense is smooth and effective and the defense is in lockdown mode basically at all times. LCA freshman Gideon Davidson and his older brother Caleb have combined to rush for nearly 1,300 yards this season. Quarterback Davis Lane has completed roughly 62% of passes and thrown for 972 yards and 12 scores. And speedy Jaylin Belford, who can cause all kinds of problems in the receiving, running and return game, has netted 466 receiving yards off just 20 catches, for 23.3 yards per reception. For E.C. Glass, George White leads the area with 2,023 passing yards and has completed 60.5% of passes. Glass spreads the wealth in the run game, sometimes using as any as six carriers. Mike Thomas and Taeon Mosby lead the way with 320 rushing yards each. LCA has to successfully defend a handful of receivers, including Eli Wood (879 yards), Lyvarius Gilbert (413) and Markevus Graves (310).
Amherst at Heritage
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 102.1 FM
RECORDS: Amherst 4-4. Heritage 7-2.
LAST WEEK: Amherst lost to LCA 42-7. Heritage slugged Liberty 55-7.
FACTS: Close the regular season on a high note and Heritage could earn a three-way share of the Seminole District title, if E.C. Glass upsets Liberty Christian. The Pioneers are looking at first- and second-round home games if they finish in their current spot of second in Region 3C. HHS is currently ranked second in the region behind LCA. Amherst, meanwhile, is fighting or its postseason life and enters this matchup with plenty of incentive. The Lancers are on the bubble, in the eighth and final postseason spot in Region 4D. But Pulaski County (4-5) is just a half point behind. Pulaski hosts Region 3D leader Christiansburg (8-1). Hold the eighth spot and the Lancers would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Heritage has to watch out for receiver Lawrence Brown, who has racked up 616 receiving yards on 22 receptions, for an eye-popping 28 yards per catch. Quarterback Tyleik Brown has thrown for 654 yards and averages more than 24 yards per pass. But the Lancers have to eliminate mistakes, something that has plagued them this season, especially early in games. Heritage's Kam Burns enters with 1,193 passing yards and nine touchdowns, and has completed 61% of passes, mostly to Deuce Crawford (488 yards), Keshawn Hubbard (456) and Darius Brown (173). Amherst is tasked with bottling up running backs Zach Steele (746 rushing yards) and Rajan Booker (398), which is no easy feat.
Rustburg at Brookville
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Rustburg 4-5. Brookville 5-3.
LAST WEEK: Rustburg defeated Jefferson Forest 34-21. Brookville fell to Glass 42-7.
FACTS: Brookville lost two more starters in last week's loss to E.C. Glass, giving it eight injured players, most of whom are two-way athletes. Some of those players could return soon, but it will be interesting to see how coach Jon Meeks retools his lineup in the regular-season finale. One thing is for sure: the Bees will lean heavily on prolific running back Tayshaun Butler, the area's leading rusher with 1,282 yards to his credit. Quarterback Drake McDaniel didn't have too many options at receiver last week because of injuries, and the junior threw three interceptions as a result, his first interceptions of the season. Look for McDaniel to return to form tonight if Brookville's playmakers can get open in space. He's thrown or 1,092 yards, completed 61% of passes, and thrown 13 TDs. BHS is eyeing at least a first-round home game and is ranked third in Region 3C currently. Rustburg is attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Brookville has to contend with tough running back Jaidian Johnson, who put on a show against Jefferson Forest last week by rushing for 319 yards. He averaged first-down yardage each time he touched the ball. Rustburg finds itself in the seventh spot in Region 3C, good enough for a first-round game on the road next week, but the points are awfully tight right now, with eight teams still in the playoff hunt. All that will be determined by Friday's outcomes.
Jefferson Forest at Liberty
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 0-8. Liberty 3-6.
LAST WEEK: Jefferson Forest lost to Rustburg 34-21. Liberty lost to Heritage 55-7.
FACTS: The Battle of Bedford County has swung in Liberty's way just once since 2014, but the Minutemen are in position to change that tonight while Jefferson Forest looks for its first win of the season. The youthful Cavaliers haven't been shut out yet, though, a sign that they can compete if they get lockdowns on defense. JF isn't playoff bound, which give players more incentive to close the season with a victory. But Liberty is still in the playoff hunt and is 12th in a bottled-up field in Region 3C where points are separated by thin margins. Win and there's a chance LHS could earn a first-round road game. They'll need a few teams ahead of them in the rankings to lose Friday night, though. Minutemen quarterback Tanner Stanley has rushed for 856 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also throwing for 887 yards and an additional four scores. LHS is seeking its first victory since Sept. 10th, when it defeated Staunton River to close out a non-district slate of games with three straight wins. Forest quarterback Joe Bell completed 10 of 19 passes last week for 122 yards and has now thrown for more than 1,200 yards on the season. Limiting his production has to be a priority for Liberty.
Chatham at Altavista
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 105.5 FM
RECORDS: Chatham 3-6. Altavista 3-6.
LAST WEEK: Chatham lost to Dan River 43-7 and fell to Gretna 21-0 on Tuesday. Altavista gaveled Nelson 36-6.
FACTS: Altavista closes out the regular season looking for a playoff spot in Region 1B and trying to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. After a four-game losing streak that stretched from September and into October, the Colonels have won two of their last three. They face Chatham at an opportune time: the Cavaliers have lost five straight and play Friday for the third time in a seven-day span after a Tuesday makeup loss to Gretna. Be relentless and Altavista can take advantage of a tired, overworked squad. Chatham has been in the majority of its losses, though, so the Colonels have to be ready for a fight. The Cavs will look to contain several Altavista weapons, including Makel Stone and Marquel Dawkins. Stone rushed for 153 yards on six carries and scored twice last week in a rushing attack that racked up 304 yards. Win and the Colonels will have a shot at a first-round road game. Chatham has an outside shot at making the Region 2C field, but is currently in the 10th spot. Lots of things will have to go the Cavaliers way around the region for it to advance.
William Campbell at Dan River
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: William Campbell 3-4. Dan River 3-6.
LAST WEEK: William Campbell lost to Appomattox 48-12. Dan River defeated Chatham 43-7.
FACTS: Both teams have plenty to play for tonight. William Campbell is trying to hold on to its playoff ranking spot in Region 1B, where it is currently in sixth place. Get in, and the Generals face a first-round road game next week. It's been a difficult season in Naruna, one that's featured just seven games and a two-week COVID pause early in the season that put the Generals behind in their preparation. So to make the playoffs after all that would be impressive. Campbell has won two of the last three meetings with Dan River since Danny Broggin took over as coach, and the two teams will square off for the first time since 2019. After losing their first six games, the Wildcats now feature a three-game winning streak. They've downed Gretna, Nelson and Chatham in that span.
Nelson at Gretna
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 106.3 FM
RECORDS: Nelson 1-8. Gretna 4-5.
LAST WEEK: Nelson lost to Altavista 36-6. Gretna lost to Tunstall 41-22 and defeated Chatham 21-0 on Tuesday.
FACTS: Gretna is most likely playoff bound. It occupies the No. 7 spot in Region 2C and has a sizable lead ahead of eight-place Patrick County in the rankings. But the Hawks still need a good showing tonight to end the regular season on a high note and win its second straight for the first time this season. Gretna has won two of three, including a shutout of Chatham earlier this week. Another strong defensive performance could be in the works tonight. Nelson has been shut out in four of its last five games and allowed more than 52 points per game in those four contests. Look for Gretna's run game to find the gaps tonight, backed by guys like Cameron Mabins and Haden Moon. The Hawks will try to contain Jonathan Oneida, who rushed for 133 yards for Nelson last week.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Staunton River 4-4. LB 5-3.
LAST WEEK: Staunton River lost to William Fleming 42-0. LB guzzled down Franklin County 49-28.
FACTS: It's been a rocky season for the Golden Eagles, who have endured numerous COVID pauses and mid-week makeups to go along with games on Friday nights. But after all that, Staunton River is still in the mix and currently occupies the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 3D. A win tonight locks in the playoff spot. The Golden Eagles look to break a two-game losing streak, during which they lost to Northside and William Fleming. Fleming held SRHS to 130 yards of total offense last week, but the Golden Eagles have shown they can rack up the stats in the single wing this season. The trick is getting everything going smoothly at once for a team that is experiencing some success for the first time since 2017. SRHS needs strong performances Friday from running back Jailin Martin and QB/running back Lucas Overstreet. Brady Barns splits time Overstreet at QB. After dropping three of its first four games, Lord Botetourt has come roaring back with four straight victories, downing William Byrd, William Fleming (42-7), Northside and Franklin County. The Cavaliers are ranked fifth in Region 3D.
Note: Games stream at nfhsnetwork.com
— Compiled by Ben Cates